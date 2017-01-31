Why Gold Has Upside

Inflation already seems to be creeping up and there is a strong correlation between inflation and gold.

There are several reasons why investors buy gold.

As a safe haven asset - during times of uncertainty, investors buy gold for the comfort of knowing that if currencies disappear and/or financial assets become worthless, at least they know their gold holdings would be worth something. Forget the challenges of storing this gold - it provides peace of mind and that, in and of itself, is worth a great deal to some.

As an inflation hedge - it has been well documented that gold is a good hedge against inflation. In fact, our analysis of data going back to 1971 confirms a strong positive correlation between gold and personal consumption expenditures (PCE). PCE is the primary measure of consumer spending on goods and services in the U.S. and since consumer spending accounts for almost 70% of US GDP, it is counted on as a measure of inflation.

As a piece of jewelry. - 'nuff said

Which is why I am a bit confused by so many 2017 forecasts for gold prices to decline from current levels, in some cases dramatically. I guess I'm in the contrarian camp (Oh no, not again) because I think that if there is any risk in gold it is that it surprises to the upside.

No uncertainty, really?

Sure, the US GDP number that was just released was a bit disappointing, but there doesn't seem to be much concern in the market about risks to growth - slow and steady seems to be the general consensus. So as a safe haven asset, gold may not be as attractive.

We seem to be in a pretty benign environment and all seems good. I agree, all seems good - but did anybody notice that the US just inaugurated a new president whose policies, while seemingly positive for short-term growth, could be altered on a whim, or not implemented quickly enough due to political hurdles. And am I the only one who feels uncertainty knowing that Donald Trump may cause plenty of damage using his Twitter finger to say nothing of the fact that he now has our nuclear launch codes within reach of that same finger? If none of that is cause for uncertainty, I don't know what is.

An email sent out by Merk Investments contained the following chart, showing calendar year returns for both the S&P 500 and Gold in each year after a Presidential transition (since the gold standard was lifted in 1971).

The results are striking. The average return for Gold in Presidential transition years was 14.8%, while the S&P 500 has an average return of -0.9%. Merk acknowledges that the sample size is small but theorizes that the results could be explained by

policy disappointment of a new income administration, the high hopes of the newly elected administration may be tougher to achieve in practice, leading to weakness in equity markets.

You think? By the way Merk was referring to the possible explanation of the historical returns shown in the table - but it sure seems like he could be talking about the current situation.

Inflation Hedge

We haven't had any inflation in years, or at least not by the metrics evaluated by economists, such as PCE or the Consumer Price Index. We even flirted with deflation not long ago even though it seems to me that I'm paying more for certain items now than I did just a couple of years ago. If Gold predictions are correct, they must therefore include a view that inflation will not tick up. I mentioned earlier that Gold and PCE have a fairly high correlation. With inflation expectations rising, as evidenced by the recent spike in the 10 year breakeven inflation rate and the 5-year 5 year forward inflation expectation rate - either this time will be different, or gold forecasts are too pessimistic.

It's just pretty to look at

There are plenty of investors that don't like holding Gold because it really doesn't do anything. It doesn't pay a dividend, it doesn't have earnings - in fact, it just sits there looking pretty - unless of course the price is dropping - in which case it might not shine as brightly in the eye of the beholder. The thing is, if gold prices are falling, there is a good chance that many of the other assets in a well-diversified portfolio are appreciating.

I believe in always having some exposure to gold if only to dampen the volatility of a portfolio by having an asset that is uncorrelated to asset classes. But for 2017, I think the forecasts are too pessimistic and there is more upside risk than downside risk to holding gold. I would overweight it. The caveat is the expectations of a stronger dollar, which would be consistent with a lower gold price. In this case, I think the previously mentioned factors more than compensate for any strong dollar effect - assuming the dollar actually strengthens as much as expected.

I'll take my chances with gold via the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and if it doesn't work out, I guess I could always exchange it for gold bullion and wear it around my neck (Miami 70's style) until it recovers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.