U.S. Oil: A Long Period Of Low Prices

In the comments on our latest article, "What Will Happen In The U.S. In The Next 4 Years," some readers questioned the ability of anyone to forecast the future of our economy. While they have a point about the difficulty of being right in these predictions, what those readers miss is that our economy has been in identical cycles over the last 100 years. In the short term, things may seem totally different, however; overseeing the big picture, what caused bubbles to form and then burst, are a result of the same factors.

In this article, we will give our reasons for why we think the oil commodity (NYSEARCA:USO) has entered a long period of price depression. The most important thing that let commodities differentiate from stocks, and other financial products, is their pure dependence on the supply-demand mechanism. They can't be manipulated; they can't be controlled, indefinitely.

Oil prices used to be controlled by the OPEC organization, preventing the free movement of the commodity. However, thanks to the freest country in the western world, that is no longer the case. And there is nothing more dangerous to commodity prices than free movement.

Those who followed copper and gold prices learned that lesson the hard way. When China and India used to control the prices of both commodities, by controlling the demand side, the prices of those commodities skyrocketed. However, when they exited the game by decreasing demand, leaving it to the free market to determine the value of those commodities, the prices were hammered, resulting in a 5-year consecutive decline that is still in motion.

Oil is having the same problem that copper and gold faced; the relative exit of the main controller of the price. While OPEC still dominates the biggest market share of global oil production, its role was hugely diminished when the hydraulic fracturing revolution began.

Saudi Arabia wished to be seen as the tough guy, stating publicly that they are willing to sacrifice revenue for market share, however, the latest oil cut, which we predicted, showed the international committee how fractured is the Saudi economy in a low oil price environment.

Last year, we needed to see one cut from Saudi Arabia to be bullish on oil in the medium term, and that's what happened. That's because one cut was sufficient to let us know that Saudis no longer stand a low-price environment, that this time they are willing to sacrifice market share in the sake of revenues.

We believe that we will see more cuts in the future, pushing the oil price into the high $60s level again (maybe higher). However, that spike will be short lived. The U.S. shale companies proved their resilience in low oil prices, pumping oil at record high levels when the price was under the $40 mark. In addition, the flexibility of varying their capital expenditures with the movement in oil price is a reason for investors to re-think about being long-term bullish on oil.

For example, take a look at how EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), one of the biggest shale oil producers, managed to adjust quickly its Capex spending (blue line) to oil price (orange line).

This flexibility in adjusting the capex spending to oil prices means that whenever oil prices increase as a result of more cuts from OPEC and Russia, capex spending will also increase, pushing prices lower. That's not the case for EOG only; look at other companies like ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Apache (NYSE:APA), and other big players in the shale industry.

In addition, a lot of oil bulls based their thesis around banks and investors significantly decreasing their investments in shale companies. However, that wasn't the case. For example, take a look at the chart below that corresponds to the debt-loaded Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK).

Chesapeake Energy is one of the riskiest shale players, and yet, investors were willing to fund this company's operations, at the right price, even after a 50% stock dilution. This means that investors are willing to back shale companies even at depressed oil prices. The thing is that there is a lot of capital in this country; even if a very small fraction is allocated to these risky companies that offers a decent risk/reward ratio, these companies can continue producing oil whatever the oil price is.

Moreover, President Trump's latest approval of the Keystone project paths the way for a more production from the Canadian oil sands. This project, if completed, will lower the oil breakeven costs for Canadian producers, adding to the global supply glut.

In addition, there is no guarantee that the destroyed-Iraq will move with OPEC's decision. After all, oil is the only source of revenue for the country that needs hundreds of billions of dollars for rebuilding. Chris Weafer, senior partner at Macro-Advisory said the following about a possible Iraqi violation of the OPEC-Russian decision:

'Prior to the Nov. 30th agreement it claimed its actual production to be much higher than the official 4.59 million barrels per day figure. It offered to give up some of the "extra" production,' he said, noting that a 'full or even partial compliance with that agreement is considered to be very unlikely.'

Don't forget also about Trump's latest executive order to slash regulations, which will make it easier for companies to explore and produce shale oil, offsetting any future cut by OPEC members.

Summing up, we believe that oil has entered in a long period of low prices. We might witness a price spike in the medium term as a result of additional price cuts from OPEC and Russia, but these spikes will be short lived as a result of; high level of flexibility for U.S. shale companies to adjust their capital spending according to the price of oil, private investors backing shale companies at even the lowest prices, a probability of addition supply from Iraq and Canada, and Trump's latest orders to slash regulations. Thus, we suggest waiting for any oil spike to short the USO.

Note: We will be providing more oil updates in the future, so if you're interested, please follow us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Will be short USO at the coming oil spike.