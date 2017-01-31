Rates Up, REITs Down? Not Since Election Day

We update our relative valuation models that look at historical Free Cash Flow multiples and spreads compared to bond and equity markets.

Heading into Q4 earnings season, REITs currently appear fairly-valued based on our relative valuation models. Upside or downside surprises would impact this prognosis.

We also noted that the “Rates up, REITs down” narrative proved incorrect in the aftermath of the election. REITs rallied in the face of rising rates.

In our last update, we pointed out that REITs appeared expensive relative to treasuries and credit. Since then, yields have pulled back while credit spreads have tightened.

REIT prices are essentially unchanged since our last valuation update on December 19 titled “After Rally, REITs No Longer Cheap.” The REIT ETFs are down roughly 1% during this time.

Background on Relative Valuation Model

Our relative valuation models are based on free cash flow (FCF) which, along with Net Asset Value, are the two most important metrics for real estate investors. Free Cash Flow, also called Cash Available for Distribution or Adjusted Funds from Operations, is a measure of the actual cash flow available to distribute to shareholders after capital expenditures.

We evaluate REITs based on both absolute and relative metrics. On the absolute level, we compare current REIT FCF multiples to historic FCF multiples. On the relative level, we analyze FCF yield spreads to other benchmark yield spreads in the treasury bond, credit bond, and equity markets. We focus on the post-recession period beginning in 2010.

2017 Has Been Calm After Volatile 2016

Since our last update on December 19, After Rally, REITs No Longer Cheap, REITs have been flat, trading in a tight range over the past five weeks. The REIT ETFs (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR) are roughly unchanged, down about 1% during this time.

For most of 2016, REITs were trading in lockstep with government bond yields, but that correlation has subsided considerably since the election. REITs bottomed in the immediate aftermath of the US elections and have rallied 6.5% since the November 10 low. The financial media narrative of "Rates up, REITs down," which we continue to say is an oversimplification of a complex issue, was proved wrong over the last two months.

We believe that decreased correlations between REITs and bonds would be very beneficial from a portfolio management perspective as it would increase the diversification value of REITs within a portfolio. As it stands, that diversification value has decreased in recent years as correlations between REITs and their alternatives has increased.

Looking at this relationship another way, we show the regression between the REIT ETF and the intermediate-term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF). Rolling 60 day correlations are shown below. We pointed out in our last update that correlations had reached "extreme" levels that had not been seen since the Taper Tantrum of 2013. We see that correlations have decreased in the aftermath of the election, which may signal a new "regime" of REIT correlations.

We should point out that when we discuss "REITs" we are referring to the average performance across the sector, which is what the ETFs track. This hides the major divergence that has occurred in individual names. Growth REITs, the sectors with the lowest interest rate correlations, have significantly outperformed Yield REITs, the sectors with the highest interest rate correlations in recent months.

FCF Multiples

We examine FCF multiples to evaluate REITs on an absolute basis.

During the run-up to record highs in June through August of this year, REIT FCF multiples extended to levels unseen since the end of the recession. The post-recession FCF multiple for REITs is roughly 21x. During the record highs of August, FCF multiples extended above 23.5x.

Currently, REITs trade at a 21x FCF multiple, which is right at the post-recession average. We noted in November that it was the first month in nearly a year that REITs traded below the 20x FCF multiple and theorized that the sector was cheap. Since then, REITs have rallied 6.5% and now appear fairly valued based on this particular view.

FCF Spreads to Benchmarks

We look at FCF yield spreads to evaluate REITs on a relative basis. For the 10-year benchmark yields (both nominal and real), we use data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and for the S&P earnings yield, we use data provided by Multipl.com.

(Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Hoya Capital Real Estate, Multipl.com)

First, we look at FCF yield spreads relative to the 10-Year yield. Relative to both real yields (purple) and nominal yields (BLUE), REITs are currently trading roughly in-line with their post-recession averages.

Next, we look at REITs compared to the S&P 500 trailing 12-month earnings yield. Relative to the S&P 500 earnings yield, REITs have continued to appear cheaper in recent years.

FCF Spreads to Credit

Historically, REITs have traded in close correlation with investment grade and high yield bonds, perhaps their most appropriate alternatives. The risk profile of REITs, based on historical data, is slightly higher than investment grade bonds but lower than high yield bonds. Investment grade bonds are more bond-like while high yield bonds are more equity-like in their correlations and performance. For IG and HY benchmarks, we use the Merrill Lynch BBB Corporate Effective Yield and the Merrill Lynch High Yield Effective Yield, respectively.

(Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Bank of America, Hoya Capital Real Estate)

The 2016 rally in high yield bonds has continued into 2017, which has made REITs look cheap in comparison. Compared to investment grade bonds, REITs appear fairly valued.

Limitations of the Models

We note that free cash flow-based metrics are just one valuation tool in a REIT investor's toolbox. Historical spreads and correlations can change significantly over time, especially as we progress through different economic regimes. The 2016 election certainly has the potential to bring about a new regime, one that is ideally characterized by higher growth, economic prosperity, and lower cross-asset-class correlations, but could perhaps be something far different.

More importantly, using spreads to value REITs implies that REITs are very bond-like and predicable. For some REITs, this may be true, but in aggregate, REIT earnings are quite unpredictable over a longer-term horizon. Thus, upside or downside surprises in REIT earnings can significantly alter the relative valuations in very short order.

It's important to keep these limitations in mind, and use these models with a long-term outlook and as a snapshot-in-time rather than a predictive model.

Bottom Line

From a relative valuation perspective, we believe that the REIT sector continues to be on solid ground. The sector is trading right around its post-recession average across most of the metrics we track, and even appears cheap based on spreads to equities and high yield bonds.

For a while now, we have been pounding the table on the idea that "REITs are NOT bonds" and that the extreme levels of REIT/Rate correlations were not based on fundamentals. That said, we admit that we were surprised how well REITs performed in the face of rising rates.

We cited evidence that we could be entering a new regime characterized by lower REIT/rate correlations after the elections. We believe that decreased correlations between REITs and bonds would be very beneficial from a portfolio management perspective as it would increase the diversification value of REITs within a portfolio.

We also noted that there have been significant divergences within the REIT sector. Growth REITs (apartments, self-storage, retail, for example) have outperformed Yield REITs (net lease, healthcare) by nearly 13% over the past quarter. For that reason, we continue to emphasize that diversification is critical in your real estate portfolio.

