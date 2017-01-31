Why Enterprise Products Partners Is Still Best Of Midstreams

Back on October 30th I wrote that Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was a "cautious buy." Back then units were at $25.57. Since then Enterprise has gone up to $28.45 per share. While I will take that small gain, the point of recommending Enterprise was not for small, short-term gains, but for long-term dividends.

Since last October, Enterprise has reported some solid earnings results for both the quarter and the full-year. In addition, Enterprise made some final investment decisions on major projects. Of course, since the date of my article, the US has also gotten a new president - a president that expressly stated his wish to make things easier for the oil and gas industry. This article looks at Enterprise's latest investment decisions and the rationale behind them, as well as quarterly performance and some of management's latest comments on what investors can expect going forward.

'Slow and steady' continues

Enterprise's 4th quarter was more or less flat when compared to the same quarter of last year. This is, I believe, pretty much the most we can ask from a major pipeline. I'm happy that things have at least remained even over a very challenging 2016.

Gross operating margins for natural gas liquids, a segment which makes up about 55% of the partnership's revenue, increased 7 percentage points, from $730 to $784 in the fourth quarter of this year. Gross operating margins for crude oil, which makes up about 17% of revenue, went from $258 million last year to $251 million in the fourth quarter of this year, and crude pipeline volume remained the same at 1.4 million barrels per day. Natural gas pipelines, finally, saw volumes go from 11.9 Tbtu per day to 11.5 Tbtu, with gross margins going from $194 million to $201 million over the quarter. Overall distributable cash flow on the year was $4.1 billion, compared to $4 billion last year, on an adjusted basis.

Will Enterprise return to reasonable growth next year? Well, Enterprise was able to finish five projects in 2016. Next year Enterprise will finish two NGL pipeline projects, including a brine-handling expansion in east Texas and an ethane pipeline expansion in Texas. In the last quarter of next year Enterprise expects to finish its Eagle Ford gathering and condensate pipeline project. Finally, a propane dehydrogenation unit and an expansion of a propylene pipeline will be finished in the second quarter of next year. That comes out to a whole $2.9 billion. To compare, in 2016, Enterprise put another $2.2 billion into service.

It's also encouraging to see that Enterprise remains confident about the further-off future as well. In the last quarter the partnership elected to build a new isobutane dehydrogenation facility along the Texas Gulf Coast. This will have a capacity of 425,000 tons, and will add to the partnership's butane value chain.

Courtesy of Enterprise Products Partners Investor Relations.

Have a look, specifically, at the continuing price differentials between US ethane and propane versus the far east and Europe. Ethane and propane prices there are much cheaper in the US, which will mean continued demand for NGL exports from this country. In that regard, Enterprise will provide the export, pipeline and petrochemical infrastructure to facilitate those exports. This is a very strong trend and is one I believe in, and it is also why Enterprise continues adding projects to its backlog.

Trump effect?

In several energy companies I've looked at in previous articles, I've come to the conclusion that the election of President Trump could be quite advantageous to most of them. In the case of Enterprise, I think Mr. Trump's election will be positive, but it will have less of an effect than others. I say this because Enterprise's primary business of natural gas liquids has very established end-customers.

Even if the Democratic candidate had won the presidential election, I still think natural gas liquids prices in the US would remain well lower than those of the rest of the world. After the major gas discoveries in Pennsylvania and some other places, advantaged NGL in the US is an advantage that is very hard to 'kill.' The petrochemical export demand is solid, and end customers tend to be well-established large cap businesses.

Enterprise a solid buy

Enterprise Products Partners remains my favorite among the pipelines. It is the one midstream MLP which hasn't cut its distribution in any way since 2014, and believe me, I'm grateful for that.

Currently Enterprise trades at just under 15 times 2016 distributable cash flow (per-share DCF calculated by considering distributions and the distribution coverage ratio). Enterprise offers a yield of 5.75%, with a solid ongoing coverage ratio of 1.2 times the distribution. So long as Enterprise yields in the high-fives, I will continue recommending this partnership as long as it continues to stay on the right path.

If you're interested in Enterprise, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long this stock and will continue to provide update articles when doing so is material and relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.