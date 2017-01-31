Deutsche Bank And Commerzbank To Benefit From Accelerating German Inflation

According to Germany's federal statistical office, the country's inflation rate increased to 1.9% y/y in January, the highest level since July 2013. As a reminder, the European Central Bank's annual inflation target for the Eurozone is "just below 2%".

While the headline CPI ratio printed at 1.9% y/y, Germany's ex-energy inflation came in at 1.5% y/y. As such, the pick-up in inflation was mainly driven by higher commodity prices.

Hamburg's Finance Minister Peter Tschentscher said that the European Central Bank would most likely respond with higher increase rates:

"Combined with other effects such as higher energy prices it could lead to an unexpectedly strong rise in inflation," he told Bloomberg on Monday. "I assume the ECB would respond to such a case with higher interest rates."

Notably, bond markets started pricing in higher inflation rates. European bonds fell after the inflation data and the yields on the 10-year Germany's notes tested 0.5%.

The chart below compares Germany's annual inflation rate and the yields on the 10-year Germany's sovereign bonds.

We believe higher bond yields spell good news for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) (OTCPK:CRZBF). The charts below demonstrate that there is a high correlation between German banks' share price and the yields on the 10-year Germany's sovereign bonds. The reason why there is such a strong correlation is the banks' interest income sensitivity to market yields.

Valuation

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are still among the cheapest European banks.

European banks: P/B vs RoE

European banks: P/TB vs RoTE

Bottom line

While higher bond yields are a tailwind for both banks, we prefer Commerzbank in the German banking space as Deutsche Bank faces significant RWA (risk-weighted assets) inflation risks due to the so-called Basel IV standards/the FRTB (Fundamental Review of the Trading Book). Felix Hufeld, President of Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin, has recently mentioned that Basel IV standards 'would hit some German banks':

New capital rules being drafted by global banking regulators will burden some German lenders, albeit in a reasonable fashion, the head of German financial watchdog Bafin said. Germany's flagship lender Deutsche Bank is seen among those hardest hit by the new capital rules - unofficially dubbed Basel IV - as they are expected to inflate Deutsche Bank's risky assets by 125 billion euros or roughly a third.

By contrast to Deutsche Bank, we see very limited Commerzbank's RWA inflation risks. Moreover, Commerzbank's B3 CET1 ratio of 11.8% is already above its 2019 requirement of 11.75%: SREP of 10.25% plus potential domestic buffer (D-SIB) of 1.5%.

