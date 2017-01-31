Honeywell Still Better Than The Market Wants To Believe

Pivoting toward the new CEO's vision of Honeywell as a "software-industrial" company will take time, but IoT and automation can be meaningful drivers and there is meaningful M&A capacity.

Honeywell's fourth quarter results weren't stellar, but they weren't meaningfully worse than its peer group and there are signs of improvement in several important end-markets.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) hasn't done badly since I last wrote about this conglomerate. In fact, among what I'd consider to be its peer group (including names like 3M (NYSE:MMM), GE (NYSE:GE), Dover (NYSE:DOV), and so on), Honeywell has done okay, with a nearly 10% improvement in its share price. That's not as good as the double-digit improvements at Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) or Dover, but it's not exactly a disgrace either.

Honeywell doesn't have the same upside to a near-term turnaround in the industrial economy that I would expect from ITW or Dover, but it is nevertheless well-positioned for long-term growth trends like automation, civil aerospace, industrial software, and specialty chemicals. What's more, there's more than the normal level of negative chatter around Honeywell, with investors fretting about the CEO change and an entrenched (although not really supported, in my opinion) belief that Honeywell has under-invested in R&D and innovation. Provided that Honeywell can deliver mid single-digit growth over the long term, I think a double-digit total return is possible from here, and I think Honeywell is still worth consideration as a potential buy.

Not A Great Close To 2016 … But Not The Worst

Honeywell's fourth quarter results weren't great, but then the same could be said of 3M and GE for various reasons, among others, so it's not as though Honeywell was notably worse than the norm.

Revenue was down 1% on a core basis, with both the Aerospace and Safety and Productivity Solutions segments down 5%, Home and Building Tech up 2%, and Performance Materials and Tech up 5%. The commercial aerospace original equipment business continues to take a thumping (down 12%) from weaker business jets and incentives, while the aftermarket business was up about 3. While Honeywell lacks the same magnitude of exposure to the auto market as 3M and Illinois Tool Works, the company's turbocharger business is doing quite well. As far as other components go, UOP remains weak due to lower gas processing volumes, but Solstice continues to see strong demand. Process automation remains weak, which is not surprising at this point in the cycle.

Honeywell saw a little leverage on the gross margin line, and management to eek out a small improvement in segment profits (up 1%), with double-digit growth in three of the four segments offset by a high teens decline in Aerospace.

2017 Likely Won't Be The Big Turn

Management tempered guidance going into 2017 back in December, and didn't see fit to alter that in a meaningful way after the fourth quarter earnings. While that mid-December revision was negative, it was probably a good move to clear the deck for the new incoming CEO; Honeywell is certainly not the only company that disappointed the Street in 2016 with lower-than-expected revenue, but it seems to be sticking with sell-side analysts as a point of contention/irritation moreso than for many of its peers.

In any case, I don't think 2017 is going to be a banner year for the company. The business jet business is expected to be down double-digits, and that's a meaningful chunk (about 20%) of the aerospace segment. What's more, incentives will continue to weigh on the commercial OE business and won't let up meaningfully until 2018 - as a reminder, these incentives are basically "give backs" that component suppliers like Honeywell, United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), and GE surrender to the major aircraft companies to get placed on new platforms, with the idea being that the future revenue from aftermarket parts more than compensates them for it.

Non-residential construction appears to be slowing, which could be an incremental headwind for the HBT business. The oil/gas and petrochemical sectors do seem to be recovering, but Honeywell is more leveraged to downstream projects and those are lagging the upstream recovery.

But Look Down The Road A Bit...

I don't mean to suggest that 2017 will be awful. The UOP business should start to recover, Solstice should see ongoing demand growth, and there could be upside in areas like defense, turbochargers, and building retrofits. But I don't think you buy Honeywell today because you think 2017 is going to be significantly stronger than expected.

As I see it, the appeal with Honeywell is in the ongoing transformation of the business. The incoming CEO has made it clear that he wants to make Honeywell a "software-industrial" company. GE has already taken some significant steps in this direction, and Rockwell (NYSE:ROK) has done quite well for itself with industrial-oriented software. What's more, it's not something that companies like Dover, 3M, or ITW are pursuing to any significant degree. Although Honeywell doesn't have a great reputation with respect to R&D, with more than a few sell-side analysts suggesting they under-spend on R&D to perk up margins, the actual spending comparisons with companies like 3M don't really support all the grief Honeywell takes on that particular issue.

Longer term, the ramp up in civil aerospace deliveries (and the follow-on demand for parts) should be good for the aerospace segment, and Honeywell has shown that it can leverage its specialty chemical capabilities to develop and launch innovative products. I also believe Honeywell has legitimate reasons to be bullish about the future of IoT within automation. While I have often written that I think too much has been made of IoT, Honeywell happens to line up well with those areas where I do believe IoT makes sense (commercial building automation (like HVAC and security), process automation, warehouse automation, etc.).

I'd also note that Honeywell has the financial wherewithal to be more active in M&A. While the indications at this point are that the company is looking for bolt-on deals, I think they have to say that - the market didn't like it when the company expressed interest in United Technologies, so I believe management is going to be tight-lipped about the potential for large-scale M&A … even though I do think there are multiple potential targets in the $5 billion to $10 billion range that would be appealing, and a larger deal for Rockwell could make sense.

The Opportunity

Like 3M, I don't see Honeywell as a huge beneficiary of the likely and/or possible policy changes from the new administration in Washington. A low corporate tax rate would help (and Honeywell is a net exporter), but losing/reducing the deductibility of interest would pinch, as would a stronger dollar. Like 3M, I don't see Honeywell as a big beneficiary of large-scale infrastructure spending initiatives.

Not much has changed in my fundamental view of Honeywell - 2017 won't likely be a stellar year, but it should be one where the quarters see momentum building toward a stronger 2018 and beyond. Longer term, I think Honeywell can deliver free cash flow growth on the higher end of "mid single-digits", supporting a double-digit total annual return.

The Bottom Line

Honeywell's cheapness is more relative than absolute, but I do think the total implied return is still good enough to consider this name for long-term portfolios. Sentiment on Honeywell still seems to be more negative than the actual results would support, so perhaps this is a story that can re-rate higher as new management delivers the goods and restores investor confidence in this conglomerate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.