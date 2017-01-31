Trump Insurance For Boeing

We present two ways of hedging for Boeing longs who remain bullish but want to add downside protection.

Iran and Iraq were two of the seven countries named in the travel ban. $20 billion would be a bit hit to Boeing, equal to ~82% of last quarter's revenue.

As implications of the Trump Travel Ban became clearer, aerospace analyst James Corridore warned that Boeing was at risk of losing $20 billion in orders to Iran and Iraq.

Trump Travel Ban Ripples Continue

One of the first companies hit by ripples from the Trump Administration's temporary travel ban on seven Muslim countries was Uber (Private:UBER), as we noted yesterday (Users #DeleteUber Over Immigration Order). Now CFRE Research aerospace analyst James Corridore warns that $20 billion in aircraft orders to Iraq and Iran may be at risk for Boeing (NYSE:BA) (Iran had already threatened to ban American travelers, so bear that in mind when making your vacation plans). As Seeking Alpha News Editor Carl Surran noted in his piece on James Corridore's warning,

Last month, Boeing announced a $16.6B deal for state-owned Iran Air to buy 50 of its narrow-body 737 passenger jets and 30 of the wide-body 777 aircraft; also, Iraq has firm orders to buy 10 of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner wide-body aircraft and another 18 of the 737s.

Missing out on $20 billion in orders would be a considerable hit to Boeing, equivalent to about 82% of last quarter's revenue. If you're long Boeing and concerned about a possible hit to the share price over the next several months, due to this, or other political complications (Additional countries added to the travel ban? Reciprocal tariffs?), we'll look at a couple of ways of adding downside protection below.

Two Ways Of Hedging Boeing

Remember, you hedge when you are bullish, but want to limit your risk in the event that you're wrong. If you've turned bearish on BA, you wouldn't want to stay long and hedge it, you'd want to exit your position. If you'd like a refresher on hedging terms first, please see the section titled "Refresher On Hedging Terms" in this previous article of ours Locking In Gold Gains.

Hedging BA With Optimal Puts

To find optimal puts and an optimal collar to hedge BA, we used Portfolio Armor's iOS app, but you don't need the app for this. You can find optimal hedges yourself by using the process we outlined in this article if you're willing to do the math. Either way, you'll need to determine your "threshold," the maximum decline you are willing to risk. This will vary depending on your risk tolerance.

We used 15% thresholds for both of these hedges. If you are more risk-averse, you could use a smaller threshold. All else equal, though, the higher the threshold, the cheaper it will be to hedge.

Here are the optimal puts as of Monday's close to hedge 500 shares of BA against a greater-than-15% drop by mid-August (it might have been a bit cheaper to hedge BA before the travel ban business).

As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost of this protection was $2,100, or 2.54% of position value. A few points about this hedge:

To be conservative, the cost was based on the ask price of the puts. In practice, you can often buy puts for less (at some price between the bid and ask). The 15% threshold includes this cost, i.e., in the worst-case scenario, your BA position would be down 12.46%, not including the hedging cost. The threshold is based on the intrinsic value of the puts, so they may provide more protection than promised if the underlying security declines in the near term, when the puts may still have significant time value.

Hedging BA With An Optimal Collar

In addition to determining your threshold, the largest decline you're willing to risk, when hedging with a collar you need to determine your "cap," which refers to the maximum upside you are willing to limit yourself to if the underlying security appreciates significantly. For that, you might want to consider what the stock's potential return is over the time frame you're hedging.

The potential return over the next six months implied by the consensus 12-month Wall Street price target for Boeing is about 4.4% (based on the data from Nasdaq below).

We checked Portfolio Armor's website to get its potential return for the stock too (for an explanation of its process, see the section titled "Calculating A Potential Return For Amazon" in this article). Our site was more bullish than Wall Street, estimating a potential return of about 16% over the next 6 months. We ended up using an intermediary number, 8%, as a cap.

This was the optimal collar, as of Monday's close, to hedge 500 shares of BA against a >15% drop by mid-August while not capping an investor's upside at less than 8% by then.

As you can see in the first part of the collar above, the put leg uses the same strike as the optimal puts, so the cost was the same: $2,100, or 2.54% of position value (the app was able to use a cheaper put strike due to the lower net cost of the hedge). But as you can see in the second part of the collar below, the income generated from the call leg was $1,500 or 1.81% of position value.

So the net cost of this collar was $600, or 0.72% of position value. A couple of notes to bear in mind:

Similar to the situation with the optimal puts, to be conservative, the cost of the optimal collar was calculated using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls; in practice, an investor can often buy puts for less and sell calls for more (again, at some price between the bid and the ask). So, in reality, an investor would likely have paid less than $600 when opening this collar.

This hedge may provide more protection than promised if BA declines in the near future due to time value (for an example of this, see this article on hedging Twitter). However, if BA spikes in the near future, time value can have the opposite effect, making it costly to exit the position early (for an example of this, see this article, Facebook Rewards Cautious Investors Less).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.