GMS Inc. Has A Great Story - If You're A Macro Bull

I do like the story at GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS), even though it has a number of attributes I generally steer clear from. I'm not a huge fan of the distributor model in this day and age, and I've seen enough debt-fueled roll-ups (VRX, PAH, SQBG, OTCPK:PSGLQ, etc.) blow up of late to have a healthy skepticism toward that growth strategy.

But GMS does have a solid niche in wallboard, with a business model that likely provides some protection from big-box retailers like Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD). The roll-up strategy isn't terribly aggressive - acquisitions added less than 12% to FY16 sales - and GMS actually has deleveraged its balance sheet rather rapidly on both sides of its May 2016 IPO.

The larger issues I have at the moment are valuation, with GMS shares up 40%+ from the IPO price, and the macro situation. End markets for the company appear to be roaring, with management anticipating double-digit price increases on the Q2 conference call, and citing significant supply tightness in certain regions. But I'm starting to believe we're due for either some economic uncertainty, given current political unrest, or at the least a broad market correction - and GMS likely would be near the front of the line for a haircut in either scenario. And from both a longer-term and peer standpoint, current multiples do look a bit stretched, even if GMS has a relatively solid opportunity for growth in front of it. All told, there's a good story here, but I think the market has caught on, and over the next 6-12 months, that story seems likely to be overwhelmed by macro moves - in either direction.

The Business Model

The story at GMS sounds like other niche building product plays - its most similar peer, in my opinion, is Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN). Like the roofing distribution vertical, wallboard and ceilings are a fragmented market with a few large players and hundreds of local and regional outfits. It's thus ripe for consolidation, and GMS has made 13 acquisitions in the last six quarters alone, spending a total of about $250 million.

The obvious risk to the space would be growth from big-box players like Lowe's and Home Depot, but GMS argues that its model is somewhat protected from those larger players. Big-box chains do have about 20% of the wallboard market according to GMS' S-1, but wallboard is a difficult product to simply add on to existing distribution capabilities. As GMS pointed out in the S-1, wallboard damages easily, can't be stored outside, and often can't be left inside for a long period of time - because its size means it gets in the way. GMS offers delivery through specialized trucks at specified times to make sure the drywall is delivered to the proper room - even on upper floors.

There's another key factor: wallboard, in particular, is cheap. It typically sells for under $0.50 per square foot. A truckload of wallboard might cost $150-200 (the material costs for a 12x12 room are in the ~$100 range). It's simply not worth the time for specialized drywall installers to drive to a big-box store - and often not worth the time to haggle on price all that much. Labor costs comprise most of the overall cost of wallboard installation - and that removes some of the pricing and competitive pressure on GMS. Price is less important than service - which seems to provide a reasonable moat for distributors like GMS.

So there is a good story here. GMS continues to build out scale, with the company now having over 200 branches in 42 states, according to a presentation last week. It has #1 market share in both wallboard (~14%) and ceilings (13%); yet it still has room to grow. GMS has basically no presence in New England, along with greenfield opportunities in the Chicago area and California. There remain plenty of M&A targets left, with the company targeting 6-8 acquisitions a year, providing a high-single-digit annual boost to sales at current revenue levels and recent average acquisition prices. Margins still aren't spectacular, but they're solid at what appears to be 8%+ on a pro forma basis. And they have improved steadily from 2% as recently as FY11 (GMS fiscal years end in April).

Obviously, this is a cyclical business, and likely even more so than diversified providers like Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) or Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI). GMS has exposure to both new construction and remodeling in both residential and commercial - a noticeable difference from BECN, for instance, who has a stable base from roofing replacement, most of which is non-discretionary. And certainly, GMS has benefited from a modestly strengthening housing cycle of late, and peers have grown as well. L&W Supply, a unit of USG (NYSE:USG), grew revenue 8% in 2014 and 6% in 2015, according to USG's 10-K. Superior Plus's (OTC:SUUIF) Construction Products Distribution saw revenue increase 13% in 2015 and 5% the year before.

But it's also grown of its own accord, with wallboard market share increasing from 8.6% in 2010 (according to the S-1) to the current 14%+. Even on an organic basis, GMS revenue has increased at a faster rate than peers, with a nearly 10% CAGR the last two years against ~7% for L&W and 9% for CPD. And its impressive EBITDA performance - from $18 million in FY11 to 10x that on a pro forma trailing 12-month basis - has come at a time when peers haven't posted anywhere near the same growth, while GMS' EBITDA margins vastly outpace those of L&W (sub-3%) and CPD (5%).

This looks like a good business at the moment - and I think it's a good business for the long term, as well. But I can't help but see some reasons for concern in the near term.

How This Can Go Wrong

I don't know that I necessarily see the seeds of some sort of collapse at GMS, but there are some downside risks. The most obvious, again, is the possibility of macro and/or construction pressure in the near term. Housing starts, despite post-crisis growth, remain well below historical averages; it's certainly possible that the housing recovery could last a decade or more as weak as it has been. It's also difficult to project exactly how GMS might be impacted by a more modest downturn, given that its reported financials only go back to CY2010.

But L&W saw revenue decline 44% between 2007 and 2009, and wound up shrinking its branch count by about one-third over that period. While another financial crisis (hopefully) isn't on the horizon, leverage in GMS' business is such that any revenue decline likely will have an outsized impact on EBITDA. And even broad market nervousness can shrink a multiple that has expanded by almost two turns just since the election. From a broader perspective, GMS requires some level of confidence in the macro environment over the next 12 months - confidence that is fading of late, at least in my eyes.

Cyclicality aside, there are some other risks as well. Both L&W and Superior Plus's CPD have been sold in the last 12 months. Private behemoth ABC Supply bought L&W in a deal that closed November 1; upstart Foundation Building Products completed its purchase of CDP in August. That could be a case of near-term benefit (from disruptions around the ownership changes) but mid-term pressure for GMS. L&W, in particular, has given back about 400 bps of market share since the beginning of the decade, according to USG filings, and might benefit both from being a part of the larger, more diversified ABC and from being untethered from USG, a key supplier (with about 25% of the market in both wallboard and ceilings).

I also question how much potential for margin expansion GMS has left. On the Q2 call, management was very bullish on pricing, pointing to stretched supply across the country and anticipating double-digit increases in 2017. That should further help GMS' gross margins, which have expanded from 29% in FY12 to 32.6% on a last 12 months basis. But SG&A actually has deleveraged on an adjusted basis of late, and GMS' 8%+ figures already are in line with UFPI (targeting 9%), BLDR (mid-6%) and BECN (8.75% based on FY17 guidance). GMS' EBITDA growth is going to return to being driven as much, if not more, by the top line as by margins - and that brings the bull/bear argument back around toward cyclicality.

There is a near-term case here for further upside, to be sure. Management sounded highly optimistic toward CY17 on the Q2 call, the company has recently added larger-than-usual acquisitions, and pricing should help in Q3 and Q4. This seems like a company that is hitting on all cylinders - and that kind of scares me, too.

Valuation

One of the pillars of the roll-up model is that acquisitions become accretive simply through the act of acquisition: the sum becomes greater than the parts. Between synergies, scale, and other benefits, there's an implied expansion in both earnings from and in multiples (usually) for the added revenue streams.

In the case of GMS, however, the gap between multiples paid in the private markets and the public market valuation for the stock seems relatively large. GMS usually doesn't disclose EBITDA figures for acquired companies, but in the 10-K (p. 38) it disclosed that two companies acquired after fiscal year-end were purchased at an EBITDA multiple of ~5.8x including synergies. That year, the company spent $117 million on acquisitions, and added $12 million in pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to its figures. That $12 million comes from FY16 results before the date of acquisition, and the deals generally were back-loaded. But that too seems to imply an average multiple of 6-7x EBITDA in its deals, and YTD purchases have been made at about 0.75x revenue.

Yet GMS trades at 10x on an EV/EBITDA basis (pro forma), and ~0.9x in terms of EV/revenue. It's difficult to parse the extent to which synergies contribute profit and expand margins for the acquired companies, but those included, there does appear to be a gap between what sellers will accept from GMS and what equity investors are paying for GMS.

In the public markets, GMS' multiple looks relatively reasonable. L&W actually was sold to ABC for ~13x EBITDA, which would value GMS above $42. On the other hand, Superior Plus sold its CDP business for a high 8x/low 9x multiple, depending on whether investors exclude IT investments made in 1H 2016. CDP did have ~28% exposure to Canada, which would seem to depress the multiple somewhat given potential real estate weakness in that country. Conversely, L&W's low margins likely imply significant room for improvement post-USG, which might have expanded the multiple ABC was willing to pay. Meanwhile, BECN trades at about 11x EBITDA, with the more diversified distributors generally in the 9x range. Again, GMS probably looks cheap to a housing bull - and possibly expensive to investors less willing to take on that sector risk.

In terms of free cash flow, the multiple might be more enticing. Cash interest expense at current debt levels is about $25 million; capex has averaged a ~$10 million run rate the past 10 quarters. $35 million in D&A and a 38% tax rate implies $47 million in taxes, and normalized pro forma free cash flow of about $100 million at current levels. That's a 12x multiple - and with the leverage ratio still around 3.4x, there's a bit of a compounding story available here as well.

All told, GMS looks like one of the better, if not the best, housing-related plays around - if end markets cooperate. For now, it's that 'if' that is tripping me up. I'd love to see a pullback: sub-$25, the free cash flow multiple reaches 10x and the EV/EBITDA multiple is in line with lower-growth, and sometimes lower-margin, peers. And I do think a pullback may come, even if that's a case of arrogantly trying to time the market, always a dangerous strategy. The story here looks good, and I think GMS has room to grow. But I can't help but think it might offer a cheaper price at some point this year.

