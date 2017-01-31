A Look Under AutoZone's Hood

Introduction

AutoZone(NYSE:AZO) is America's premier auto parts retailer with growing operations in Mexico and Latin America.

Store growth, great operations, and a fanatical devotions to buybacks have driven the stock higher and higher. But now the company faces an existential threat as the elephant of lion of retail, Amazon, now stalks the auto parts market like prey.

Can AutoZone compete? Let's dive in!

Store growth and lack of closures

One thing that impressed me about AutoZone is how few stores they close. They have a 5-10 relocations every year but out of 5000 stores that is a miniscule amount. This tells me that the company is achieving store level profitability across a wide swath of geographies and local economies and the company's does thorough research before selecting a location.

I think this is an important point as we have all seen in recent years the store closings that have hurt malls that are not top tier. AutoZone is not in the apparel or department store business, sure, but they are still a retailer and location is important.

In terms of overall store growth, AutoZone has stayed remarkably consistent since 2008 as the below table illustrates.

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 4.17% 4.75% 4.02% 4% 3.90% 3.65% 4.04% 4%

There was a small drop off during 2013 and 2014, sure, but the average over this span was just right above the 4% mark.

AutoZone owns half their stores and leases the rest so there is some valuable real estate on the balance sheet.

But what we really care about is the revenue and earnings, and growth of those, from selling auto parts. That is AutoZone's primary business and also the one Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently entered.

Sales and Earnings

Same store sales growth has bounced around substantially since 2008. The low was 0% hit in 2013 and the high was 6.3% hit in 2011. The average per year was 3.26%.

Despite the jumpy same store sales, total revenue has increased steadily like clockwork since 2008. This is due to the consistent opening of new stores, which are accounted for in total revenue but not in same store sales until they are open for over 12 months.

One would be remiss if they did not include commentary on share buybacks as part of examining AutoZone's earnings and earnings history.

When I first started investing AutoZone served as the case study for how powerful buybacks can be if they done with discipline and consistently. Buying back shares at a high price and then issuing more to make an expensive acquisition that fails is a easy and fast way to destroy lots of value. AutoZone has been the poster child for what they can do in the right hands.

Adjusted weighted shares in 2008 were $63.78 million. This same value in 2016 is $30.48 million. That is right, half the shares gone in the matter of 9 years. If you owned 2% of the company in 2008, you know own 4%.

Net income has grown from $657 million to $1.2 billion. Diluted EPS has grown from $11.73 to $40.70.

Turning now to the balance sheet, AutoZone has tacked on some long term financial debt as have many companies, but interestingly enough their interest expense, or how much that debt costs, has stayed remarkably similar.

Thanks low interest rates!

This remarkable performance was done even as lending standards for new car sales have significantly slacked since the GR and new car sales are all time highs. "Peak auto" has been a theme for a few years now but it is unclear if the predictors of that are right or if they are just early.

New car sales hurt AutoZone because they take a older car off the road that may be need new parts, repairs, maintenance, and replace it with a brand new car that restarts the cycle over again.

And now the part you have all been waiting for, the big bad wolf!

Amazon, The Big Bad Wolf

On January 23, 2017, auto parts retailers including AutoZone skidded after Amazon announced they were entering their territory after signing deals with manufacturers.

Analysts tried to downplay the effect of this event saying that it is unclear how hard and fast Amazon wants to go in this business and that traditional players might retain an advantage in terms of customer service and helping customers find the right part.

My take is that it is indeed unclear how big of an effect this will have at this stage, but having seen what Amazon can do to other industries this is definitely something to keep an eye on. Customer service could be replaced by good information on the internet that help me find the correct part I need or Amazon could even compete on the customer service level with some innovations involving machine learning, Alexa, a call center, or online chat.

None of this customer service stuff exists yet, though, but this is a trend for AutoZone investors to keep an eye on. It is likely management will get questions about "online sellers" aka Amazon in future conference calls which might provide some clarity.

The one positive that might arise is that the traditional players are now on notice and an increase in competition could cause everyone to have to improve and be as lean as possible, potentially creating stronger businesses.

Valuation

AZO trades at 17.79 time trailing earnings and ~15.9 times forward earning estimates. These ratios are slightly below the market or well below if using forward earnings.

The company generated a billion dollars in FCF in 2016 and with a market cap of ~20b, that is a FCF ratio of 20 times.

AZO could see a break from Trump in terms of taxes, as could many companies, as per their annual report their effective tax rate is around 35-36% since 2012.

I like AZO's valuation here. The FCF yield is a little low but given that most if not all of that FCF is used in buybacks which under current tax law are more efficient then dividends, as Buffett disciples well know, the FCF is being used wisely and has been more years.

I think the market applied a bit of a discount for the Amazon threat as the stock was touching 800 earlier this year, but not a big enough one to have any margin of safety.

Conclusion

AZO is a strong retailer with consistent revenue and store growth. It faces a new threat in Amazon and management will be tested as they have not been before.

The company continues to be the poster child for effective buybacks and constantly increase the value of your shares year after year which make AZO a must own stock, especially considering it is trading a reasonable price given the overall market valuation.

