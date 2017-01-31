Tegna: 40% Upside Potential

We believe that the spin-off of Cars.com, expected in the first half of 2017, will unlock this value.

A DCF valuation model provides a value of $39 per share, while a sum of the parts provides a valuation of $31.7, compared to a current stock price of $22.69.

Introduction

Tegna Inc. (NYSE:TGNA), formerly Gannett Co., Inc., is comprised of a dynamic portfolio of media and digital businesses that create and provide media content. Tegna was spun-off from Gannett two years ago. The media segment includes 46 television stations (including those serviced by Tegna) and is the largest independent station group of major network affiliates in the top 25 markets. Tegna Media reaches approximately one-third of all television households nationwide and represents the #1 NBC affiliate group, #1 CBS affiliate group and #4 ABC affiliate group (excluding owner-operators).

It is important to note that Tegna is not a TV broadcaster, but mostly a content producer. Hence, worries about the fact that consumers are watching less television and spending more time on their phones or computers, might not have a dramatic effect on Tegna. In fact, if for example the company produces news, they can sell the same news content to TVs as well as to websites or streaming services. In the following video, the CEO Gracia Martore discusses how the company plans to monetize digital platforms and streaming websites (second half of the video).

Further, the company's CEO and the Chairman of the Board Marjorie Magner wrote in the annual letter:

Live event programming remains the most-watched content for viewers of all ages and our stations deliver. Events from the NFL and Olympics to the Grammys and Oscars are not only watched in high numbers across our stations but are heavily discussed before, during and after online and across social media. And we are engaging our audiences across social media, which is now at the core of what we do. Collectively, our stations are one of Facebook's top media players, generating more engagement than many national outlets. That will only grow in 2016, creating a greater bond with our audience and revenue opportunities for our stations.

They continue:

Both Tegna Media and Tegna Digital share a singular mission: to empower our audiences to make smart and informed decisions. Millions of Americans turn to us every day to provide them the key information they need to know. We help them with choices, large and small - from who to vote for in the presidential election and where to buy the right car, to help finding that perfect job and knowing the weather and traffic for the day ahead.

On the digital side, the digital business is composed of valuable assets such as Cars.com. Cars.com is the leading online destination for automotive consumers to get information about car shopping, selling and servicing. With over 30 million monthly visits to its web properties, Cars.com leverages its growing consumer audience to help automotive marketers more effectively reach car buyers and sellers, as well as those looking for trusted service providers. In addition, the digital segment controls a majority stake in CareerBuilder. The website is a global leader in human capital solutions, helping the employers attract great talent. CareerBuilder provides services ranging from labor market intelligence to talent management software and other recruitment solutions. It is the largest online job site in North America, measured both by traffic and revenue, and has a presence in more than 60 markets worldwide. Together, Cars.com and CareerBuilder provide Tegna's advertising partners with access to two very important categories - automotive and human capital solutions.

Fundamentals

Tegna has a market cap of $4.9B. In 2016, it generated revenues of $3.3B, operating profits of $1B, and net income of $455M. Therefore, at today's prices, it trades at only 11 times EPS. The company's EPS is expected to keep growing from $1.83 in 2017, 2.40 in 2018 and $3.13 in 2020. If these forecasts are accurate, the company trades at 9.45 times next year's EPS.

In terms of profitability Tegna does not offer spectacular numbers, but generally in line with the media industry. ROE is a robust 21%, but ROA and ROC are only 6.9% and 8%.

The level of debt is quite high. The company has $2.5B in net equity, but $4.2B in debt. We would like to see a lower level of leverage. The level of debt is 3.3X EBITDA. At the moment, this is not worrisome, but not ideal.

Tegna pays a dividend of $0.56 per share, representing a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Valuation

As we previously mentioned, Tegna trades at low multiples. However, let's also value the stock with a DCF model. The calculations below outline how an intrinsic value for Tegna is arrived at by discounting future cash flows to their present value. We use analyst's estimates of cash flows going forward 5 years.

5-year cash flow forecast (source: Simply Wall St)

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Levered FCF ($M) $538.37 $689.50 $626.70 $747.30 $646.81 Present Value Discounted (@ 9.5%) $491.86 $575.51 $477.91 $520.64 $411.70

Therefore, the total present value of the next 5 years cash flows is $2.478B

The terminal value is calculated as follows: FCF2021 × (1 + g) ÷ (Discount Rate - g), to obtain the following = $647 × (1 + 2.5%) ÷ (9.46% - 2.5%) = $9.48B

The discount rate, or required rate of return, is estimated by calculating the Cost of Equity. The discount rate, or cost of equity is Risk Free Rate + (Levered Beta * Equity Risk Premium), which is 9.46% = 2.47% + (0.928 * 7.53%). The present value of terminal value is $6B, that leads to a share value of $39.72, providing a discount (current share price of $22.69) of 43%.

Spin-off

Although the DCF model can offer valuable insights, today we prefer to value Tegna with a sum of the parts. Within a few months Tegna is going to spin-off Cars.com and this event will bring more visibility to the company's assets. The slide below summarizes the transaction. Tegna expects to spin-off the website in the first half of this year. In turn, cars.com will pay a special dividend to Tegna shareholders. The slide below summarizes the transaction.

(click to enlarge; Source: Company presentation)

Why this makes sense? First, the two companies are different. Although they can both be considered media companies, the underlying businesses are strategically very different. Further, the two companies have different growth trajectories and different types of assets. Therefore, by separating them, the management will be able to focus on their respective strengths. Also, and most important for our thesis, by valuing the companies separately, shareholders will gain in value for two reasons: first, an investor can decide whether it wants exposure to Cars.com, Tegna or both; second, we believe that post spin-off, Tegna stock price will be higher than today.

(click to enlarge; Source: Company presentation)

Cars.com is a valuable asset. From 2013 to 2015, the website increased revenues by a CAGR of 19.4% reaching $597M (source: company presentation). Even more impressive, the EBITDA increased by CAGR of 77.2%, to reach $239M in 2015. Despite being a growth company, in 2015 the website generated $158M in operating profits. Cars.com experienced these solid numbers due to its market leading position in the auto industry with almost 14 million monthly unique visitors.

(click to enlarge; Source: Company presentation)

How much is Cars.com worth? It is not easy to value the company with the limited numbers available but we can try to look at competitors. Tegna argues that Cars.com competitors are valued 15/20X forward EBITDA. Considering that in 2015 the EBITDA was $239M, if we assume a growth of 10% a year (considerably lower than in the previous years), in 2017 we can expect an EBITDA of $290M. Assuming the lower bound valuation (15X the 2017 EBITDA), we would achieve $4.3B in valuation. This figure would cover almost all Tegna current market cap.

Let's compare these numbers with the current valuation of Auto Trader Group PLC. This UK company engages in the digital businesses, selling online procurement site for automotives. The company sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, trucks and insurance products. Therefore, it looks like it could be a very appropriate comparison. Over the last year, Auto Trader increased its revenues to £282M (+10%), its EBITDA to £182M (+16%) and net income to $127M (+1200%; source: 4-Traders). Again, it looks like a very similar company. The company's enterprise value is currently trading at 19.6X the expected EBITDA for 2017 and 17.8X the EBITDA for 2018 (source: 4-traders). Hence, the valuation multiples proposed by Tegna look appropriate. We conservatively used a 15X 2017 EBITDA to reach a valuation of $4.3B, using a 19.6X similar to Auto Trader, we would achieve a valuation above the current Tegna market cap. Hence, at today's market prices, an investor is getting Cars.com and the rest of the company for free.

CareerBuilder.com

The company is also exploring strategic alternatives for CareerBuilder.com. The website reaches 14 million unique visitors per month and operates in more than 60 markets worldwide. From the 2015 annual statement, we can see that CareerBuilder increased its revenues to $149M, an impressive growth rate of 30%. Assuming a 20% growth rate for 2015, we can expect revenues of $180M in 2016. A similar website is Linkedin. The social network has been recently acquired by Microsoft with a price tag of $26.2B. Linkedin has now 106 million unique visiting members, approximately 7.5 times the number of unique visitors of CareerBuilder. Linkedin revenue increased 35% in 2015 to $3B. Therefore, Linkedin experienced a similar growth trajectory but managed to monetize its users much better than CareerBuilder. This is not surprising considering that Linkedin is a more prestigious asset compared to CareerBuilder. For the sake of our valuation, Microsoft paid for Linkedin 8.7X revenues. If we apply the same valuation, CareerBuilder would be worth $1.4B. Being conservative, let's assign a valuation of $1.2B.

Sum of the parts

At this stage, we have Cars.com with a value of at least $4.3B and CareerBuilder with a value of at least $1.2B. Considering that CareerBuilder is only partially owned by Tegna (53%), summing them up we reach a total value of about $5B, in line with the current market cap of Tegna. How much is Tegna worth after the sale and spin-off of these two assets?

Looking at the 2015 annual statement, the media segment included 46 television stations either owned or serviced through shared service agreements or other similar agreements. Media Segment revenues accounted for approximately 55% of Tegna reported operating revenues for 2015. Over the last three years, Media Segment revenues, expenses and operating income were as follows (Source: Company annual report):

The company is not booming, but it is still very profitable. It generated over $700M of operating income in the last two years. Media Segment revenues decreased $10 million to $1.68 billion or by 1% year- over-year for 2015, primarily due to record level of political advertising revenue of $159 million and $41 million in Olympic advertising revenue achieved during 2014. On top of this, we need to add the digital media revenues outside of Cars.com and CareerBuilder. We assumed $600M in revenues for Cars.com, and $180M for CareerBuilder. Hence, the rest of the digital media operations such as Go Digital should generate revenues of approximately $500M (total digital revenues in 2015 were $1.3B).

After the strategic transactions of Cars.com and CareerBuilder.com, Tegna would still be highly leveraged. It will receive a special dividend from Cars.com but this will lower the value of Cars.com in the same proportion, so let's ignore it.

Therefore, let's compare the valuation with other media companies such as Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) or Scripps Networks (NYSE:SNI). Figures sourced from 4-traders. The former company increased its revenues by 1.5%, while the latter increased its revenues by 10%.

DISCA trades at:

- EV/EBITDA 2017 of 7.68X

- EV/Sales 2017 of 2.75X

SNI trades at:

- EV/EBITDA 2017 of 8.78X

- EV/Sales 2017 of 3.56X

Considering the faster growth rate, it is not surprising that Scripps Networks trades at higher multiples. Again, to be on the safe side, let's apply the multiples of Discovery Networks. Assuming that 2017 performance will be similar to 2015 (in line with the first six months of 2016 earnings), Tegna Media will generate $1.68B on top of the $500M for remaining digital business (exc. Cars.com and CareerBuilder). It will also generate $796M in EBITDA (on top of the other digital media that might not be very profitable at this stage).

Therefore, applying the multiples of Discovery Networks we arrive at a valuation of:

- Based on EV/Revenue: 2.75 * $2.18B = $6B. If we deduct the current net debt of $4.1B (as of September 2016), we obtain a valuation of $1.9B.

- Based on EV/EBITDA: 7.68 * $796M = $6.1B. If we deduct the current net debt of $4.1B (as of September 2016), we obtain a valuation of $2B. The two figures are very similar, let's use the lower valuation of $1.9B

To sum up, Tegna Media and the other digital businesses should be worth $1.9B, Cars.com should conservatively be priced at $4.3B, and the ownership in CareerBuilder can fetch $0.6B, for a grand total of $6.8B. Therefore, a fair stock price is $31.7. This is lower than the $39 that we have achieved with a DCF method, but the stock still offers a 40% upside potential.

Risks

As we mentioned in this article, we own Tegna shares. We started our position at $18.5. We still believe that the company offers an interesting risk-reward opportunity. However, a major risk exists. As we mention above, more than half of the value of Tegna resides inside Cars.com and CareerBuilder.com. However, the valuation of these two stocks is in line with most tech companies, and we can consider the market multiples stretched. We would not invest in Cars.com and CareerBuilder, as much as we did not invest in Linkedin or Auto Trader. Therefore, if market valuations will compress, or if the spin-off will not go as planned, the whole investment thesis might change radically. We would hold assets that we do not want and this might hurt our position. The timeframe is quite compressed since the company decided to spin-off Cars.com in the first half of the year, so this should happen within four months. The risk of a major sell-off in the market over the next four months is not very high.

Conclusion

Tegna is a media company that reaches approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. In addition, Tegna owns valuable digital businesses such as Cars.com and CareerBuilder. Over the next few months, the company will spin-off the former, and explore strategic alternatives for the latter. A DCF valuation model provides a value of $39 per share, while a sum of the parts provides a valuation of $31.7, considerably higher than today's market price of $22.69. We believe that the spin-off, expected in the first half of 2017, will unlock this value.

