3 Attractive Tier 3 Biotech Stocks Under $10 For 2017

Here are three attractive Tier 3 biotech stocks under $10 a share that should have a bright 2017 ahead of them.

They are less risky than Tier 4 (developmental) concerns. This space is where you see a lot of buyouts happen as well.

Wealth stays with us a little moment if at all: only our characters are steadfast, not our gold. —Euripides

My regular Seeking Alpha followers know that I break down biotech stocks into four clear risk categories, which I detailed in "Five Golden Rules of Better Biotech Investing.". One of my favorite categories to invest in from a risk/reward perspective is Tier 3. These are small-cap biotech concerns that have approved products and recurring revenues, but are not yet profitable. They are less risky than Tier 4 concerns, which are strictly developmental and not yet to the commercialization stage.

Tier 3 is also where you see a lot of buyouts in the sector occurring. A perfect example of this happened earlier this month when Takeda bought out Ariad Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) for just over $5 billion with a 75% purchase premium.

I get asked a lot about what are some favorite Tier 3 stocks, especially at the beginning of a new year. Here is a quick rundown on three Tier 3 stocks under $10 that I think have a rock-solid future ahead of them.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Market Capitalization: Just under $600 Million

Stock Price: $8.32 a share (as of 01/30 market close)

Reasons for buying:

Progenics has one product "relistor" already on the market that is marketed and distributed by Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX). Progenics earns 15% to 19% of sales in royalties. Sales have ticked up nicely to over $20 million a quarter since the oral version of the drug was approved by the FDA on July 19th. Progenics is also eligible to make an additional $200 in sales milestones on relistor. Based on current revenue trajectory; Progenics should cash in on a $10 milestone payment this year, a $15 million payout in 2018 and a $20 million milestone in 2019. Valeant also recently announced it is boosting its sales force in this area which should provide an additional marginal lift to relistor sales.

In addition, the company's wholly owned drug Azedra has key Phase III trial readouts that should hit by the end of the quarter. The compound targets two rare adrenal cancers. One analyst believes the drug could eventually see $300 million in annual peak sales. The company also has another compound "1404" progressing nicely in develop. This is a cancer imaging agent for prostate cancer and may be more valuable in long run than relistor or Azedra.

Progenics was one of my top picks coming into 2016. Even after a recent 75% move, I like this well-funded biopharma concern for further upside in 2017.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX)

Market Capitalization: ~$280 million

Stock Price: $7.57 a share (as of 01/30 market close)

Reasons for buying:

Aratana had a banner developmental year in 2016 from its veterinary drug pipeline. It saw its first three drugs approved by the FDA during the year. These included Galliprant for the treatment of osteoahritis in canines, Nocita for post-op pain and Entyce for appetite stimulation. Aratana also signed a substantial collaboration deal with Elanco to market and distribute Galliprant.

This is the year the company moves from strictly a developmental firm to one that has commercialized products as well as a developmental pipeline (more than a half dozen compounds in development).

The market should reward this transition especially since Aratana ended the third quarter with just over $100 million in cash on hand and will not have to come back to the market to raise funds to roll out these new products. Finally, Aratana is one of few pure veterinary drug plays in the market. Given the M&A activity in the Animal Health space over the past year, a buyout at some point would not be all that surprising. The stock rewarded its shareholders quite well in 2016 and I expect it to continue to do so in 2017 & beyond.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Market Capitalization: ~$340 million

Stock Price: $8.30 a share (as of 01/30 market close)

Reasons for buying:

Invitae gives an investor exposure to the rapidly expanding genetic testing market. While not technically a biotech concern, it is in an adjacent space. The genetic testing market is growing quickly and should triple over the next five to ten years to a roughly $10 billion annual market. Until recently Invitae was what I dub a "Busted IPO" - which is why I never invest in a stock until it has been public for 12-18 months. The shares have started to move up recently - and with good reason.

Invitae aims to drive down the costs of testing for inherited genetic conditions by aggregated genetic testing. It has consistently driven down the cost per test on a quarterly basis and met its year end goal in 2016 by the third quarter. Invitae now tests for over 100 different conditions. Invitae starting out as an oncology testing concern but has expanded into offering tests in cardiovascular, neurology and other disease areas. The noted healthcare investor the Baker Bros. have a significant stake in the firm.

The company is seeing explosive revenue growth and should do roughly $25 million in sales when fiscal 2016 is closed. The consensus has Invitae producing $60 million to $70 million in sales this year. Based on Invitae's recent run rates, I expect the company's revenues to be at the top end of that range and quite possibly slightly exceed it. Invitae should be cash flow positive by end of this year or early 2018. Given cash on hand I see no need for additional capital raises at this time. If the firm continues to grow at this pace, I would not be surprised if attracts some interest from a larger firm that want entry into the fast-growing genetic testing market.

Author's note: To get these types of articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as well as my instablogs as soon as they are published, just click on my profile and hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Thank You and happy hunting.

Bret Jensen

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVTA, PETX, PGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.