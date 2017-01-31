Why Doesn't BlackBerry Talk About Qualcomm?

BlackBerry (NASDAQ: BBRY) will fight Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) in an arbitration case to begin on February 27, 2017. But, the silence of the former is appalling and speaks volumes about the sincerity of the management regarding this case. I believe that BlackBerry will lose this legal battle.

I have been covering Qualcomm a lot recently. Going through its financial documents and SEC filings, I came to know that its arbitration case with BlackBerry will begin next month. Like many others, I would also have remained unaware of this because BlackBerry does not think it's worth talking about. The reason why I emphasize BlackBerry is because it alleged that it overpaid royalties (to QCOM) on certain past sales of subscriber units based on the alleged effect of specific provisions in its license agreement, and yet has not included this important detail in even its last Annual Report or quarterly filings.

On April 20, 2016, Qualcomm and BlackBerry entered into an agreement to arbitrate BlackBerry's allegation. The arbitration will be conducted under the rules of the Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services in San Diego. While BlackBerry seeks the return of the alleged overpayment, Qualcomm has called the allegations baseless.

Now, it is important to ask why BlackBerry is so quiet on this issue. Is it not interested in the case anymore given that it is now focusing on becoming a software-only company? If so, then why not just quash the case and reach an agreement with Qualcomm?

While Qualcomm has acknowledged this legal tangle several times in its SEC filings, BlackBerry has done well to keep it from its shareholders. There could be several possible reasons for this lackadaisical behavior from management:

The amount is too small to make any difference. If that be so, then why drag the issue for so many months?

The amount is significant but BlackBerry knows that it cannot win the case against QCOM.

Even if BBRY's chances of winning the case are high and if it is able to receive the alleged overpaid amount, it might be planning to use the amount to pump up its non-GAAP EPS. Managements often tickle with the non-GAAP numbers to show robust numbers.

BlackBerry knows that even if it loses the case, many investors would remain in the dark because they never knew about it in the first place. So, BBRY would not really lose in their eyes.

Qualcomm has good experience in such arbitration cases, and therefore, is likely to emerge as the clear winner. LG Electronics, Inc. (GREY: OTC:LGEAF) learned it the hard way.

In December 2015, LGE filed a similar arbitration demand with the International Chamber of Commerce alleging that it overpaid royalties on certain CDMA (including WCDMA) subscriber units based on the alleged effect of specific provisions in its license agreement, and that Qualcomm breached its license agreement with LGE, as well as certain implied covenants. Like BlackBerry, LGE also sought the return of the overpayment.

In April 2016, the parties agreed to settle all the disputes and claims raised by LG Electronics, Inc. The Korea Times then reported that the issue was resolved after LGE vowed to pay more for Qualcomm processor chips, with increased guaranteed shipments.

In an earlier article on Qualcomm titled Qualcomm Will Not Cower, I said,

"Qualcomm understands that success in courts and negotiations is crucial for its business. That it can ferociously protect its intellectual property rights was once again confirmed after it reached an agreement with China's Meizu in a lawsuit settlement. Meizu finally agreed to pay licensing fees to settle legal claims in China and three other nations."

I believe Qualcomm will settle the BlackBerry arbitration case as easily as it settled with LG Electronics. But, the secrecy of BBRY management in not telling its shareholders about this important event is telling.

The primary reason behind penning this article was not to provide a cash flow impact on BBRY but instead to provide a useful insight into the management's thought process. Has it helped? Please let me know in the comments section below.

