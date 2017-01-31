Disney: A Fairy Tale Too Good To Be True?

With a real dearth of value investments, or even reasonably priced stocks to be found these days, Disney represents a rare combination of growth and value. Should you buy?

The media empire that Disney has built has become well diversified in the industry, picking its new avenues of growth wisely. Just how wide is the protective "moat" anyway?

Disney has done remarkably well with some sizable acquisitions over the past decade. Can the company keep it going, while remaining efficient?

Setting Up the Story

Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has truly established itself as a media empire, and in the process built a brand and a competitive advantage which is the envy of the industry. Certain acquisitions over the years have accreted to the company's value and enhanced the bottom-line nicely, while the corporate culture seems to have remained soundly intact. Certainly, there are some challenges with content providers and streaming services jockeying for market share, but Disney has managed to locate the best of breed brands in several areas, and simply bring them into the fold as the firm stays at the forefront of consumer tastes and trends in media consumption. The question is, has Disney accomplished this in an cost-effective manner, or has the conglomerate simply been growing its balance sheet and earnings at the expense of operating efficiency? Let's dive deeper to find out.

Diving into the Financials

To get a general feel for how the company has fared overall, I like to begin by assessing sales, and feel that top-line growth (or lack thereof) is a good place to start. In that respect, I really like what I see from Disney. While certain acquisitions have certainly helped juice sales, organic growth is obviously humming along nicely as well. The overall sales numbers bear this out.

As shown in the chart above, top-line growth has remained robust over the last decade, with revenues growing from $35.5 billion in fiscal year 2007 to $55.6 billion in 2016. That represents a compound annual growth rate of 4.59%. While that may seem paltry to you growth investors out there, remember that Disney is more of a slow-growth stock and possibly even a value stock, given its established brand, long track-record, and mature nature of its overall sales mix. Still, it's nice to see the trend is fairly stable, and appears to be continuing unabated.

Next, for efficiency's sake, I like to look at just how much the company has to spend to make those sales actually happen. Well, there is some surprisingly good news here. Interestingly, Disney's cost of goods sold (COGS) has actually improved substantially, in no small part to the synergies and efficiencies wrung out of the deal with LucasFilm, which the firm acquired in 2012 for $4.06 billion. As is typically the case with such a transaction, the firm had to pay a bit of a premium for the entity, adding to overall goodwill on the balance sheet, but we will discuss that a bit later. For now, take a look at what has happened to COGS over the last 10 years.

Looking at the above chart, it is pretty evident that Disney is, at least on the surface, running a pretty tight ship. Okay, the top-line growth and related expenses look healthy enough, but what about profit? Well, here again, the firm has continued to impress. Both operating income and net income have more than doubled in the last decade, showing the combined effects of organic and acquisitive growth on the bottom-line. The following two charts illustrate that point.

As you can see, overall operating income has increased from $6.8 to $14.4 billion in the past decade, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.79%, outpacing the growth in revenues by about 3%, which is quite substantial.

Here again, Disney has grown profits and dutifully delivered them to shareholders along the way. The compound annual growth rate in net income stands at a respectable 7.18%, which is certainly nothing to sneeze at for such an established large-capitalization company.

In keeping with the theme of profitability and efficiency of operations, let's take a look at net margin. Again we see that management has continued to improve these metrics since the depths of the recession. What's also promising about such numbers, is that this continued trend indicates that the acquisitions of the previously mentioned LucasFilm company in 2012 and the $4 billion purchase of Marvel the year before in 2011, have only added to the company's profitability without undue recurring costs. This is a very good sign going forward.

While it is always fun to look at how profitable a company is, it can be a bit less gratifying to pore over the balance sheet and spot potential drags on that same profit. While Disney has grown its long-term debt, along with seemingly the rest of corporate America, it has kept its debt pile manageable, and took advantage of rates when they were thankfully very low. Still, it's something to bear in mind, as debt can end up being a gravitational pull on future growth in earnings and cash-flow.

Debt numbers don't mean a whole lot unless one also considers the other side of the balance sheet. So, how has shareholder equity fared during this same period? Well, it did hit a bit of a plateau in fiscal year 2013 at $45.4 billion, but has deteriorated very little since, dropping slightly to a still healthy $43.3 billion in 2016. I think this is a temporary lull in equity, as the company sought to tap the debt markets shortly before rates were due to rise, which they surely did. As cash flow and retained earnings continue to accrue, especially from the accretive additions of such franchises as Marvel and LucasFilm (not to mention ESPN's suite of offerings), shareholder equity will again begin to rise in the near future. For now, the slight dip is truly nothing to be unduly concerned about.

For some perspective, I'll also include the debt/equity chart below, but again, bear in mind that this apparent deterioration in the balance sheet is likely only a temporary phenomenon. I fully expect management to use future earnings and subsequent free cash flow to help restore the firm's sterling balance sheet to previous levels.

One indicator of a company's financial health which I personally find particularly valuable, is it's return on equity, or the % return each dollar of shareholder equity actually earns. In that regard, the firm has fared quite well, even with the increasing debt load. That is yet another indication that cash flow is healthy and the debt is not overly burdensome.

Speaking of cash flow, let's also take a look at free-cash flow, which is one of the most useful metrics for company liquidity and solvency. Here is where things really get impressive. In fact, Disney has grown its free cash flow at a very healthy annual rate of nearly 8%, more than doubling the amount of cash left over each year, as the below chart points out.

Per Share Return and Valuation

So, the balance sheet may have added a little debt, but equity has remained relatively stable, while cash flow, earnings, and margins have all climbed nicely. That's certainly a good position to be in, but is it benefiting existing shareholders? Well, the firm's EPS growth has remained strong, and quite consistent in recent years. Top-line growth combined with a strong capital return program in the form of buybacks, has had a very salutary effect as the following graphic shows.

As you can see, Disney has grown its EPS from $2.25 in 2007 to $5.73 in 2016, which represents a growth rate of 9.8%. This is over 2% higher than the growth in net income, which helps show the positive effects of the share buyback program, which I'll illustrate below.

The company has managed to reduce its overall share count from 2.09 billion in 2007 to 1.64 billion in 2016, which is a 21.5% reduction. Given management's rhetoric and actions over the last decade, I only see this sort of trend continuing. While debt-fueled buybacks may not be as common as in the past, due to rising rates, fortunately for shareholders of Disney, growth in earnings and cash flow are more than sufficient to keep such a shareholder-friendly program firmly in place.

What about valuation? Well, both in terms of price/earnings multiples and price/cash flow, Disney is trading within a very reasonable range. In fact, in both cases, the firm is trading lower relative to its own trailing 5-year avearage, that of its industry, and that of the S&P 500. To me, that makes Disney one of the few profitable, growing companies with a strong balance sheet that isn't trading at a significant premium to its own past earnings multiples. The below two charts illustrate Disney's current valuation comparison.

Finally, I'd like to take a look at the company's dividend policy, since this is a slow-growth/value stock, after all. Dividends, once seemingly out of style, particularly in the run up to the bursting of the tech bubble, have slowly but surely become one of the cornerstones of shareholder returns again. While Disney's current projected full year yield of 1.43% is nothing to write home about, its dividend growth is.

In just the last five years, Disney has seen fit to grow its annual dividend from $0.75 to $1.49, essentially doubling over that same span of time. That is an annual growth rate of 14.72%, which is very strong indeed. Sure, a yield of less than 1.5% is kind of low, but the potential growth in that income stream is something dividend investors will want to pay close attention to.

What To Conclude

So, after reviewing the income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement, valuation and per share metrics, while noting the positive effects of recent acquisitions on company profitability, where do we stand? To my mind, Disney has deftly navigated the mature growth segment of its existing lines of business by cleverly adding far more profitable and accretive franchises to its already strong media and entertainment portfolio. What also impresses me, is the shareholder-friendly policies employed by the firm, and the extent to which costs have been kept in check. My recommendation, is that now is the opportune time to either add to your existing position in the stock, or initiate a new one. With the growing dividend, healthy earnings growth, strong share buyback program, and solid cash flow, combined with the obvious popularity of its existing Marvel and Lucas franchises, I think this stock still has ample room to run for the foreseeable future. Also, as my last chart will show below, the acquisitions the company has made have only added value, as goodwill has grown along with the mergers, rather than being written off destructive to brand equity (which is always a danger with M&A activity, so always be mindful of a company's growth strategy and its track-record in such areas).

*All financial data courtesy of Morningstar Investment Service.

*All charts/graphs courtesy of the author, with data derived from Morningstar. The related Excel Workbook, which includes all of the financial data exported from Morningstar, as well as the graphs created by the author, is included as a separate attachment to this article, for your perusal.

