S&P Aristocrat Dogs AbbVie, VF, And Target, January Net Gains Deemed 'Safe'

Broker targets revealed 10 top yield safe S&P 500 stocks with 25.36% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all 10.

Corporate cash is allocated by directors of company policies that can cancel or vary dividend payouts anytime.

Besides safety margin, S&P Aristocrats were also screened for payout ratios (low is best), total annual returns, and dividend growth as of 1/27/17 market close, to further test dividend reliability.

16 of 20 top-yield S&P500 Aristocrats pay "safe" dividends because their free cash flow yield exceeds dividend yield. Those 16 had cash margin to cover anticipated dividends as of 1/27/17.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

What Sectors Do S&P Aristocrat "Safe" Dogs Represent?

Top ten S&P safe Aristocrats dogs came from six of 11 business sectors in the following distribution: real estate (1); communication services (1); healthcare (1); consumer defensive (4); industrials (1); consumer cyclical (2).

16 of 20 Top Yield S&P Aristocrat Dogs Show Cash Margins to Cover Dividends

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of these 50 S&P 500 Aristocrat Dividend dogs from which the "safest" were sorted. You see below the green tinted short list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 16 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat dogs report sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column.

Corporate financial matters, however, are easily over-ruled by a board of directors establishing company policy canceling or varying payout of dividends to shareholders. On the list below, for example, HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) cut it's dividend from $0.52369 per quarter to $0.37 in November after spinning off over 200 of their healthcare property holdings into a new entity Quality Care Properties (NYSE:QCP). Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), while steadily increasing it's dividend every year, has occasionally reached multi-year plateaus where quarterly pay-outs rose just hundredths of a cent. Examples include 1990-1995; 2000-2003; 2008-2011.

Likewise, many Aristocrats utilize the dividend upward creep strategy to remain qualified as an annual dividend increasing Aristocrat, Recently, since 2014, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has similarly plateaued. Aristocrat firms have also switched dividend payment modes. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) dividend amount chart fell precipitously between 2006 and 2007 when the firm went from annual payment of $1.50 dividend to a quarterly payments of $0.375.

Dog Metrics Found Gains In Lower Priced January S&P Aristocrats"Safe" Stocks

Ten "Safest" top S&P 500 stocks that showed the biggest yields January 27 per YCharts data ranked themselves as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Predicted Five Lowest Priced of "Safe" Ten High Yield S&P 500 Aristocrat Dogs To Deliver 11.64% VS. (2) 9.28% Net Gains from All Ten by January, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the 10 S&P Aristocrats Safe kennel by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 25.36% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced S&P Aristocrats Safe dog, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) showed the best net gain of 19.9% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" S&P 500 Aristocrats dogs as of January 27 were: HCP, Inc., Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC), and AbbVie, whose prices ranged $29.56 to $60.00.

Higher priced five Safe S&P 500 Aristocrats dogs as of January 27 were: Emerson Electric , Target (NYSE:TGT), Procter & Gamble , Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), and McDonald's , whose prices ranged from $60.14 to $122.86

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest S&P 500 Aristocrats dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Root for the Underdog.

