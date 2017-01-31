UPS: End Of The Rally?

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has made investors a ton of money over the years. Surprisingly, despite the national recognition of this brand and the returns this stock has generated, articles on this name are not read widely here at Seeking Alpha and I think that is a mistake. Why? Simply because you are missing out on profits. I initiated coverage on the stock with a buy and encouraged you to stick with the name and to add on a pullback because the move to online shopping was perhaps the greatest catalyst for the company in recent memory. Results get better and better each year, although any economic slowdown could weigh. I have been pleased to see the company having reduced costs thanks to reduced oil prices, and this is likely going to remain a positive catalyst. The stock appears it will pullback this morning, so to understand if the company is worth buying, we need to examine its recent performance.

The just announced Q4 earnings continue to be strong, but they did miss the mark this quarter. But like many other companies with business overseas, revenues have been pressured thanks to a very strong dollar. The currency issue has simply plagued domestic companies with international exposure. That said, currency exchange rates and lower fuel surcharges pressured total revenue slightly which came in at $16.93 billion. Revenue was up 5.5% year-over-year on an absolute basis but missed estimates by $80 million. However, if we look at revenues on a constant dollar basis, revenues actually grew 6.2%. I maintain that the company is growing reliably.

To increase revenue, the company has to control its pricing, but also really needs shipping volume. Shipping rates constantly are being adjusted and the company has full control here. Of course, volumes depend on the economy. In conjunction, these two factors drive revenue higher, but the latter is far more important. On that note, U.S. domestic shipments drove revenues up 6.3% to $10.9 billion. There was a strong 5% increase in daily volumes and operating profit domestically jumped to $1.3 billion.

Internationally, shipments were even stronger, and on an absolute basis, revenues were up 5%. This was driven by an 8.4% spike in daily export shipments. What I think the even bigger take-home internationally, however, was cost controls which led to operating profit jumping 11.6% to $706 million and operating margin widening. Finally, the company's supply chain and freighting revenue was positive, as it was up slightly to $2.68 billion.

How about the actual earnings? Well, it was another good, solid quarter. Earnings came in at $1.63, a 3.8% increase over the same period last year. This was in line with expectations. Further, the company continues to be incredibly shareholder-friendly. In 2016, the company paid dividends of $2.8 billion. Further, it has repurchased 25.5 million shares for approximately $2.7 billion. But what matters is the outlook. This is why shares look to head lower today. The outlook is a bit light. The company remains optimistic and is investing heavily in its future growth. It expects to see diluted earnings per share of $5.80 to $6.10, an increase of 1% to 7% over adjusted 2015 results. The company believes currency will hit for about $0.30 on earnings. Of course, the company tends to guide conservatively and so I will go on record here and say so I think it will come in at the higher end, especially if holiday volume is on par with last year. This stock is a winner. I'm still a buyer on pullbacks.

