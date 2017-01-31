Permian Basin: How Will It Grow 500,000 Bbl/d By September

I am less inclined to say that oil will rise substantially in 2017.

This scenario would lead to growth of 500,000 bbl/d.

The shale oil operators in the Permian are aggressively increasing their DUCs inventory (green line in the following graph). They will rush to complete these wells in the spring to benefit from the seasonality of oil prices.

Permian oil production will grow 500,000 bbl/d in a scenario comparable to what we saw in the Eagle Ford last year (purple line in the graph below).

The Eagle Ford has seen a massive rush of DUCs completion last spring. A peak of over 700 Permian wells will be brought online in May following the same scenario.

Completion rates will decrease after the summer and DUCs will start to accumulate again: Another cycle will begin. The excess inventory will be brought online in the following spring.

The well completion scenario above will lead to the following oil production in the Permian:

Permian oil production will grow 500,000 bbl/d in 9 months, with exit production at just under 2.6 MMbbl/d.

This will shatter consensus among oil producers. Pioneer Resources pegged growth at 300,000 bbl/d in the Permian basin. Saudi Arabia's oil minister recently pegged US shale's response at 200,000 bbl/d in 2017.

Indeed, this kind of response could upset members of OPEC. The biggest downside risk would be that OPEC change its opinion about propping oil prices in its meeting in mid-year.

I am now less inclined to say oil prices will inevitably rise substantially in 2017. We might be stuck at $50-55 per barrel until 2018. This lead me to trim the most over-leveraged stocks I own.

Indeed, I decreased my position in MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) even though I bought shares less than two weeks ago.

Instead, I increased my positions in both Gear Energy (OTC:GENGF) and Raging River Exploration (OTC:RRENF). The two are low-cost producers, with low leverage and are trading at interesting mutltiples.

Rigs continue to increase steadily in the Permian;

Average oil production per well from the last 24 months;

All DUCs since last August are brought online;

DUCs completion peaks in May;

Decline rate increases with increase in production.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEGEF, GENGF, RRENF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.