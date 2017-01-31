The Key Drivers For Growth In Canada

With business investment in negative territory, growth in exports to the U.S. will need to almost double since the last MPR report in October.

The Monetary Policy Report (MPR) mentions concerns of possible Trump protectionism as a headwind to their economy.

The Bank Of Canada left rates unchanged but signaled that a key driver for growth for Canada will be the U.S.

If you're investing overseas, such as a multinational stock or an international ETF, Monetary Policy Reports from any major central bank are a great source of information that often gets overlooked by brokers and wealth managers.

In this series of articles, we'll be analyzing the Bank Of Canada's Monetary Policy Report which contains in-depth analysis of the following:

Canadian and U.S. economic growth.

Crude oil prices, supply and production, including forecasts.

Exports, the U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar, including the impact on GDP growth.

For those investing in Canada through iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) or the currency ETF CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXC), the economic data outlined in the MPR can be helpful in your analysis before entering a position.

The economic growth and outlook can determine capital flows in or out of Canada, the value of Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar and monetary policy.

Also, the value of the assets of U.S. multinationals in Canada is often impacted by the exchange rate movements of the Canadian dollar.

Although The Bank of Canada (BOC) meeting was a snoozer as they left interest rates on hold at the .5% level, the Canadian central bank provided valuable insight in their Monetary Policy Report.

Economic Growth and Outlook:

"National employment growth has remained firm over the past year, although it has been concentrated in part-time employment." BOC Monetary Policy Report January 2017. - BOC Monetary Policy Report.

The Canadian economy is going through an adjustment period to a more service sector economy to diversify their GDP growth. However, currently, the energy sector remains as one of those drivers.

Trump effect and protectionism:

"The outlook, however, is subject to considerable uncertainty, given the unknowns around policy actions by the incoming US administration, particularly concerning trade." - BOC Monetary Policy Report.

The BOC has not figured in any possible protectionism from the Trump administration and may be an outlier risk to the Canadian economy and their currency, as it would support a continuation of the easy monetary policy.

Economic growth projections:

Canada's central bank is not expecting fixed business investment (red) to rebound anytime soon. And there's a heavy reliance on household investment (green) and exports (light blue) as the key drivers for the economy in 2017 and beyond.

One interesting note is that the U.S. recently reported an increase in fixed business investment for the first time in five quarters, although the 2016 GDP number of 1.9% was rather weak. Both economies have struggled over the last several quarters with a lack of business investment.

As we can see from the graph below, the expectation for business investment is a -0.1 for this year, (red highlighted area), albeit an improvement from their last monetary report (the .2 to the left in parentheses).

Exports are expected to rise (green area) and GDP is expected to be 2.1% which is very similar to the projections for U.S. GDP.

However, without fixed business investment, Canada is left with only a few options to contribute to growth.

What's the path to growth?

Since the Bank Of Canada cannot cut taxes nor can they increase fiscal stimulus, BOC President Poloz is left with weakening the Canadian dollar to boost exports and stimulate growth.

Also, the BOC is counting on fiscal stimulus in the U.S. and the resulting pickup in Canadian GDP growth as a key driver for their economy. The U.S. is Canada's largest trading partner, and growth in the U.S. typically boosts Canadian GDP.

Any surge in oil prices and production should boost Canadian GDP. More on the oil outlook in the next article of this series.

It remains to be seen whether business investment in the U.S. has truly turned the corner. If so, it'll be important to monitor if U.S. growth leads to a pick-up in Canada as well.

Keep a watchful eye out for upcoming GDP prints from Canada for any indications of fixed business investment. Without it, Canada's GDP growth will likely be anemic barring any massive surge in oil prices.

Weak Canadian GDP reports will only widen the divergence in economic growth and monetary policy between the U.S. and Canada.

There are a myriad of factors such as GDP growth, oil production, exports and the value of the Canadian dollar, that play a role in how much capital flows Canada receives. And ultimately the value of U.S. multinationals with assets in Canada and their earnings are driven by these factors.

