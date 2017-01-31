QE: This Is The End, My Only Friend

Other Fed members have also called for such a move.

Multiple Fed officials including the Fed Chair Janet Yellen herself called for the reduction of the $4T Fed portfolio. This portfolio represents the QE ("Quantitative Easing") build-up. Reducing this amount would be a major action of tightening. Will the Fed change language in tomorrow's statement? It's possible. That would be a market (NYSEARCA:SPY) negative if they do.

This Is The End, My Only Friend, The End

Fed Chair Yellen said on January 19th,

"The end-date for reinvestment draws closer."

The Fed Chair pointed out the Fed buying of market securities is coming to an end.

The term "draws closer" sounds like a this-year event.

We are now 10 years into regular market support from this giant buyer.

It's about to come to an end.

Of Our Elaborate Plans, The End

What the Street doesn't know is "when."

Many are bothered by the line in the FOMC statement that says,

"It anticipated doing so [reinvesting] until normalization of the level of the federal funds rate is well under way."

Some who don't believe the end of QE is near would argue that we are only two hikes into this tightening cycle. That is far from "well under way."

Of Everything That Stands, The End

On the St Louis Fed's website however they would have us believe that we are not so far away. That would seem to agree with Fed Chair Yellen's "draws closer."

Here's The St Louis Fed's website:

"Balance sheet reduction was projected to start taking place sometime after liftoff."

Liftoff is defined as,

"Liftoff: The date at which the Fed raised the fed funds rate after seven years at practically zero."

Did the fed "raise the fed funds rate?"

The St Louis Fed site said "raised the fed funds rate" in the singular. That event happened which puts us into the period of "well underway." They've now done that "raised the fed funds rate" twice.

We are now well well underway.

And in case you were wondering if we are in that period of "normalization" being well under way they went on to say,

"The FOMC took this action [lifoff]-the start of so-called normalization of monetary policy-on Dec. 16, 2015."

U.S., we have liftoff. We are in the period that the Fed will start to think, talk and maybe even change language guiding to this next step.

I'll Never Look Into Your Eyes Again

The Fed's statement could change tomorrow calling for an end to this treasured Fed policy.

Two days ago The WSJ wrote,

"They are beginning to wrestle... whether this is the year to start shrinking their immense portfolio of mortgage and Treasury securities."

The timing of the Wall Street Journal article could be important. The Fed may have planted the idea with The WSJ preparing markets for an official change in FOMC statement language.

It Hurts To Set You Free

The FOMC statement language had been,

"The Committee is maintaining its existing policy of reinvesting principal payments... until normalization of the level of the federal funds rate is well under way."

The language could change to Fed Chair Yellen's recent quote:

"The end-date for reinvestment draws closer."

Driver Where You Taken Us

Many don't believe the Fed and their expectations. Such a move would force them to remove the phrase,

"By keeping the Committee's holdings of longer-term securities at sizable levels, should help maintain accommodative financial conditions."

They would more officially be moving from an "accommodative" posture to one not-so "accommodative."

After a decade of record easing, markets would probably react negatively to a less-accommodative change in language.

This Is The End.

Disclaimer:

Disclaimer:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.