Some Of Buffett's Statements Can Prove Dangerous For Investors

I began my investing career with strong admiration for Warren Buffett, who is indisputably one of the best investors in history. I have read several books that analyze his investment philosophy and I still find merits in his investing strategy. However, some of his statements may be totally unsuitable for most individual investors. If the latter attempt to closely follow some of his statements, they run the risk of hurting their portfolio returns. In this article, I will detail why investors should view some statements of the Oracle of Omaha with a grain of salt.

First of all, Buffett advises investors to stop caring about the fluctuation of the value of their portfolio. Just like they do not care about the daily fluctuation of the price of their home, he says, they should not care about the fluctuation of their portfolio value. However, this is a highly misleading statement. Investors can certainly ignore the market price of their house, as they do not have to sell it. They can stay in it forever and even bequeath it to their children. Therefore, it is only natural to ignore the fluctuation of its market price.

On the other hand, the value of the portfolio does matter. To be sure, most investors have to sell their stocks during or before retirement in order to purchase some bonds with a decent and reliable yield. The value of these bonds and the resultant income stream will be determined by the market value of the stocks that are sold. Therefore, investors cannot ignore the market value of their stocks. Of course a few investors, the wealthiest ones, may hold their stocks forever and live off their dividends. However, most investors do not belong in that category and hence their living standards during retirement greatly depend on the value of their portfolio. Of course this does not mean that investors should closely monitor the price of their stocks every day, as this task does not add any value. On the other hand, investors cannot ignore a plunge in the prices of their stocks.

Buffett can make bold statements, like the above, thanks to the incredible wealth he has accumulated. He says the truth when he claims that he does not care how much the value of his portfolio plunges. Even if most of his stock picks turn out to be terrible, his living standard will not be affected. On the other hand, most investors would be delusional to believe that they can adopt this mindset. If the value of their portfolio plunges, their living standard is likely to be markedly affected. Therefore, they should ignore such bold statements, which are often made by Buffett and other successful investors, whose portfolios have surpassed their needs by a huge margin.

Buffett has also advised investors to feel like "business owners" when they purchase a stock. While this seems a great concept, it may prove highly misleading to most investors. More specifically, they may become markedly confident on their stocks, as they may think that they are fully familiar with their business model. However, there is no way they can achieve this. Buffett has exceptional investing skills and hence he can be very confident that he thoroughly understands the business prospects of his holdings. On the other hand, the vast majority of investors does not possess such skills and hence most investors run the risk of becoming complacent and over-confident in their stocks without the skill to support such an attitude.

Most investors cannot become fully confident in their holdings even if they devote hundreds of hours in studying them. Even professional experts cannot be fully confident in their holdings. To provide a perspective, BP (NYSE:BP) issues the most respected outlook for the oil industry every year. In 2013, BP predicted that shale oil output would reach the threshold of 3.6M barrels/day in 17 years, i.e., in 2030. However, the shale oil output reached that threshold only in the following year, in 2014. When the most competent experts are proven so wrong in their estimates, individual investors should accept reality; they cannot know enough about their holdings. The reason is not that they are not smart enough. The reason is that the business landscape changes so fast thanks to technological progress and competition that no reliable estimates can be made, even by the greatest experts.

The shale oil boom sent the price of oil 50% lower and hence many oil producers were driven to bankruptcy. Although the managers of those companies were experts, they did not see that major shift coming. Therefore, investors should not have the illusion that they can fully understand the business of their stocks and are thus "business owners" instead of just "shareholders." All in all, while the "business owner" concept is reasonable, it is really straightforward and it can only lead some investors to overestimate their capacity.

To sum up, there is no doubt that Buffett is one of the greatest investors in history. However, thanks to his accumulated wealth, he has made some statements that average individuals should not adopt for their own good. Investors should not ignore stock prices like they ignore the market price of their home because they will have to sell their stocks at some point in the future, whereas they may never have to sell their home. In addition, the "business owner" concept is likely to lead some investors to become overconfident in their knowledge of their stocks. All in all, investors should realize that they should largely ignore a few bold statements of Buffett, which he makes thanks to his unique position and competency.

Note: This does not mean that investors should ignore all the statements of Buffett. For instance, he is absolutely right when he states that most investors should purchase a low-fee index ETF, such as SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), instead of picking their own stocks. But this is a subject for another article.

