Motorola Solutions: Does This Stock Deserve To Trade At Multi-Year Highs?

My previous research has long identified that Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was a cheap stock with large yields. The tech company spent billions on buybacks when the stock traded a lot lower.

At over $81, Motorola Solutions has spent limited time trading this high since the Internet bubble burst. If the company is pulling back on stock buybacks, should investors think twice about this stock?

MSI data by YCharts

The company is set to report Q4 earnings this week with an EPS growth rate of nearly 20%. Motorola Solutions has traditionally easily surpassed estimates and for once the revenue growth rate is going to actually approach 10% though most of that is due to the acquisition of Airwave.

The hitch in the investment thesis is that the company substantially pulled back on stock buybacks in the last year despite a generally positive financial outlook. The major change in the equation is that the stock is at multi-year highs.

Over the last 12 months, Motorola Solutions has only spent a net of $800 million on stock buybacks. The stock buyback program peaked at over $4 billion spent in the trailing year back in mid-2015.

MSI data by YCharts

The noticeable difference is that Motorola Solutions traded around $62.50 during that period. The stock now trades nearly $20 higher and the balance sheet is now tilted towards debt.

The company actually forecasts substantial improvements in earnings per share due in large part to the reduction in the diluted share count. Despite the improving picture that includes higher earnings next year, Motorola Solutions has a net debt position of $1.7 billion now. At the start of 2015, the company had a net cash position.

In essence, the company doesn't have the financial flexibility that is so crucial for investing in high net payout yield stocks. With the stock now worth nearly $14 billion, the targeted $800 million spent on buybacks this year is solid but not monumental. Combined with the 2.3% dividend yield, the total net payout yield still sits around 8.0%.

MSI Net Common Payout Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that the easy money was already made. The stock trades similar to a normal tech stock at a 16x forward P/E multiple and as such is fairly valued above $81.