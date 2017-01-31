The Sukuk Revolution In Capital Markets Starts In The Gulf

There's a rumble in capital markets that is about to roar into view: the sukuk. Bolstered by the gradual opening of Gulf States to international investors, the interest-free Islamic bond pioneered almost two decades ago by Malaysia, is expected to carve up an ever-increasing slice of capital markets funding in 2017 and will push investment banks' fixed income teams to alter their business models.

What is a Sukuk?

A sukuk is a financial certificate used for debt origination, similar to a bond, but with unique characteristics and key differences: it is first and foremost designed to comply with Sharia law and principles; that is Islamic religious law that forbids the charging or payment of interest, or "Riba". In order to circumvent the prohibition of fixed interest gotten from bonds, sukuk represents ownership in a tangible, underlying asset. A sukuk investor, therefore, owns a share in an asset and receives a portion of the earning that said asset generates. Both sukuk instruments and bonds are, however, similar in that they can be traded on secondary markets and are rated by ranking institutions.

The issuers, principally sovereigns and corporations in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, use sukuk as a finance raising tool in addition to traditional asset classes, tapping into a wide array of investors with unique investing requirements, most of whom seek to diversify their holdings beyond traditional fixed income products.

Dubai, according to a report by Citi, is the largest issuer of sukuk with 23% of the market, closely followed by the trailblazer of the bond, Malaysia, with 21.4% of issuances. The other Gulf States occupy a much smaller space in the market; Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have issued less than 10% of these instruments combined.

And while sukuk bonds have so far garnered very little, if any, interest from mainstream investors, their inclusion in JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) flagship EMBI Global Diversified Indices might snap it outside of the realm of exotic investment vehicles. According to Fitch, sukuk issuance in core markets grew by 26% in 2016 to $40 billion from $32 billion the year before. And barring any unexpected events, 2017 will be even more bearish, as a slew of Gulf countries are planning to plug their budget deficits and diversify their economies away from oil by launching Sharia-complaint bond sales.

High on the list is Saudi Arabia. In October 2016, the kingdom concluded the largest ever emerging market bond offering, selling $17.5 billion worth of government debt. The sale was part and parcel to plug a growing budget deficit - currently at 15% - that has been steadily increasing due to continued downward pressure on crude oil prices. The Saudis are planning to issue at least one sukuk sale this year, coming as early as February.

And if October's issuance were anything to go by, a sukuk issuance would be the biggest in the Sharia bond's history. Saudi Arabia's October debut on the capital markets was four times oversubscribed; much higher than most market observers expected. The healthy appetite for the bonds - tranched in 5, 10, and 30-year maturities - were propelled by tame yields to be found in sovereigns elsewhere, and, presumably, served as a tacit backing of Riyadh's organized economic resurrection, encapsulated in its 'Vision 2030' program. It is designed to wean an economy off its heavy reliance on oil exports towards increased activity in manufacturing, services and tourism.

The trend of Gulf States tapping the market is set to continue with Kuwait flaunting the idea of a bond issuance later this year. The Kuwaitis are planning to sell dollar-denominated bonds for the first time and are eyeing to raise up to $10 billion. If past issuances are any guidance, a good 20% of that figure could be raised through sukuk mechanisms. Similarly, Oman is gearing up for its own debt issuance.

For Gulf countries, successful tapping of the bond and sukuk markets is pivotal in stemming the slide to ever-greater fiscal hazards. The world's key oil exporting nations have been facing significant fiscal headwinds following the dramatic plunge in crude prices since 2014, mostly driven by subdued demand from China and other large importing countries. A supportive measure of the decline was Saudi Arabia's decision to maintain production output in a supposed attempt not to cede market share, and place pressure on US shale producers to the point where lower prices may force them out of the market.

The result was a ballooning of its budget deficit against a backdrop of declining revenues. From a peak of $735 billion in 2013, total revenue in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) dropped to $443 billion in 2015. In 2016, combined GCC revenue is estimated to have dropped further to $365 billion.

Source: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg

Riyadh, along with its GCC partners, is now trying to show that it is able to reduce its incessant reliance on crude oil exports for income. Crude, according to the latest figures from the World Bank, accounts for 78% of Saudi Arabia's total exports. Kuwait and Qatar rely even more heavily on oil for their trade balance, where 89% and 83% of total exports are attributed to oil, respectively. The other Gulf States fair somewhat better: Oman with 62% and Bahrain at 50%. The most differentiated exporter, the UAE, which is disproportionately carried by the diversifying state of Dubai relies on oil for 'only' 42% of its total exports.

In addition to breathing fresh life into the sukuk, the GCC is also looking at expanding its trade ties with other countries in order to boost the non-oil sector. Post-Brexit, UK has emerged one of its main targets, after Prime Minister Theresa May signaled her interest to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the GCC. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, May revealed that the feeling is mutual - and for good reason. Saudi Arabia is London's biggest partner in the region thanks to a sprawling network of some 6,000 companies actively exporting to or operating in the kingdom. The British government has already identified £30 billion worth of deals in the region in a variety of sectors, and its new Department for International Trade (DIT) has already established a working group to explore an FTA with the GCC.

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2016

What does all of this mean for investors and banks alike? Since the 1970s, the Gulf States were the hallmarks of resource nationalism, relying on their vast natural wealth to keep as much of the economy in the state's hand and actively shunning outside investors. But financial hardship and the world's decline in appetite for fossil fuels over the long term is pushing these petrostates to review their economic structures.

The success of the Saudi sovereign offer has ignited investor interest in the bond market of the hitherto humdrum fixed income market of the Gulf States. Compared to 2015, Middle Eastern debt issuance expanded by 145% in 2016, reaching a record $77.8 billion.

For the time being, a few investment banks are well positioned to reap ever-growing dividends from the Gulf. JPMorgan, for example, secured 13% of the region's bond market, unseating HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) for the first time in nine years as the top debt arranger, while Malaysia's CIMB Group (OTCPK:CIMDF) got 13.5% of the sukuk market.

Future Prospects

Stronger growth, combined with rising interest rates and strong employment dynamics in the US, should prompt the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in 2017 by as much as 75 basis points over the course of three individual meetings. Consensus in the market is thus not if the Fed will raise interest rates, but when and by how much: BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), for example, expects the Fed to initiate a series of interest rate hikes in the second half of 2017 with additional upward augmentation in each subsequent quarter during 2018. The resulting liquidity squeeze, accompanied by a likely surge in the greenback, might limit interest in emerging market fixed income, and even more so for sukuk.

But there's some good news on the horizon. Mohamed Damak, S&P Global Ratings global head of Islamic finance, expects an issuance of between $60 billion and $70 billion in 2017; a significant uptick from the below $40 billion last year. The low-key activity in this market has almost entirely been explained by the complexity burden in the structuring, and the time checks required for issuance. Sukuk has as such not played the countercyclical role as a backstop for Gulf States governments struggling with low oil prices and rising national account worries.

With financing needs for the GCC countries estimated at $275 billion over the next three years, conventional bond issuance will almost certainly be supported by sukuk, especially taking into account the strong impetus for standardization and uniform legal and regulation restructuring.

The extension of sukuk beyond the traditional markets within the Islamic world will probably serve as the most significant windfall for the nascent market. In 2014, South Africa became the third country after Hong Kong and the UK to sell government debt that adheres to Islamic law. The $500 million issue drew orders of $2.2 billion and prompted corporates and parastatals to seriously look at this debt funding instrument.

Further uniformity, large-scale adoption and continued low-growth expectations will finally see the market for sukuk expand to become a more mainstream debt instrument.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.