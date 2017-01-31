A Cheerful Thought About Retirement Investing: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The second longest recorded bull market has brought out a pervasive gloom in many commentators - perhaps mainly from those who have missed out on it. I raise this point because of an unexpected insight Eric @ Servo mentions in an article on today's SA rebutting Michael Lonier's article yesterday which advocated a conservative approach to retirement planning.

Eric objects to the idea that stocks are somehow too risky for an investor without at least a decade until retirement. He writes:

This point of view is rooted in a lack of knowledge about historical market behavior, a lack of knowledge about the long-term drivers of investment returns, an excessive focus on short periods of subpar returns on subsets of the stock market, and a generally pessimistic view of markets and the world."

There's room to debate how much time is needed to lessen the risk of stocks (there are some economists who argue that time does not mitigate this risk, so individual investors beware). But it does seem to me that a "pessimistic view of markets" can be detrimental to investors and that an optimistic view can help in investing, as it does in all areas of life.

That does not mean that one's attitude influences returns, obviously. But optimism can help enormously with the ability to forge forward with a financial plan; to embrace stocks despite their volatility in anticipation of their higher rewards; and to accept losses as temporary.

Losses, sharp losses and, perhaps worst of all, prolonged losses, can whittle away the endurance of even the most optimistic investors. That is why perhaps the most critical ingredient to successful equity investing is broad diversification. I have mentioned this many times previously, and I think Eric implicitly reinforces this view given the sheer number of times I saw a form of the word "diversify" included in his article.

Getting started with an equity investment program earlier is preferred, of course. Late-starters can also invest in stocks but they need an income in order to do so. On this, I think Eric (who advocates a stash in 5-year bonds) would agree with Michael Lonier, however different their portfolio design may be.

Given that stocks rise and fall in value, one may ask why they are the preferred investment vehicle. Quite simply: Whereas bonds and cash generally succumb to inflation and real estate tends to rise in value slowly, stocks which represent the goods and services provided by profit-seeking companies appreciate at a more rapid clip. The people who run these companies want to get paid, preferably a lot, and the way to do that is to please their customers. While some companies do fail, corporate executives' incentives over time favor the broadly diversified stock investor. A cheerful thought.

