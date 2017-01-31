Saudi IPO Plan Triggers Independent Audit. Do Not Expect Any Surprises.

One of the most interesting aspects of Saudi plans to sell part of Saudi Aramco is the fact that an independent audit needs to be done in order to have a value appraisal, before the IPO can take place. News broke a few days ago that two firms were hired to conduct the appraisal. A unit of Baker Hughes as well as DeGolyer & MacNaughton were hired for the job and they are reported to have already confirmed the official reserve numbers that Saudi Arabia has been officially reporting for the past years. It is unclear whether the audit will go into more detail and whether details will be made public in regards to the state of Saudi oil fields. One thing that I am sure of is that this process never had a chance to produce any other result than the one which will confirm the official Saudi numbers. The stakes involved in continuing to present us with the official line are just too high, not just for OPEC and Saudi Arabia, but for the entire planet.

The OPEC reserve controversy.

Most people who are at least somewhat familiar with the global oil & gas industry know about the controversy surrounding OPEC member reserve claims. The Gulf countries in particular are suspected to have all raised their reserve estimates for political reasons, in order to allow them to claim a greater share of the OPEC quotas. This happened in the 1980's and since then most OPEC members continued to increase their respective reserves estimates, despite many of them suffering from a lack of new discoveries.

There is of course the other side of the argument as well, namely that a combination of improved technology and a higher oil price environment justify a constant revision of recovery rates from the existing giant fields that were discovered many decades ago. This may indeed be true, but it is also true that the initial oil in place estimates made back in those days are most likely relatively accurate as well. We may not know the exact size of discoveries made since Saudi Aramco became nationalized, but we do know that most discoveries since 1980, which is when the full nationalization took place, have been significantly smaller compared with the giant fields discovered prior to the nationalization.

If we look at the map above and compare the largest fields by area size with year of discovery, we can see that all of the really big fields were discovered before Aramco was nationalized. Even many of the fields on the map which are of smaller size were also discovered prior to 1980.

Shaybah was in fact the last giant field to have been discovered in Saudi Arabia. The fields listed above contain most of the oil in place discovered so far. It is enough to look at the map of the fields above to realize as much. In addition, as I already pointed out, many of the smaller fields on the map were also discovered before the nationalization took place. As for the estimated oil in place company papers from the 1970's put that number at 530 billion barrels. Since then, we can assume that another 100 billion barrels of oil in place were discovered in a number of smaller fields. The only subject of contention then remains how much of that original oil in place is recoverable at current prices and given current technology. Depending on the choice of that answer, we can get a range of answers.

With secondary extraction methods in place, we used to assume that about 35% of the oil in place in an average conventional field can be extracted. With tertiary methods, it is thought that the average range is in the neighborhood of about 45-55% of the original oil in place. But there are some fields, which depending on a number of technical factor and assumed price of oil, can increase that recovery rate into the 60-70% range, or even over. In the case of Saudi Arabia, it is not necessarily adequate to just apply the 40-55% recovery rate to its oil in place, because a higher recovery rate in just a handful of its giant fields could easily lead to a higher average recovery factor. For Saudi Arabia we have to therefore extend the recovery factor value range to 45-65% in my view.

Applying the recovery range to the approximately 630 billion barrels of oil in place, we get an original recoverable reserve range of 284-410 barrels of oil. After we subtract the roughly 150 billion barrels which were already produced, we get a range of remaining recoverable reserves of about 135-260 billion barrels. The independent auditors were reported to have already affirmed the Saudi official number of 261 billion barrels, which is most definitely at the highest end of the geologically possible, given what we know with a high degree of certainty. If the initial reports will be confirmed and the independent auditors will come out with a very similar number that Saudi Arabia has been publishing in the past few years, which is what I expect to see happen, it will in no way add to our knowledge of the true state of Saudi Arabia's oil reserves. It will only serve to add some perceived credibility to the official Saudi claims.

Why it is so important to tow the official line.

With regard to why it is important to continue with the allegedly inflated reserve numbers for Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members, the obvious answer is that it helps maintain the quota system. The answer may seem even more obvious now that for the past three years or so, our perception of the global oil market has been that of a continuing over-supply situation. We also hear more and more talk in regard to how US shale oil industry is the new swing producer, based on the ideal market price signal.

The shale swing producer story is especially attractive due to ideological considerations. Because it is thought that it can react fast, based on market price signals, rather than due to political or government budgetary considerations, as is the case with OPEC, it fits in well with our desire to deal with factors which are not artificially distorting the market. As I pointed out in a previous article however, the US shale industry is unlikely to affect the markets in the future as it did in the 2010-2014 period, leading to the oil price crash. It is entirely possible at this point that two of the three major shale oil fields in the US may have already peaked back in 2015. The Eagle Ford and Bakken fields both seem to be experiencing high rates of well saturation in the core acreage where most of the oil production came from. While it is likely that both fields will see a reverse of the production decline they experienced for the past two years as the price of oil crashed, it is not unthinkable that both or at least one of the fields may never surpass the previous production peak. With the Permian being the only major shale oil field left, which may still be able to increase production for some years to come, it is highly improbable that shale will have a huge impact on the global oil markets in coming years.

OPEC may not be a highly beloved institution, but we have to be honest and admit to the fact that especially Saudi Arabia and to a lesser extent Kuwait and the UAE, did provide a valuable service for the global economy by maintaining an ability to respond to market needs in the past few decades. This service helped keep oil prices relatively stable and probably prevented a situation of outright shortages on a few occasions, especially when geo-political events caused disruptions of oil production elsewhere. If Saudi Arabia's official reserves will be disputed by an independent audit, it will put its ability to continue providing additional supplies when needed into question. If Saudi Arabia's reserves will be called into question, so will those of Kuwait, UAE, Iran, Iraq as well as others. It could result in a market panic, which in turn could trigger a recession. We should keep in mind that back in 2005-2008, Saudi Arabia's ability to respond to increasing prices was called into question, and the end-result was the oil price spike to almost $150/barrel, which in my view was a factor in triggering the global financial crisis.

It is true that the validity of these reserves have been called into question in the past. More recently, Wikileaks got involved on this subject, exposing some statements suggesting that Saudi reserves may be overstated by about 40%. An independent audit, which would confirm something significantly less than what Saudi Arabia has been claiming, would make it pretty much as official as it can get, which is why I do not believe that it can ever happen. The range that I estimated of 135-260 billion barrels is most likely the closest to the reality of it that we will ever get. My personal feeling is that the truth may lie somewhere close to the middle of that range, but there is no way of knowing for sure.

