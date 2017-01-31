Alliance Resource Partners: Is It Time To Take Profits?

I break down Alliance's earnings report and give my thoughts on the stock below. Is it time to sell?

I last recommended the stock at $24.65 per unit, and also at $20.15 per unit, $16.48 per unit, and under $12 per unit. The stock has had a great run.

Alliance Resource Partners: Time to Sell?

ARLP data by YCharts

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) has been one of my largest holdings for quite some time now. It's simply the only coal stock I want to own as it benefits from a low-cost operating structure (the company is positioned closely to its customers, which reduces its transportation costs, and has its coal pricing locked in at favorable prices), has a real strong balance sheet, and has paid a nice distribution for quite some time. While my position was underwater for several months, I've been in the green since late July, and plan on holding onto the stock.

Following the latest quarterly earnings report, shares yield 7.17% and are up 25% over the past six months. However, I think shares are still worth holding onto as I still see upside ahead, as I'll point out below.

First, for the quarterly results. Alliance really exceeded my expectations to say the least. The company had increased coal sales combined with lower operating expenses. Not surprisingly, this led to higher net income and EBITDA. Net income rose to $119.6 million, or $1.30 per unit, beating analyst estimates by $.46 (this was compared to a loss of $21.5 million last year). EBITDA was $208.9 million, a 74.1% rise from $120 million last year. Net income and EBITDA were also up by 33.2% and 17%, respectively, from last quarter.

Alliance says it sold 10.5 million tons of coal in Q4, up 5.3% from last year. The big news here is that its expenses fell by a whopping 16.5% from $33.19 per ton to $27.72. Coal prices of $48 per ton fell by 8.9%, however, EBITDA rose by 13% due to the lower costs.

On a full-year basis, Alliance earned $339.4 million in net income for 2016, or $3.39 per unit, compared to $306.2 million, or $2.11 per unit, in 2015. EBITDA rose by 3.5% to $692.7 million.

Due to the strong results, Alliance's board of directors approved a cash distribution of $.4375 per unit for Q4 ($1.75 annualized), which is payable on Feb. 14, 2017, to unitholders of record on the close of Feb. 7, 2017. This distribution is in line with the previous distribution, and Alliance currently yields over 7%.

I want to point out that this distribution is well covered by earnings. With $3.39 per unit in net income for 2016 and a full-year distribution of $1.987, the units have a payout ratio of 58%.

I'd also like to point out that Alliance's balance sheet has improved quite a bit this year. During 2016, the company paid down $269.4 million of its debt, and its distribution coverage ratio improved to 2.9 times for Q4 and 1.98 times for the full year. As of the end of Q4, the company has $399 million in long-term debt, down from $578 million a year ago.

Alliance is guiding for production between 37.9 and 38.9 million tons of coal, with 12% to 13% lower guidance for coal prices per ton. However, even with the lower expected coal prices, it is estimating revenue of $1.71-1.78 billion, net income between $250 and $315 million and EBITDA between $550 and $615 million, so it looks like it could be another solid year for the company. With a solid balance sheet and its distribution well covered, I think Alliance may have some room to increase its distribution in 2017.

Clearly, I don't think it's time to sell Alliance just yet. I'm expecting another solid year from the company in 2017, with steady production and low operating costs leading to a profitable year. The yield of more than 7% is covered by Alliance's solid earnings and balance sheet. Higher natural gas prices and a colder winter have also led to increased coal demand so far this year while U.S. coal production declined 18% in 2016 (according to the company release), so there's definitely the possibility of higher coal prices in 2017.

In conclusion, it's not time to sell Alliance stock just yet. In fact, I think the stock is worth buying here for the 7% yield and potential upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.