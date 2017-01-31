North Atlantic Drilling: Too Risky To Even Consider At Present Time

In 2017, the company will have only one floater operational on a very short-term contract and will only have one rig operational at all by the fourth quarter 2017.

Out of all the offshore drilling companies in the Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) family, harsh-environment drilling specialist North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) has perhaps been the most adversely impacted by the weakness in the industry over the past few years. This is partly due to Russian oil giant Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) massively scaling back its Arctic drilling program in response to the decline in oil prices in the latter half of 2014. Other oil companies have done the same since Arctic oil has become uncompetitive with other sources of oil in the new price regime. This is apparent by comparing the company's third quarter 2016 results with the other two primary companies in the Seadrill family. You can find my analyses of these companies here and here.

As my long-term readers are by now no doubt aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings results before engaging in an analysis of said company's results. This is because these highlights serve to provide background for the remainder of the article as well as provide background for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from North Atlantic Drilling's third quarter 2016 results:

North Atlantic Drilling had total revenue of $136.7 million in the third quarter 2016. This compares quite unfavorably to the $164.6 million that the company brought in during the second quarter of 2016.

The company reported total operating income of $28.7 million in the third quarter 2016. This represents a sharp 46.85% decline compared to the $54.0 million that the company reported in the second quarter of 2016.

North Atlantic Drilling achieved a very impressive economic utilization rate of 98% in the most recent quarter.

The company reported a third quarter 2016 EBITDA of $83.7 million. This compares to a second quarter 2016 EBITDA of $109.0 million.

North Atlantic Drilling reported a net loss of $12.8 million in the third quarter 2016. In the second quarter of 2016, the company had a net income of $16.6 million so this represents a substantial decline.

As was the case with both Seadrill and Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP), North Atlantic Drilling saw its quarter-over-quarter revenues decline. The primary reason for this is also the same as in the former two companies: idle rigs. During the month of August 2016, two of North Atlantic Drilling's rigs, the West Phoenix and the West Alpha, completed their work on their respective former contracts. Thus, for at least part of the month of August and all of the month of September 2016, neither rig contributed to the company's top line revenue. Unfortunately, this problem will be exacerbated in the fourth quarter of 2016 as neither rig will contribute at all to the company's top line throughout the entire quarter. Thus, it seems highly probable that North Atlantic Drilling's fourth quarter 2016 will be lower than the third quarter's was.

It is also quite unfortunate that with the end of these contracts, North Atlantic Drilling will have no operational floating rigs with contracts heading into 2017. The West Phoenix has managed to secure one short-term one in the middle of the year, but none of the others has received interest. In addition, by the middle of 2017, all but one of the company's jackups will have come off of their respective contracts.

Source: North Atlantic Drilling

Thus, North Atlantic Drilling's forward revenue potential appears bleak. In fact, the company only has a forward firm contract backlog of $380 million as of November 22, 2016. That represents approximately three quarters of revenue at the company's current level. Unless the company succeeds in acquiring new contracts, its future is quite uncertain.

This fact does not appear to be lost on the company's management however, and in fact, quite some time ago, North Atlantic Drilling entered discussions with its creditors to modify the terms of its near-term maturity debt to improve the firm's ability to weather the crisis in the drilling market. These talks have thus far been proving successful. As the company noted in the third quarter 2016 earnings report (linked above),

"Good progress has been made on the overall terms and structure of an agreement with our banks that would reprofile all secured credit facilities to mature in the period from 2020 to 2023, reduce our fixed amortization obligations and amend financial convenants. We have initiated engagement with stakeholders on the other key elements of the plan and we now expect agreement to be reached by the end of April 2017."

This should come as good news to investors, many of whom were quite concerned about the large quantity of debt that North Atlantic Drilling previously had scheduled to mature prior to the end of the decade. By reprofiling the maturity dates of all of its existing credit facilities, North Atlantic Drilling has pushed off the date by which it will need to either come up with the money to completely pay off or refinance its remaining debt to a point in which the market is hopefully stronger than it is now. In addition, by reducing its fixed amortization obligations, the company reduces the carrying costs of its debt, which is desirable given the likelihood of declining revenues going forward. However, the company may still struggle to make these payments considering how far revenues may decline.

One of the things that I have long enjoyed about the earnings reports of Seadrill and its related companies is the in-depth way in which the companies describe the conditions in the offshore drilling industry. Interestingly, North Atlantic Drilling posts a much more sobering narrative than either of its sister companies. While both Seadrill and Seadrill Partners state that contracting activity is beginning to slowly increase, North Atlantic Drilling states that oil company upstream spending (which includes offshore spending) will decline further in 2017, albeit at a slower pace than in 2016 and 2015 (27% and 24% respectively). This would actually point to a slight slowdown in 2017 as compared to 2016. As I noted earlier in this article however, it is more expensive to produce oil in Arctic and other harsh offshore environments than in more benign offshore regions so oil companies may be more willing to devote their limited resources to those regions.

With that said however, North Atlantic Drilling does note that there are an increasing number of tenders available for short-term contracts in the North Sea. However, these contracts carry dayrates that are at cash flow breakeven levels at best. Should this continue to be true, North Atlantic Drilling may be able to take advantage of the situation beginning in 2018. This is because there are currently seven floaters and eight jackup rigs in the North Sea coming off of their current contracts within the next six months. This will unfortunately keep that region oversupplied despite the increase in contracting activity. However, seven of these units are at least 25 years old, which would bring the total to 31 idle units in that region that are at least 25 years old. As it is likely that offshore drilling contractors will opt to scrap older rigs as their special periodic surveys become due rather than pay the approximately $100 million cost (per rig) to perform these surveys, particularly in the current market environment, supply is likely to tighten. This could begin to pressure dayrates upward. North Atlantic Drilling would be well positioned to take advantage of this as all but one of its rigs are relatively modern units and are well worth keeping in service. However, it is too early to determine if this optimistic scenario will play out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDRL, NADL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.