Abbvie Investors Not In Good Humor As 2017 Gets Under Way

When nearly two thirds of your revenue comes from a single franchise facing new competition from multiple directions, investors hang on every reference management makes to it. So when Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) stated in its 2016 fourth-quarter earnings call on Friday that Humira ex-US revenue had not met the sellside’s expectations – just hours after the European Medicines Agency approved Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) biosimilar – shares took a tumble.

Investors now will closely watch how Abbive manages the end of Humira's life cycle, and will also look for signs of payoff from the $26bn in acquisitions the group has made in the past two years. As another revenue miss was recorded from Imbruvica – which Abbvie obtained through its $21bn takeout of Pharmacyclics in 2015 – investors are naturally cautious about 2017.

The biosimilar mystery

The year will see the Illinois-based company fending off challenges to Humira's intellectual property and indirect biosimilar competition, and it will also hope that its pipeline starts to shine. Even though direct biosimilar competition has not emerged – the US FDA has already approved Amgen’s Amjevita, but it needs key patents to fall – the launch of copycats of Remicade in both Europe and the US could see payers favoring the cheaper drug.

As a sign of this pressure, ex-US Humira revenue disappointed even though volume grew 2%.

US Humira numbers were positive in spite of Pfizer launching the Remicade biosimilar Inflectra, although pressure could emerge in this space. The US-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, in a draft evidence report on rheumatoid arthritis released earlier this month, has judged branded Remicade to be less costly and more effective than Humira, an assessment that can only become more pronounced if the same conclusion is reached about Inflectra.

The point at which Abbvie can expect direct competition from Amjevita is less clear. Abbvie remains convinced that its US intellectual property estate is secure through 2022, although patent reviewers have agreed to an inter-partes review requested by Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Boehringer Ingelheim on dosing patents, which should be resolved around mid-2017 (Read my lips: no Humira biosimilars until 2022, November 2, 2015).

In issuing guidance for 2017, Abbvie forecast mid to high-teen percentage growth rates, suggesting that it sees no immediate IP threat.

In Europe, the positive EMA vote on Amgen’s Humira biosimilar under two separate names, Amgevita and Solymbic, does not mean that these will be launched immediately on formal approval in a couple of months. 2018 looks like a more likely launch date, representing the peak sales year, according to EvaluatePharma’s consensus forecasts, at $18.3bn worldwide.

Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal noted that Solymbic got EU backing for every indication that Amgevita did except for polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. “We suspect that there may be Humira IP somewhere on the indication, and Amgen wants to make sure it could launch,” Mr. Gal wrote.

Looking to the pipeline

Thus, aside from commercial execution the pipeline will need to perform. Imbruvica, the cancer drug to which Abbvie shares rights with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) thanks to the Pharmacyclics transaction, missed sales forecasts in the last three months of 2016, and analysts are now looking for a catalyst in late-stage readouts in pancreatic tumors.

The group’s other big acquisition, Stemcentrx, also needs to show that it was worth the money. The lead candidate that emerged, Rova-T, stumbled in its first big clinical readout, but a third-line small cell lung cancer trial is due to yield data later this year, which could change investors’ view of the $9.8bn deal (Asco 2016 – AbbVie pulls back rova-T curtain, June 6, 2016).

Moreover, Abbvie executives were keen to point out that four other Stemcentrx assets were already in the clinic, and four more novel projects will be entering trials this year.

Double-digit growth in Abbvie’s topline since its spinout from Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in 2013 is forecast to slow as Humira fades, and business and pipeline development do not look like they will fully replace Humira’s massive contribution. If the next few months provide assurance of Humira’s longevity and pipeline performance, investors might lose their early-2017 caution.