Starbucks: Trouble Brewing?

The bears are out clawing at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) after global and U.S. same-store sales slipped to 3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. This is the third consecutive quarter Starbucks has reported same-store sales below the historical average of 5% or higher. Some investors are questioning if these are signs of the business shifting from growth to maturity, and whether the stock is a buy or sell. I think the market is overreacting and I would say Starbucks has more price growth potential ahead.

The market is beating up Starbucks' stock price after the coffee-maker reported lower-than-expected global and U.S. same-store sales. However, the market's focus zeroed in on the U.S. same-store growth of 3% (versus analyst estimates of 4%). This number consists of Starbucks' U.S. transactions (a measure of customer traffic) and average ticket size growth. The average ticket size rose by 5%, but the big surprise was the 2% decrease in customer traffic. What caused the decrease? High demand for Starbucks coffee.

Starbucks is an early adopter of mobile order and payment technology. The Starbucks mobile app made up 27% of in-store transactions at U.S. stores in the latest quarter. The Mobile Order and Pay feature on the mobile app allows customers to seamlessly place an order, pay in-app, and pickup their order at the nearest Starbucks store. The process is simple and more, and more customers are using the mobile platform. Mobile Order and Pay made up 7% of U.S. transactions in Q1, up from 3% in the prior year.

Starbucks rolled out Mobile Order and Pay to reduce lines and wait times, as well as increase the average ticket size and transactions. However, it has created bottlenecks. There are too many customers ordering food and drinks through Mobile Order and Pay, and that is creating massive congestion problems at the pickup counter. High volume stores, such as those in New York City, are experiencing long lines during peak hours, like mornings. This is causing walk-in customers to grow impatient and leave without making a purchase.

This is a good problem to have because it indicates the growing popularity and success of Starbucks' mobile strategy and quality of products. But at the same time, Starbucks is losing sales because they are having troubles keeping up with high customer demand. I think this is an operational challenge that Starbucks will experience, at least in the very short-term. I expect the company to resolve the bottlenecks at the mobile ordering hand-off plane by the end of the second quarter.

Starbucks has previously solved complications of increased customer traffic and order volume. So, this was not an out of the ordinary event. Starbucks is taking steps to reduce congestion at the hand-off plane at the company's top 1,000 highest volume Mobile Order and Pay stores. This includes adding more baristas behind the counter, introducing new in-store procedures, and testing text message notifications to alert customers when their order is ready for pickup.

Here's Kevin Johnson, COO, and soon-to-be CEO, discussing the success of Mobile Order and Pay and the operational challenges in the recent conference call.

"If you look at stores that had more than 20% of their transaction volume coming from Mobile Order & Pay at peak, this quarter we had 1,200 stores in the U.S. that fit that profile. Last quarter, it was 600 stores, so it has doubled in this last quarter. So, there's significant uptick in the usage of Mobile Order & Pay, and we've now - to the point where we doubled the number of stores that had more than 20% of their transaction volume coming in at peak. Now, what that creates is, when those orders come in at that volume, it is creating congestion at the hand-off plane."

Customer traffic congestion was the contributing factor to Starbucks' same-store sales comp of 3% in the U.S. This is a problem that any full-service or quick-service restaurant would want to have considering same-store traffic is decreasing at a fast rate in the U.S. December same-store traffic was down -6.4%, the worst monthly result in over 5 years, per Black Box Intelligence. From 2008 to 2016, the U.S. restaurant industry has lost about 14% of its foot traffic. While Starbucks' global same-store sales decelerated in fiscal 2016, it has consistently attracted foot traffic, and outperformed the restaurant industry's same-store sales.

I have previously argued that in order for restaurants to attract foot traffic, they need to redesign their stores into destinations venues. Starbucks executes this strategy by creating a third place for customers, and at the same time, delivering the best retail and coffee experience by using new technologies like Mobile Order and Pay. There is plenty of room for growth on the mobile front. For instance, the partnership with China's Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has proved fruitful, with WeChat Pay making up 20% of Starbucks' transactions in China.

I believe that Starbucks' sell-off is an overreaction by the market. Starbucks is still one of the best growth stocks in the large-cap restaurant space, with revenue and earnings per share expected to grow at an annual rate of 10% and 15-20% over the next 5 years, respectively. Earnings drive stock performance, and I would say Starbucks has more price growth potential than competitors like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD). I maintain that Starbucks' stock is a buy, and earnings could surprise to the high-end of estimates in fiscal 2017.

