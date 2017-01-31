Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activities Go Through The Roof

In this article, I am going to give you a breakdown of the Dallas manufacturing index. This index is part of a series of regional Fed manufacturing surveys. These surveys are leading. This means that they tell us what we can expect in terms of economic growth.

I always discuss a few important indicators.

Current activity index

Shipments

New orders

Employment

Future capital expenditures

These numbers tend to be very volatile. That's why I always write an article at the end of each month, with an average of all major regional districts. This gives us a less volatile and very reliable outlook of the economy. The average numbers have given me the correct direction of the ISM index since I started using this method in 2016. I have always been able to predict whether the ISM number would beat or miss expectations. The Fed regions that will be discussed are: Empire State, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Richmond and Dallas.

The best news of this month's regional indices, is the fact that Dallas manufacturing activities have accelerated to the highest level since 2009. The current number came in at 22.1 after hitting 17.7 in December. These numbers are extremely strong and suggest further growth acceleration. On the other hand, I don't think we are going to see a higher number next month. Just based on the magnitude of the current rally.

The stronger manufacturing sentiment is backed by higher shipments. Shipments came in at 15.8 in January vs. a rather low number of 5.8 in December. The current number is indicating above average growth. That being said, it is important to keep these numbers high, to support further strong and less volatile growth.

If new orders are not supporting growth acceleration, I don't know what is. New orders soared from 10.1 in December to 15.7 in January. This is one of the highest levels since 2013/2014. In other words, the US economy is doing very well when it comes to erasing the Q3/2014 slow down.

Employment is one of the things I have mentioned in previous articles. It seems like employment is finally getting the growth acceleration memo. Although I cannot call the recent Dallas employment numbers strong, it looks like employment is starting to pick up.

Future capital expenditures have fallen from 36.8 in December to 26.6 in January. This is a good example of failing to maintain historical high levels. Even though capex is down about 10 points, we see that sentiment is still at 10-year highs.

Conclusion

I am extremely pleased with the latest Dallas Fed report. Manufacturing activities are accelerating and backed by higher new orders and shipments. I even expect that employment is bottoming, which could mean that total employment growth is bottoming. Anyhow, keep in mind that almost every single indicator is pointing towards growth acceleration. We could see some great coincident numbers in January and February.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

