Seadrill: Is This The End?

Current oil prices might not be robust enough to spur offshore E&P. More capital for SDRL could be throwing good money after bad.

Pundits have predicted Seadrill's (NYSE:SDRL) demise ever since the rout in oil prices set in the second half of 2014. If the company does not secure a $1 billion lifeline then the end could come in a few weeks:

Oil rig firm Seadrill is looking to raise at least $1 billion in new capital as it warned talks to restructure debt and liabilities worth $14 billion are taking longer than expected, wiping a quarter off its market value. Once the crown jewel in the empire of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, Oslo-listed Seadrill's shares have fallen 90 percent in the past three years as plunging crude prices and drastic spending cuts among oil companies have pushed daily rig rates for oil drillers down towards breakeven.

Seadrill's debt woes come at an inopportune time. Offshore rigs remain oversupplied and investors might be reticent to throw good money after bad.

Seadrill's Top Line Continues To Decline

To the company's credit it has cut costs, cut capex to the bone and delayed delivery of newbuilds. Nonetheless, dayrates continue to be challenged and Seadrill's revenue continues to fall. Last quarter Seadrill's revenue fell 14% sequentially and 25% Y/Y. Through cost containment efforts the company was able to maintain EBITDA margins at 59%, versus 64% in the previous quarter and 52% in the year earlier period. Over the past year, the company has reduced its head count by 23% from 7,100 to 5,500.

However, cost-cutting alone might not be enough to convince investors to pony up more capital. Without top line traction I believe investors should avoid the stock. Secondly, talk of a rebound in energy names has been relegated to those with exposure to land drilling. North American shale plays can make money at oil prices in the sub-$50 range. Many experts believe offshore will be the last segment of the energy market to rebound. My previous article about Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was bearish on offshore:

The company does not expect increased activity in Europe, Russia or Asia. The dearth in offshore E&P is taking its toll in international markets. Many large drillers in this segment might be content to stem cash burn and shore up their balance sheets in the near term. Though is bad news for Schlumberger it could be even worse news for National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) which is dependent upon selling rig equipment to offshore participants.

Until offshore drillers increase capex to the segment -- which might not happen at current oil prices -- dayrates and Seadrill's business prospects will likely remain dismal.

Time To Pull The Plug On Seadrill?

Seadrill has faced severe liquidity strain for several quarters. Its working capital declined from -$1.3 billion in Q2 to -$3.0 billion in its most recent quarter. The biggest change was the current portion of long-term debt, which increased from $1.5 billion at year end 2015 to $3.1 billion in Q3.

Total debt of $10.3 billion is at 5.1x trailing EBITDA. However, revenue and EBITDA are in decline. Current oil prices might not robust enough to spur sustainable E&P to the offshore market. Secondly, the demand/supply dynamics do not bode well. A slowing China -- the biggest buyer of oil -- will likely have less demand for oil going forward. The North American rig count was up by 23% in Q4 as shale plays increased supply, likely putting a lid on oil prices in the near-term.

This is a long-winded way of saying that it could be time to pull the plug on SDRL. To survive the company might need to convert a large chunk of its debt to equity in order to forego principal and interest payments. Equity holders could get wiped out in that scenario.

Takeaway

Avoid SDRL. The end appears near.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NOV, SLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.