Harley-Davidson: The Word Of The Day Is 'Intense'

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is a famed manufacturer of motorcycles. I initiated coverage in the summer of 2015, with a hold. Since that time the stock has only appreciated about 5%. However it did fall well under $40 earlier in 2016, and as such the stock is up 70% off of lows. There is a very true saying that I follow. Bulls make money, bears make money, but hogs get slaughtered. I love this company in full disclosure, in terms of its brand and its products. And to be honest, it really has a cool ticker symbol. It is interesting to see the stock trading at this level which is down heavily from 18 months ago. At 16 times earnings, it is a tough call on whether you should buy, sell or hold. On one hand it is attractively valued, but there is still fundamental weakness. Therefore a discussion of the company's recent performance is justified.

I will get right to the point. Motorcycle sales are down and continue to fall as do parts and accessories. According to the Q4 numbers, revenues are down as a whole. Thanks to a strong buyback, earnings are up on a per share basis. This is definitely a concern and this was a concern in summer of 2015 when I covered the name. If not for the buyback, earnings would be flat to down. That is not good enough. The company's Q4 earnings per share came in at $0.27 versus last year's $0.22, increasing 22.7%. Now, it is also worth noting that these earnings, despite the bump from the buyback, missed analysts' expectations badly. Of course, it's hard to sugar coat performance that continues to miss the mark. Declining performance was my main concern in summer 2015 when I initiated coverage. So what is driving the earnings miss?

Well earnings have been pressured because of lower sales. To the company's credit, it saw this coming. Net income was $114 million on revenue of $1.27 billion compared to net income of $47.2 million on consolidated revenue of $1.11 billion last year. Let me remind you that last year in the comparable quarter sales were $1.18 billion. Now again these results missed expectations by $40 million. This is a rather pressing negative from an investing standpoint to see declining sales. But let us dig a bit deeper.

Let's talk about the motorcycle and accessories sales. Here we are clued into what is happening. Trends in the US are pretty weak right now, despite the economy being the strongest it has been in 8 years. That is a real problem. Sure currency issues are plaguing companies as I have detailed this earnings season. But there are some issues here. Revenue from motorcycles decreased 8.8% to $685 million compared to revenue of $751 million last year. Shipments are down. The company shipped 42,414 motorcycles to dealers and distributors worldwide during the quarter compared to shipments of 48,149 motorcycles in Q4 2015. Dealers worldwide sold 46,610 new Harley-Davidson motorcycles compared to 46,857 motorcycles in 2015. These trends are clearly negative.

Revenue from motorcycle parts and accessories was also down to $169.4 million during the quarter, down from $169.7 million. Ouch. Even revenue from general merchandise declined to $72 million from $79 million. On top of that gross margin was down year-over-year. If there was one place the company might have improved it was here by controlling expenses. Unfortunately we saw a decline from 31.9% in the fourth quarter of 2015 to 30.7% this quarter. The lone bright spot? Financial service saw improvement. Revenues were up 2.3% here to $177.6 million. That said, operating income in this segment dropped 1.2% to $60.1 million. It has been a rough go of late. President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Levatich, stated:

"The global competitive environment remains intense, but our 2016 results demonstrate that our increased investments to drive demand and bring impactful new products to market are working. We are energized by our resolve to compete and win in the U.S. and in major international markets. Our market share performance gives us great confidence in the strength of our long-term strategy."

The company performed below expectations amid 'intense' competition. Sadly, the trends are negative for the company. The company has pricing power, but has to be careful with the fragile consumer not to raise prices so high that they see lower volumes. This is the challenge, and volumes appear to be dropping on their own. I still love this company and its products. But it is not a strong investment right now as a stock. I need fundamentals to support a buy call. Because the economy has rebounded in many respects and oil prices are still low, I can't think of how the company could have much better of an environment to be able to sell its products with ease, aside from across the board tax cuts that would keep money in consumer's pocket. I wouldn't be a buyer here. I maintain a hold.

