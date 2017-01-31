Electro-Sensors' Common Stock: Well Worth Monitoring

The first HazardPRO System configuration monitors shaft speed, bearing temperature, ambient temperature, and belt alignment - with more configurations under development.

On Dec. 30, 2016, the U. S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration ("OSHA") certified HazardPRO's industrial sensors and transmitter node as 'Intrinsically Safe' for operating in combustible dust environments.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) (Nasdaq 4.07) is thinly traded, has a $13.8 million market cap, and its 52-week stock price range is 3.05-4.60. Majority ownership and voting control are held by one person who holds 51.7% of the shares outstanding. There are only 1,641,057 shares in the public float.

Incorporated in 1968, the company is an established manufacturer of advanced industrial sensors, switches, and machine monitoring systems for production control. The company owns a 25,400 S.F. facility located in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

The reason I added the photo above is I wanted to add color to what seems to be a greatly undervalued situation. Land, property and equipment are carried at a net value of $1.8 million (gross $2.5 million). The company has no debt and has cash equivalents of $8.2 million as of Sept. 30, 2016. ELSE's market cap is just $13.8 million, only $3.2 million over the cash and property noted above.

If one deducts the $8.2 million in cash equivalents from ELSE's $13.8 market cap, the difference is $5.576 million. That $5.576 million is what one would be paying for Electro-Sensors' $7.133 million of annual sales, or paying a pro-forma price-sales-ratio of just 0.782x. The average price-to-sales ratio of the S&P 500 is 2.02x, or more than two and a half times that of ELSE's pro-forma price-to-sales ratio.

If one thinks that the company needs the $8.2 million to operate and it is unfair to consider this valuation technique, it is worth noting that, after such hypothetical removal of $8.2 million in cash, the company's current ratio would still be 4.5x, down from 18.95x.

After describing Electro-Sensors' revolutionary new product, I will provide further financial information and why ELSE might be marked higher due to its financial resources and advanced products.

Nano-cap Electro-Sensors Receiving Major System Orders

Every ~30 Systems Sold Will Boost Total Sales by ~10%

Product Description:

The market for Electro-Sensors' HazardPRO system includes bulk handlers of grain, feed, sugar, flour, etc., as well as diversified manufacturers, water and power utilities, and miners rely on sensors to continuously monitor machines and equipment for hazards. Common sensors include those for shaft speed, bearing temperature, ambient temperature, and belt alignment. Electro-Sensors has a 45+ year history of manufacturing sensors, switches, and motion control products.

HazardPRO now configures these sensors within a system that eliminates the need of connecting wires to electrical outlets. The user can monitor sensor output from remote locations on standard PCs or hand-held devices. Electro-Sensors' battery-based system is made up of three components: sensors, transmitter node, and system manager. The sequence is the sensors are connected by wire to the transmitter node and then the node wirelessly transmits the sensor data to the system manager.

The user reads the sensor data on the system manager, using Electro-Sensors' advanced proprietary touch-screen with relevant and friendly data capabilities. Here is a schematic showing a grain elevator and how these sensors are placed and how the transmitter node transmits sensor output to the system manager in the control center:

The key breakthrough was to both 1) enable the node transmitter to provide battery power to the sensors and 2) to wirelessly transmit the sensor outputs to the system manager.

By eliminating the need for wired networks that require conduits for the wires, a major part of the system cost is eliminated. Each case varies, but the electrical work needed to install all the conduits, wires, and electrical outlets has made monitoring system expensive and sometimes impractical due to the location of the machine. The HazardPRO system can be installed in a shorter time, have remote access, run on a 5-year life battery pack, and is certified end-to-end.

On Dec. 30, 2016, OSHA certified that Electro-Sensors' HazardPRO sensors and the transmitter node are 'Intrinsically Safe'. After the disastrous Imperial Sugar factory fire in 2008, OSHA established strict and elaborate requirements for using any electric devices in a combustible dust environment. Electro-Systems stands alone in having a powerful system (with 10 connections on transmitter node) with full OSHA 'Intrinsically Safe' certification.

There is worldwide demand for advanced, reliable monitoring systems for known hazards. Due to the scale of bulk handlers, downtime is incredibly costly. For example, if off-loading of barges is stopped for a period of time due to operating hazards, it can be extremely costly for the operator.

Below, each of the sensors is wired to the transmitter node and then the node transmitter transmits the sensor output to the system operator. The images below include the 4 sensors, the transmitter node, and the system manager in operation.

The HazardPRO System Manager is offered in three versions handling 4, 16, or 32 pieces of equipment.

Vast Markets Await

What excites me are the truly unlimited applications and configurations of the HazardPRO system. The below diagram describes the wireless nature of the system:

In the four corners of the above diagram, transmitter nodes are receiving the sensor output and transmitting that output to the System Manager. For example, these four nodes could be near 4 different machines, all wirelessly delivering their sensor data to the system manager for display and analysis. And, the user can access data on the system manager remotely.

Here is a short list of markets for HazardPRO systems:

Grain, Feed, and Milling

Ethanol Processing

Biofuels Processing

Bulk Materials

Bio Mass

Mining

Textiles

Food Processing

Packaging

Timber Processing

New Product Status

Electro-Sensors recorded its first HazardPRO system sale in May of 2015 and reported on March 2016 that they had sold 20+ systems in 2016. That was the first progress report on HazardPRO sales. I am speculating that Electro-Systems will give some sort of progress report in their annual report to stockholders to be released on or about March 15th. This is not a long-term project development situation. The company is already in the early sales stage.

Electro-Sensors acquired the wireless monitoring technology in Feb. 2014. The company recorded its first sale 15 months later. Now, almost three years from purchase date, the company is actively planning to reach new industries and markets for its advanced systems. It was a brilliant acquisition because the company had already been manufacturing their own sensors and had a leading position in their key markets. In fact, they continue to offer their established Electro-Sentry wired system.

The company knew from first-hand knowledge the costs of installation, customer preferences, and the market potential for wireless system sales. It is like the difference between a hand-crank wall telephone and a hand-held smartphone. HazardPRO is a revolutionary development in the hazard monitoring industry.

Other Resources

The product and application links below will describe the depth and breadth of Electro-Sensors' broad line of sensors, switches, machine monitoring and process control equipment. Now, the HazardPRO wireless monitoring system will multiply the potential reach of its established product lines.

Product Brochure

Company Overview

Motion Control Applications

Machine Monitoring Applications

Chinese Product Brochure

Important Patented Shaft Speed Sensor with Analog Output

Electro-Sensors' Website

Revaluation Candidate

Electro-Sensors has a significant new product, which is the main reason to buy the stock. However, ELSE is also a revaluation candidate due to fact that its cash reserves are now 1.15x revenue and 0.60x market cap. Although some investors classify Electro-Sensors as a 'value trap' - due to its illiquidity and majority control, that characterization will quickly fade as investors understand the company's major new product introduction.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is the only publicly traded company that Electro-Sensors lists as a competitor. Because of Danaher's recognized financial strength, $56 billion market cap, and its conservative financials, it is a good company to use to put ELSE's financial ratios in perspective. The wide variance between Electro-Sensors' valuation ratios and Danaher's is not just due to the size of their respective operations. It is primarily due to ELSE's having massive cash balances and no debt.

Relative Valuation of Electro-Sensors

Ratio Electro-Sensors, Inc. Danaher Corporation Price/Sales 1.937x 2.456x Cash/Common Stock Equity 0.675x 0.042x Cash/Revenue 1.15x 0.0427x Cash/Market Cap 0.595x 0.017x Enterprise Value/Revenue 0.784x 2.743x Common Stock Equity/Total Capital 0.928x 0.563x Debt/Common Stock Equity n.a. 0.323x Current Ratio 18.95x 1.363x Stock Price/Share 4.07 80.79

Source: Based on recent financial data from SEC filings

The Enterprise Value/Revenue ratio is particularly relevant since ELSE has especially high cash balances. Danaher's EV/R ratio of 2.753x is 3.5x that of Electro-Sensors', reflecting how high the market values Danaher's stock.

The extraordinarily high balance of cash equivalents held by Electro-Sensors is highly unusual for a publicly traded company. Strategies like Dutch auctions, stock repurchase programs, special dividend payments, major new product development, or acquisitions come to mind.

However, Electro-Sensors is highly independent and has the support of its shareholders. It is my opinion that this conservative company wants to make sure to have adequate cash reserves to rapidly expand its market worldwide for HazardPRO wireless monitoring systems.

Electro-Sensors' cash equivalents of $8.2 million are equal to $2.41 per share. Here are the relevant percentages of cash/share to ELSE price/share at a range of stock prices:

Share Price % Cash

3.50 68.9%

3.75 64.3

4.00 60.3

4.07 59.2

4.25 56.7

4.50 53.5

4.75 50.7

5.00 48.2

10.00 24.1

Recommendation

The potential of the HazardPRO system is major, and this new wireless monitoring business is in addition to Electro-Sensors' established sensor business. Given the low $13.8 million market cap for ELSE shares, the high $8.2 million in cash equivalents, and no debt, there is a chance that the HazardPRO business could cause a major revaluation of ELSE shares. With illiquid stocks, the market often forgets that illiquidity issues apply to both the buy and sell sides of the market.

Regarding revaluation, I would consider it perfectly reasonable for ELSE shares to trade at the following price:

(2.5 price-to-sales ratio) x (sales of $7,133,000) = $17,832,500

Add excess cash of $8,224,000 = $26,056,500

$26,056,500 / (3,395,000 shares) = 7.67 per share

The above revaluation speculation assumes a 2.5x price-to-sales ratio versus the S&P 500's average 2.02x because of the potentially large and continuing impact of HazardPRO on Electro-Sensors' tiny annual sales base of $7.1 million. At the resultant 7.67 per share price, ELSE would be selling at only 2.1x book.

I recommend the accumulation of Electro-Sensors' common stock at current levels. If the company reports that its HazardPRO system sales have shown solid growth for 2016, I would add accordingly.

Addendum: Some Historical Background and Why Electro-Sensors Has Such High Cash Balances

Electro-Sensors' non-core venture investments caused major share price gains over the 2000-2006 period. Those investments have now been fully liquidated. Mr. Peter R. Peterson, a Minnesota-based venture capitalist served as Electro-Sensors' Secretary from 1973-2011, Director of the Board since 1969, and was the company's largest shareholder.

One of the seed capital investments ELSE made was a $57,000 purchase of August Technology common stock. August went public in June 2000. Later, on February 15, 2006, Rudolph Technologies (NASDAQ:RTEC) acquired August and as a result, Electro-Sensors received 347,224 shares of Rudolph common stock (closed at 17.92 on 2/15/06) plus $1,015,891 in cash - a combined value of $7,238,145, approximately 127x the company's $57,000 seed investment.

Shortly after the Rudolph acquisition of August, in May of 2006, Electro-Sensors' stock hit an all-time high of 11.55. For the year 2006, Electro-Sensors paid out $3.9 million of dividends. The company liquidated its Rudolph shares between 2012-2015. As of Sept. 30, 2016, largely as a result of the company's liquidation of Rudolph shares, ELSE had cash equivalents of $8.2 million.

As far as the ownership control, in November 2013, Nancy Peterson acquired 487,913 shares in a private transaction at 3.92 per share, which purchase gave her majority ownership and voting control of the company.

Mr. David L. Klenk now serves as Electro-Sensors' President, CEO, CFO, and Director, having joined the company on July 23, 2013. In August Technology's S-1 SEC filing in 2000, it notes that Mr. Klenk had served in various executive positions at August including COO, Director of Operations, and Director of the Board. He had joined August in 1993, just after the company was incorporated in 1992. Within seven months of joining Electro-Sensors, the company acquired the wireless monitoring product line.

