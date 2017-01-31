General Finance Corp.: A 10% Preferred Yield Up For Grabs

General Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:GFN) preferred stock is worth a hard look. The company's Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred shares throw off a high 10 percent dividend which I think is very safe. The Series C preferred shares can provide investors with steady dividend income, and potentially produce attractive risk-adjusted returns.

I feel that preferred shares are highly underrated by dividend investors. Preferred shares have unique risk-and-return features that make them very useful instruments for steady income generation. They tend to have much less volatility than the common shares of the same company, and the dividend is usually quite safe... unless, in an extreme case, the company is heading into real trouble, for instance defaulting on its financial obligations.

Market Leadership And Diversified Customer Base

General Finance Corp. offers mobile storage solutions. The company's portfolio consists of storage and freight containers, liquid containment tanks, office containers, mobile offices, and modular buildings. The storage container company has a large presence in the United States, but it also growing outside of its home market. General Finance Corp. is the #1 leader in Asia-Pacific in terms of market share, servicing markets in Australia and New Zealand.

Source: General Finance Corp.

General Finance Corp. has more than 41,000 customers in more than 20 industries. The company's customer base is highly diversified.

Source: General Finance Corp.

Demand for mobile storage solutions is on the rise, which has been reflected in General Finance Corp.'s revenue growth.

Source: General Finance Corp.

Take A Look At The Series C Preferred Stock

As a rule of thumb, preferred stock dividends are safer than common stock dividends. And if the preferred stock in question comes with a high dividend yield, too, why not buy it?

General Finance Corp.'s Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (GFNCP) comes with a whopping 10.09 percent yield. The company issued 400,000 shares of Series C preferred stock which combined have a market value of ~$36.5 million. The preferred stock dividends are 'no growth' dividends, meaning they are fixed, and don't provide income investors with any upside. The Series C preferred shares sell for a ~9 percent discount to the liquidation preference value of $100/share.

General Finance Corp.'s Series C preferred stock first call date is May 17, 2018.

Your Takeaway

General Finance Corp. has a strong presence in the U.S. and the Asia-Pacific mobile storage markets, and a diversified customer base that backs the company's dividends. The company's Series C preferred stock looks like a good deal here if investors want to move out on the risk curve a little bit. It goes without saying that a 10 percent dividend yield comes with some risks but I think General Finance Corp.'s preferred stock dividends are quite safe. Buy for income.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.