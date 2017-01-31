Boeing: Moving On To The Next Bargain

Image credit

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been a favorite large cap pick of mine for some time as the company's fundamentals have been far too good for the valuations it has sported. That was true after the Q3 report when the stock was $143 and I said it was very cheap and since that time, we've received the Q4 report, which has powered the stock to new highs around $170. Given that Boeing's fundamentals haven't changed all that much but the stock has gotten a lot more expensive, is it time to sell into the rally? This move seems a little long in the tooth to me so it is looking more and more like an appropriate time to lighten up on Boeing.

The Commercial division had a strong Q4 despite revenue being up just 1%. Higher delivery totals as well as mix were factors in sending operating margins up to 9.1% despite yet another write down on the KC-46 program. BA's operating profit in the segment almost tripled over last year's total and capped a bit of a tough year with a strong finish. Commercial also took another 288 orders in Q4 and the backlog now stands at $416B, or 5,700 aircraft. The slight move higher in revenue is certainly overshadowed by the move back towards a more normalized operating margin level and that's good news certainly going forward.

DS&S had a bit of a tougher go of it in Q4 as all of its segments produced sizable declines in revenue. Lower planned deliveries and contract mix were common themes and while operating margin damage wasn't devastating, the business' consolidated margin was down 60bps against last year's Q4 number of 12.4%. While DS&S is certainly a much smaller piece of the business than Commercial, BA needs the additional margins it provides and in Q4, some of that advantage went out the door. That said, like Commercial, DS&S capped the year off with better margin numbers than for the rest of the year so progress is being made.

So Q4 was roughly as expected from a revenue and margin perspective, but what about almighty FCF? BA is certainly valued upon FCF more so than many other stocks and I've always quoted it as a reason to be bullish in the past. With GAAP earnings not particularly of interest, I'll begin taking a look at BA's forecast FCF for 2017 to get a sense of the valuation.

BA guided for operating cash flow to rise to $10.75B - an increase of about $250M - and for capex to decline $300M to $2.3B. All in, that means FCF should rise approximately $550M in 2017 over 2016 and that's terrific news, irrespective of what GAAP earnings look like. If we assume these numbers to be true, BA is going for only 12 times its 2017 FCF, a very low number to be sure. Not only does this make the stock look cheap but it also means that BA can continue its sizable capital returns and indeed, even continue to increase them.

Boeing returned $9.8B in cash to shareholders via dividends of $2.8B and buybacks of $7B in 2016 and we should see that or better this year. That means that if we allow for a dividend increase and higher FCF, BA should have no problem doing another $7B in share repurchases or more if it is willing to borrow a bit. That means a ~7% reduction in the float and a 3.3% yield, give or take, for a stock that is trading at just 12 times FCF. Its multiple on earnings is much less rosy at 17.8 but even still, with long term growth rates around 10%, that's not a particularly egregious multiple. To be fair, it is rather high against BA's more recent multiples, so it doesn't look nearly as cheap as it did a few months ago.

Still, the stock has rallied a lot in the past few months and in fact, has moved up $40 in a virtually straight line. That has reset the valuation at a much higher level and even though the yield is still strong and higher FCF is terrific, it seems rather clear to me that the rally is running out of steam. The stock has already given up a sizable amount of its post-earnings rally and the momentum indicators look tired. The rising 200DMA is about $30 below where the stock is so it looks stretched by that measure as well and while I'm not saying BA can't rally from here, it would take a great deal for it to do so.

This year's FCF guidance was really quite good and with BA saying it will deliver more product this year despite the huge cut to the 777 program, things are looking up. But I can't help but think all of that good news is already priced into the stock at $165+ and for that reason, I'm moving to the sidelines on BA. I'm not doing so because I think BA will miss guidance or suddenly forget how to sell aircraft but simply based upon the valuation. The stock has rallied a bunch and I still think it is a terrific company; I just think it is fully priced here and for that reason, I'll look elsewhere for the next bargain as this one has already been found by the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.