AMD: It's Showtime

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) will report its results for 2016 Q4 today. Those results almost don't matter. What does matter is for AMD to show that it can finally deliver its long-promised Ryzen CPUs and Vega GPUs. If AMD commits to launch dates, it will certainly galvanize investors and push up the price of the stock.

Where's the Beef?

I haven't written an AMD-focused article since November, primarily because I've been expecting the imminent launch of either Vega GPUs or Ryzen CPUs. Both were rumored to be out before the end of the year and both failed to appear.

With the advent of the new year, the rumors shifted once again to early in January, so I waited a little longer. Here we are at the end of January and still nothing. Now the rumors place the arrival of Ryzen some time before the end of Q1. AMD has stated that Vega will ship some time in the first half of 2017, which probably means late in Q2. This is considerably later than repeated rumors about Vega that had it arriving before the end of 2016.

AMD's story for 2016 has been one of very successfully substituting hype for products. Despite the fact that AMD has only had the underpowered Polaris GPUs and the woefully inadequate Bristol Ridge CPUs, AMD's investors pumped up the price of the stock in 2016 based on expectations for Ryzen and Vega.

This was exactly what AMD's management wanted, and it masterfully converted the hype into debt relief back in September 2016 when it issued $700 million in convertible notes and $600 million in stock. AMD's dilution was of course no deterrent to its fans.

AMD has continued to dribble out carefully tailored scraps of information designed to put its products in the best possible light. The demonstration of Vega at CES in January is a great example. The demo was of Doom running the Vulkan APIs at 4K, but it achieved the desired result, AMD could show that it was faster than GTX 1080.

The demo compared what is probably a much more expensive GPU in the Vega, since it used High Bandwidth Memory 2 (HBM2), to the GTX 1080, which only uses an enhanced form of GDDR5 memory (GDDR5X). But this didn't seem to bother anyone.

Which brings me to a point that seems to have escaped the AMD fans. While AMD has been able to show superiority to its competition, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), in carefully selected tests, it generally hasn't demonstrated overwhelming superiority. For instance, WCCFTech noted that the AMD Doom demo averaged in the low 70s fps frame rate, while the 1080 averages about 68 fps.

More to the point, we don't know what these products will cost, or how well the shipping products will perform. Until we know these things, the presumption of AMD fans that Ryzen and Vega will just demolish the competition is highly suspect.

There's also a point that I've made about AMD's competition that bears repeating. It is not standing still. It is not considerately holding up its development processes so that AMD can catch up. We know, based on Intel's earnings call, that Intel's 10 nm chips are on the way. We also know that Nvidia has long had plans for its own next generation Volta architecture GPUs to be fabricated at 10 nm. And we also know that TSMC (NYSE:TSM) is already starting the production ramp of its 10 nm process that Nvidia would use for Volta.

So, it appears that before too long, AMD's Ryzen and Vega, both fabricated on Global Foundries 14 nm process, will be competing with chips fabricated on 10 nm processes from Intel and TSMC. That's going to be a very tough comparison.

Time to Put Up

AMD has been advertising the capabilities of Ryzen for over a year and Vega since early last year. I have to believe that this lead time was not entirely intentional, and that AMD would have preferred to have Ryzen and Vega in consumers' hands last year.

Fans may argue that the delays don't matter, but they do. AMD only has a limited window of opportunity before the 10 nm chips of its competitors arrive. Once those chips arrive, AMD is relegated to playing catch-up all over again.

So it's time for AMD to cut the hype, and just tell the world when the chips will arrive. Hopefully, AMD will do that at its earnings call today (January 31). In comparison to this, what AMD reports by way of financial results almost makes no difference.

Expectations are not particularly high. For instance, consensus estimates (according to Yahoo), place revenue at $1.07 billion and non-GAAP EPS at a loss of $0.10.

Investor Takeaway

Probably, AMD will indeed announce launch dates for Ryzen and Vega, or at least narrow down the launch windows. I'm sure that will be more than enough to sustain the enthusiasm of AMD fans and push the stock higher.

I still think there's plenty of momentum left in the stock. Until the chips arrive and can be tested by independent third parties, the well-armored belief of the AMD fans remains all but impenetrable. The slight downturn that accompanied the failure to release the chips in January will be quickly forgotten. I continue to rate AMD a buy for momentum players.

