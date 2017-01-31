Potash Corp.: Expect Trading In A Wide Range

The company was cautious with its guidance for 2017, putting some pressure on the stock in the short-term.

In my article before Potash Corp. (NYSE: POT) earnings release I stated that trading in the company's shares would likely be nervous - and nervous it was.

After touching $20.26 ahead of earnings, Potash Corp. shares trade at $18.35 at the moment of writing this article. This volatility is not surprising. Before the report, shares were high on market turnaround expectations and they got beaten after the report which showed that fertilizer market is still in a challenging state.

I guess that the majority of readers have already had the time to read the headline numbers and, perhaps, even the conference call, so I will immediately focus on most important topics to save our time.

1. First and foremost, I believe that the potash market has bottomed. Potash Corp. reiterated its call for 61 million - 64 million tons of potash demand this year, up from about 60 million tons in 2016.

It looks like K+S and Eurochem won't put too much additional production to the market this year, so increase in demand will secure the rebound. On K+S specifically, Potash Corp. expects just 400,000 additional tons in 2017.

Realized average price numbers confirmed that the bottom was in, rebounding from $150 per ton in the third quarter to $157 per ton in the fourth quarter. This is not a major improvement, but it is a step in the right direction.

The company's potash sales volumes are expected to increase to $8.7 million - 9.4 million tons in 2017 - so the possible upward trend in potash prices may help significantly in case of higher sales volumes.

2. Nitrogen prices continued to decline from $200 per ton in the third quarter to $182 per ton in the fourth quarter. There is no optimism in 2017 guidance on this front.

3. Capital spending continues to decline as expected. The company expects to dedicate just $600 million to capital expenditures in 2017, which will be a major help given the problems with the nitrogen and phosphates segment.

4. Earnings guidance of $0.35 - $0.55 per share raises valuation concerns. There's no way to sugar-coat this. At current price level, this means a PE ratio of 33 - 52.

Yes, there should be a premium related to the Agrium (NYSE:AGU) merger. Yes, a market leader near a turnaround in the market also gets a premium. However, additional share price upside will be constrained if the market believes that it's a final earnings guidance issuance that will not be revised higher.

Earnings estimates for Potash Corp. have been trending lower for several months - this is not the situation that supports stretched valuations.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Bottom line

In my view, shares of Potash Corp. will likely trade in the wide $17.75 - $20.25 range in the coming months. I must note that achieving the high end of this range will be problematic without additional positive catalysts as the report was sobering to those who were excessively optimistic on Potash Corp. perspectives in 2017.

The long-term story which includes the upcoming merger with Agrium and the turnaround in the potash market remains positive. In the short term, problems in the nitrogen and phosphates segment will put pressure on the company's performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.