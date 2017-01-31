Illinois Tool Works Running Like A Machine

ITW's business model is built around doing what it already does well . and finding incremental ways to do it just a little bit better every year.

The business plan at Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) may not be the most exciting, but management deserves a great deal of credit for running this business with a high degree of discipline and focus. Illinois Tool Works knows what they do well and intends to keep pushing the boundary on how well they can do it. Although that means that this company will seldom ever be the "flavor of the month", the company's strong operating track record and free cash flow generation make it a potential core holding at the right price(s).

To me, Illinois Tool Works looks priced more or less on par with 3M (NYSE:MMM) in terms of likely returns, and both are more expensive than Honeywell (NYSE:HON). Management's growth goals are ambitious, but not unreasonable, and are predicated on continuing on with what they already do well (… but just doing it a little better). As I wrote recently with 3M, I'd be more or less okay with holding Illinois Tool Works today in a long-term portfolio, but the valuation is high for what I like to see in new buys.

Decent Results As The Market Moves On To 2017

Relative to the likes of 3M, Honeywell, GE (NYSE:GE), and Dover (NYSE:DOV), Illinois Tool Works had a decent fourth quarter to close out 2016. Core revenue rose about 1.5% (about equal with 3M), with mixed results across the individual segments. Test & Measurement and Electronics was flat with weak T&M offset by some growth in electronics. Polymers and Fluids was up 2%, Food Equipment was up 3%, as was Construction, while Specialty Products was up 1%. Welding was the weakest outlier, with revenue down 8%. Auto was the positive outlier, with revenue up 7%.

Gross margin improvement was weaker here than for 3M, as ITW saw higher metal and resin costs drive a mildly negative price/cost mix. Even so, operating income rose 9% and segment income improved 10%. Only welding saw a decline in segment profits, and even there it was just 1%, and six of the seven units sport segment margins in the 20%'s.

It's hard for me to find too many nits to pick with the results. ITW didn't report the same sort of growth that 3M saw in autos (where sales to auto OEMs was up double-digits), but they're not head-to-head competitors and ITW did outgrow the underlying markets in all of its major geographies, including 33% growth in China. Interestingly, management said that they haven't really seen an uptick in its welding business with oil/gas customers, but that the business has been stable for a few quarters now.

A Model Predicated On Steady Improvement

Across the spectrum of industrial conglomerates, there are plenty of competing business models. 3M prioritizes incremental R&D-driven innovation, while Honeywell and GE are looking at more significant transformations in their business mix to drive future sales growth. For Illinois Tool Works, the model is largely predicated on "let's keep doing this … only a little better".

Management is targeting 5% core revenue growth, with underlying market growth of 3% sweetened by ongoing share gains and growth driven by "consumer-back innovation" where the company works with existing customers to develop new products for specified needs. This sort of product development tends to be lower-cost and lower-risk for Illinois Tool Works and it likewise tends to lead to stronger long-term relationships, making it even harder for rivals to dislodge that business.

There are certainly plenty of areas where Illinois Tool Works can reasonably expect to grow. While North American auto build rates are likely to decline, management estimates that its North American vehicle content is only about one-third of what it could be, and its content in China is only about one-sixth that of North America. With that, further content gains are at least plausible. I also see growth opportunities in both welding and food equipment, where in each case the company has the opportunity to leverage customer needs for more automation and process efficiency.

ITW management is also hoping to move its operating margins toward 25%. I have some concerns that that could be a tougher target to hit, as Illinois Tool Works already runs a very efficient model predicated on identifying and exploiting opportunities to become more efficient.

ITW could also be a beneficiary of the new administration in the United States. ITW's tax rate skews higher than that of Honeywell and 3M and the proposed revisions to corporate tax policies could generate earnings and cash flow upside. While I wouldn't say that Illinois Tool Works has huge upside from enhanced infrastructure spending, business like Construction and Welding could see incremental benefits.

In terms of a near-term economic recovery, I don't think Illinois Tool Works is the strongest play. This company isn't looking at the same sort of turnaround as, say, Rockwell (NYSE:ROK) or MSC Industrial (NYSE:MSM), although the welding business should improve as the economy turns up.

The Opportunity

With the business running more or less as I expected it to, I haven't had to change my model that much. My estimated growth rates are lower than those of management, so there would be upside here if the company delivers to those management targets. As is, though, I'm looking for mid single-digit growth and those assumptions support a total return in the high single-digits at today's price. M&A could be a driver, but I believe management when they say they're looking for smaller bolt-on deals - given the company's focus on operational excellence, there aren't going to be a lot of businesses that meet its standards, and the larger businesses that do will be pretty expensive.

The Bottom Line

Although they're different companies with different business and end-market mixes, ITW and 3M look similar to me today in terms of how they're performing and how they're valued. Neither is trading at a level that would make me an enthusiastic buyer, but I wouldn't be quick to bail out on either. With the market already factoring in lower tax rates and an improved economic outlook, the bar is being set higher and high multiples and high expectations can be a challenging mix for investors when the markets turn skittish (as they inevitably will again).

