Dow 20,000? This Trader Encourages You To Look Before You Leap!

After weeks of anticipation and media coverage, last week the DJIA finally broke and held above the 20,000 mark for the first time. It is quickly approaching an oversold condition.

Introduction

Well, it finally happened. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average not only broke the 20,000 threshold, but it also held and closed above that threshold. The media has done yeoman's work in letting us all know that this critically important index is on the verge of, is knocking on the door of, is oh-so painfully close to hitting the all-important threshold of 20,000. Now that it's finally happened, the ebullience portrayed on the television, on the radio and in the newspapers and on the internet will be contagious and will spread to the kitchen tables of America! Ma and Pa will dig the coffee can out of the backyard, and take it down to the bank to deposit so that they can quickly turn around and wire that money to one of the many online brokers that will be more than happy to help them invest. With this last bit of sideline money finally invested in the market, the Dow and those other indices will continue to reach new heights; unparalleled prosperity will arise and will spread across the land. Life is good!

Hopefully I didn't lay it on too thick. Hopefully you also came away from that opening paragraph realizing that I don't believe a word of it (instead of thinking that I'm crazy or naive). Truth be told, I don't believe the narrative at all.

Now, that doesn't mean I'm not happy that this moment finally happened. If you ask me, it's about time that we traded out of this range that the major indices have all been stuck in the last few weeks. With all the attention on the Dow and the number 20,000 (merely because it has three zeros after the comma), nobody really noticed that the S&P 500 (widely considered representative of the overall stock market) broke out of it's trading range a day earlier. The Dow and Nasdaq simply caught up the next day. I guess it doesn't surprise me. "S&P 2282" just doesn't have the same ring to it.

I do also believe that the Dow and the stock market overall have more bullish days ahead, in the near future. A look at a one year daily chart (below) of the DJIA SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) featuring Stochastic and MACD studies tells us that the momentum of the Dow is clearly increasing to the upside. Witness the pending bullish MACD crossover and the bullish Stochastic represented by the two grey areas at the bottom of the chart.

However, a look at a three year weekly chart (below, with the same studies) gives us a different perspective. The weekly chart tells us that the party is not going to go on forever. In fact, the Dow is already in an oversold condition according to the weekly chart. Witness the MACD which could soon turn down towards a bearish crossover; as well as the %D line of the Stochastic about to cross the oversold threshold. To wit: Whether the market that you are in is overbought or oversold depends largely on your frame of reference.

Here are two takeaways:

The trader would most likely look at the daily chart and decide that a trade in DIA--the Dow Jones Industrial Average SPDR--would be a good one for the short-term.

would most likely look at the daily chart and decide that a trade in DIA--the Dow Jones Industrial Average SPDR--would be a good one for the short-term. The investor would look at the weekly chart and determine that it would be better to wait for a more opportune time to initiate a position in DIA, probably after a significant retracement.

Making Your Own Bull (or Bear) Market

You may have heard the expression "There's a bull market somewhere". The same could be said of bear markets. What I wanted to do in this article was to explore--utilizing the concept of pairs trading--the possibility of effectively creating or discovering our own bull (or bear) markets. I will do so by examining each of the thirty Dow components, comparing them to the Dow Jones Industrial Average on a relative basis, using DIA as a proxy for the index. My tools for this analysis will be a simple one year chart with daily price aggregation, and a three year chart with weekly price aggregation; as well as the Stochastic and MACD studies with each. Although we will not be focusing on their utility as bullish or bearish indicators, it's worth mentioning that these charts will also be drawn with Bollinger Bands; as well as with the 20/50/200 period Simple Moving Averages.

Generically speaking, pairs trading involves exploiting a divergence in the correlation of otherwise correlated assets. For example, the stocks of two automakers would normally be considered fairly well correlated, since automakers trade in the investor's mind as part of a larger industry with exposure to the same economic and industrial variables. However, if some condition arises such that the market considers one automaker as stronger than the other, and this correlation starts to break down, a trader could take a bullish position in the stronger of the two while taking a bearish position in the weaker. In an otherwise market neutral situation, the trader profits because of the relative strength differential.

For the analysis at hand, the normally correlated assets I'll be comparing are the DJIA itself (represented by DIA as a tradable proxy) and each of the 30 Dow components. While the Dow components may not be terribly well correlated to each other (after all they do represent a broad swath of the American economy across a number of industries) they do have a degree of correlation with the DJIA itself by virtue of the fact that they are well-known to be represented in the index number that gets published every day.

The result of this analysis will be to identify the handful of Dow components that represent either attractive trading opportunities or attractive investing opportunities when utilized as the long component of a pairs strategy. The "short" or "bearish" component of the pairs trade will be DIA.

For purposes of this article I will not define the terms "trader" and "investor". Instead, I will leave it to the reader to determine whether he or she is looking for trades or investments. Suffice it to say that attractive trade opportunities will result from an analysis of the daily chart and indicators; while attractive investment opportunities will be gleaned from the weekly charts.

What we are effectively looking for are the Dow components that are oversold relative to DIA (our tradable Dow proxy) according to our technical indicators, and therefore poised for a future rebound. We are not looking for established strength relative to the index, since we do not want to chase performance that can soon turn against us.

In order to construct your position, you can purchase the shares of the Dow components--and short the DIA--outright. For those readers not comfortable with shorting, consider using an inverse ETF like the ProShares Short Dow 30 (NYSEARCA:DOG).

Another way to go about constructing your trade or investment is to utilize options (which is my personal preference). I won't go into the technical side of constructing options positions for various bullish or bearish scenarios, since that treatment is outside the scope of this piece. Suffice it to say that, if you do want to utilize options, you will want to be keenly aware of the Greeks (delta, vega and theta) and how they affect your P/L as time passes and as price and volatility move. The investor can utilize LEAPS to construct longer term positions; just be keenly aware of your time horizon, as time decay accelerates the closer you get to expiration.

Methodology

Our first challenge is to identify which Dow stocks we wish to utilize in order to construct our long part of the trade. First we look at relative price; i.e., at what multiple is DIA trading relative to the Dow stock in question. A table has been provided below. Please note that all pricing is as of the close on January 25, 2017:

So, for example as of the close on January 25, DIA was priced at 1.64 times that of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The reason this is important is because we will be applying this ratio, equalizing pricing so as not to give price-weighted--and therefore skewed--results.

In order to plot the relative strength of the Dow component in question, we multiply the price of the appropriate stock, then subtract the price of DIA. This corresponds to a "long the stock, short the Dow" trade. We then plot the resulting OHLC and apply the appropriate studies. In this case we are applying the MACD and Full Stochastic studies. We have also applied Bollinger Bands; and the 20, 50 and 200 period Simple Moving Averages.

Once our trade/investment opportunities are identified, the ratio is also important for determining trade size. For example, the price ratio for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is 2.04. We would therefore purchase 204 shares of CAT, while shorting 100 shares of DIA (bear in mind that if you choose to use an inverse ETF for your short component, the price at which the ETF trades will likely be different and will affect your ratios; please calculate and adjust accordingly). For those using options to implement, approximating those ratios will be a little trickier, since options contracts are quoted and traded in lots of 100 shares. Round the ratios up or down according to your comfort level.

Now let's turn our attention towards the results of the analysis, summarized in the table below. The columns highlighted in light blue represent the results of the short-term analysis on the daily chart as well as the trade conclusion ("Initiate Pairs Trade", "Proceed With Caution" or "Avoid"). The columns in light magenta represent the results from the weekly chart and the corresponding investment conclusion. For our stochastic analysis I identified five relevant results: "Oversold", "Approaching Oversold", "Neutral", "Approaching Overbought", and "Overbought". For the MACD analysis, I identified five relevant results as well: "Recent Upside Crossover", "Pending Upside Crossover", "No Crossover", "Pending Downside Crossover" and "Recent Downside Crossover".

The preferred trade/investment setups are those that are Oversold or Recently Oversold, with a Recent or Pending Upside Crossover. You will notice that some of the initiate recommendations may be paired with a neutral indicator results; these were simply situation where, subjectively the set-up looked highly tradable. By the same token, the very best setups (highlighted in bold font) had both indicators identified as bullish. Some of the preferred setups that were not highlighted may have had both indicators flagged as bullish as well; however, the setups subjectively just didn't look as tradable on the chart and therefore did not warrant any special highlighting (that just goes to show that there is both an art and a science to technical analysis). For the most part, "Proceed with Caution" indicators resulted from a bullish indicator paired with a neutral indicator. "Avoid" indicators are self-explanatory.

The observant will note that one of the highlighted investment potentials is actually a reverse pairs trade. In other words, the pairs structure here would be short the Dow component (in this case Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)) and long DIA. Suffice it to say, this result has been highlighted because of the fact that the bearish long-term setup looked much too compelling on the weekly chart not to include in the results. Other than that, the rest of the listed opportunities are bullish in nature.

Best Opportunities Explored

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO): Initiate Pairs Investment

The pair relationship (see chart above) is forming a bottom which began the week of November 28, 2016.

Bollinger Bands have widened significantly beginning the week of November 7 and are starting to narrow, indicating an upside reversion.

Stochastics indicate an oversold condition and impending bullish crossover to the upside.

MACD is converging and if this trend holds will soon indicate a bullish crossover as well.

Looking at the chart of CSCO plotted standalone (see below), we see bullish signs as well:

Recent bullish Stochastic crossover

Narrowing MACD and impending bullish crossover

CSCO traded above it's 20 week SMA last week

Fundamental Snapshot

CSCO reports earnings on February 15 after the bell. CSCO has beat estimates the last 12 quarters.

Earnings Per Share, Dividends Per Share, Book Value Per Share and Sales Per Share are all in an upward 5 year trend.

CSCO's current multiple at 14.8 is only slightly above it's 14.6 five year average; and well below the industry average at 22.0.

CSCO's forward multiple is 13.0. CSCO's PEG ratio is rich at 2.8.

Goldman Sachs : Initiate Longer Term Reverse Pairs Trade

Bollinger Bands are widening as of October 3, 2016 and the pairs pricing relationship began forming a rounded top starting the week of December 12, 2016.

Stochastics indicate an overbought condition and recently exhibited a bearish crossover.

MACD is converging and is poised to exhibit a bearish crossover.

Looking at the chart of GS plotted standalone (see below), we see bearish signs as well:

Stochastics indicate an overbought condition and recently exhibited a bearish crossover

Narrowing MACD and impending bearish crossover

GS is forming a rounded top following an extended Bollinger Band breakout which began election week, when investors were cheered by the election of Donald Trump and the promise of reduced regulations for the industry.

GS is trading near the regression line of an upward trending channel. GS looks poised to continue it's downward move and test the bottom of this channel, despite the current relief rally this week in which the Dow hit 20,000, lifting Dow components with it.

Fundamental Snapshot

GS reported earnings on January 18 before the bell, exceeding estimates by 32 cents. GS has missed estimates 3 of the last 12 quarters.

There is a risk that reduction in banking regulations promised by the Trump administration will never materialize; or will materialize in such a manner as to disappoint investor expectations currently priced into the stock.

Dividends Per Share, and Sales Per Share are in an upward 5 year trend.

GS's current multiple at 18.9 is well above it's 12.9 five year average; and below the industry average at 20.5.

GS's forward multiple is 12.9. GS's PEG ratio is fairly attractive at 1.1.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM): Initiate Pairs Trade

The pair relationship (see chart above), after forming a bottom, has moved to fill the gap down of January 17, 2017. Although this may be interpreted by some as an exhaustion gap, the weekly chart of the pairs relationship shows the current week having formed a bullish engulfing candle; this move still seems to have some legs.

After widening as a result of the gap down, Bollinger Bands have started to narrow as the pair pricing reverts to the 20 day SMA. Pair pricing has closed and held above the SMA line, indicating a strong chance that pricing will overshoot to the upper band.

Stochastics indicated an oversold condition and recent bullish crossover to the upside.

MACD is converging and if this trend holds will soon indicate a bullish crossover as well.

Looking at the chart of JPM plotted standalone (see below), we see bullish signs as well:

Recent bullish Stochastic crossover.

Narrowing MACD and impending bullish crossover.

JPM closed and held above it's 20 day SMA with the last 3 weeks.

JPM is trending in an upward regression channel, which it tested but did not violate on January 20 and January 23.

Fundamental Considerations

Because this pairs setup is best treated as a short-term trade, we're more concerned with price-action than fundamentals. Having said that, short-term trades can react dramatically (up or down) to events that have the potential to change the fundamental picture. As an example, JPM gapped up pre-market on January 25 when it was reported that the bank would be taking over as custodian of approximately $1T in BlackRock assets. As you may have guessed, the incumbent State Street Bank (NYSE:STT) gapped down on that same news. JPM as well as the entire banking industry can also see their fundamental picture change as a result of the election of Donald Trump and his commitment to reduce regulatory burdens on the industry. Because this development is now priced into the stock, any news that would seem to alter that fundamental story for the worse would certainly put downward price pressure on JPM. In conclusion, before you put on this (or any other) trade, be sure to define your profit target as well as where to place your stop in case this trade goes against you.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO): Initiate Pairs Investment

The pair relationship (see chart above) is forming a bottom which began the week of December 5, 2016, and has been trading in a range between 5 and -5.

Bollinger Bands have widened significantly beginning the week of July 18 and have not started to narrow, although the basing pattern could likely soon be followed by a narrowing of the Bollinger Bands and price reversion to the upside.

Stochastics indicate an oversold condition and although a bullish crossover is not yet indicated, the basing price pattern and the MACD convergence could likely lead to such a crossover.

MACD is converging and if this trend holds will soon indicate a bullish crossover.

Looking at the chart of KO plotted standalone (see below), we see potentially bullish signs as well:

Shallow, neutral stochastic indicator.

Mildly bullish MACD indicator, with a minor crossover occurring the week of December 19, 2016.

Declining Implied Volatility, which recently overshot the regression line and is headed toward the opposite bound of a declining regression channel. Declining Implied Volatility indicates less demand for options associated with this underlying security, which in turn indicates lowering investor trepidation regarding the future price expectations of KO stock.

Narrowing Bollinger Bands, along with pricing action that traded above the 20 week SMA but did not hold above that level.

Additionally, a "pennant" pattern is forming on this chart, which will lead to either a price breakout or breakdown approximately the week of April 24. Two regression channels are forming this pattern. The lower bound of the upward regression channel (light blue on the chart) which began forming the week of February 23, 2009; and the upper bound of the downward regression channel (white on the chart) which began the week of April 11, 2016. Because the down trend is a shorter-term countertrend contained within a long-term up trend, this price action "squeeze" will most likely breakout to the upside. Look for that breakout to occur on above average volume to confirm the move.

Fundamental Snapshot

KO reports earnings on February 9 before the bell. KO has met or narrowly beat estimates 11 of the last 12 quarters. On April 15, 2014 KO reported $0.44 against estimates of $0.441. This "miss" was followed by a 14 week rally.

Dividends Per Share are in a 5 year upward trend. Earnings Per Share, Book Value Per Share, Free Cash Flow Per Share and Sales Per Share are all in a downward 4 year trend.

KO's current multiple at 25.1 is above it's 22.7 five year average; and slightly above the industry average at 24.0.

KO's forward multiple is 20.8. KO's PEG ratio is rich at 5.2.

Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG): Initiate Pairs Investment

The pair relationship (see chart above) is forming a rounded bottom which began the week of November 14, 2016, and has been trading in a range between 6.39 and -8.02.

Bollinger Bands have widened significantly beginning the week of November 7 and have now started to narrow; the basing pattern could likely soon be followed by further narrowing of the Bollinger Bands and overshooting price reversion to the upside.

Stochastics indicate an oversold condition and a recent bullish crossover.

MACD is converging and if this trend holds will soon indicate a bullish crossover.

Looking at the chart of PG plotted standalone (see below), we see bullish signs as well:

Stochastics indicate a recent bullish crossover.

Narrowing MACD and impending bullish crossover

PG has formed a cup and handle pattern on the chart, beginning the week of December 22, 2014. The handle started to form the week of October 10, 2016. Look for a potential breakout on higher than average volume as price approaches the longer red trendline drawn on the chart.

Fundamental Snapshot

PG reported earnings on January 20 before the bell; PG delivered $1.13 vs estimates of $1.065 causing the stock to gap up. PG has beat estimates 12 of the last 13 quarters.

Earnings Per Share are in a flat to rising 5 year trend. Dividends Per Share are in a 5 year upward trend. Book Value Per Share and Sales Per Share are in a downward 5 year trend. Free Cash Flow Per Share is in a flat to down 5 year trend.

PG's current multiple at 25.1 is above it's 22.1 five year average; and significantly above the industry average at 20.5.

PG's forward multiple is 22.6. PG's PEG ratio is rich at 3.0.

Pulling the Trigger: Trade Execution

As I alluded earlier, in structuring your trade you could just buy/sell shares directly. Personally, I'm partial to utilizing options for this strategy. After I take you through a hypothetical trade to backtest this strategy, I think you'll understand why.

Let's pick a Dow component we haven't yet discussed at length, AAPL. Below you'll see a chart of the AAPL and DIA pairs pricing relationship, zoomed into to show the time-frame of April 28, 2014 to November 24, 2014 (both dates indicated by vertical red lines in the chart). As you can see, the week of April 28 has the characteristics we've been looking for: Recent MACD and Stochastics bullish crossovers.

Looking at a chart of AAPL standalone (below), we see a recent MACD bullish crossover; and Stochastics approaching an overbought level. With the benefit of foresight, one would look at this chart, and conclude that taking a bullish position in AAPL would be smart if the intention was to hold the position until November 24, 2014.

Next we look at a chart of DIA. The week of April 28, we see MACD in a neutral, possibly bullish state, but Stochastics approaching an overbought level. With the benefit of foresight, one would look at this chart, and conclude that taking a bearish position in DIA would be foolish if the intention was to hold the position until November 24, 2014.

Long/Short Approach

On April 28, 2014 AAPL was trading around $594. On November 24, 2014 AAPL was trading at a split-adjusted $830. (on June 9, 2014 a 7:1 split occurred in AAPL stock). On April 28, DIA was trading around $164. On November 24, DIA was trading around $178. With these numbers, to structure a pairs trade I would have purchased 100 shares of AAPL and sold short 400 shares of DIA (given the 1:4 ratio of AAPL's price to DIA's price on April 28).

On November 24, my DIA position is underwater by about $5600. On the other hand, my AAPL position is in the black by about $23,600; for a net profit of about $18,000. My capital commitment was $125,000 for my long and my short, for rate of return of approximately 14.4%.

Options Approach

Utilizing the same scenario, let's look at how we might have structured an options trade to minimize risk and maximize gain. For my long position in AAPL, I could have purchased a slight in-the-money call option: 16 Jan 15 590 Call for $41.80. For my short position in DIA, I could have purchased 4 slightly in-the-money put options: 16 Jan 15 170 Put for $11.60.

Now, let's fast forward to November 24 to look at our P/L. On November 24, our AAPL call option is now split adjusted: We are now long 7 of the 16 Jan 15 84.29 Call priced around $34.50. Our net profit for this position is $19,970. On that same date, our put options in DIA have decreased in value to $1.11. This position is upside down by around $4,200; yielding a net profit of around $15,770. Although this amount is less than the $18,000 from the previous scenario, let's focus on our rate of return. In the options scenario, our capital commitment was much less, only $9,440. That means that our rate of return for this investment is 67%. The total amount we could have lost in the worst case scenario is our capital commitment of $9,440: AAPL declines and DIA appreciates, going against both our call and our put options, both of which expire worthless at expiration if these price trends continued. Risking $9,770 to potentially make $15,770? Now, that's what I call minimizing risk, and maximizing gain!

Conclusion

With all the noise surrounding the Dow 20k milestone, it would come as no surprise that more retail investors are being drawn in. It also comes as no surprise to this author that the Dow and other major indices are down as of this writing on January 30. Now, this volatility is clearly a result of the backlash to President Trump's executive order suspending immigration from five specific nations, as well as to the President's immigration policy in general.

Regardless, when an index like the Dow draws so much attention, AND reaches an oversold level, it's just a matter of time before events and headlines knock it off the horse. Having said that, shrewd traders and investors are opportunistic; examining the Dow components that find themselves in an oversold condition RELATIVE to the Dow potentially represents just the type of opportunity that these shrewd traders and investors crave.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSCO, JPM, KO, PG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long position in Dow components mentioned above may also include a short position in DIA. May also initiate a short position in GS with a corresponding long position in DIA.