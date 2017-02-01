Bitcoin Is Not Golden, Yet

For a minute there it looked like 2017 was going to be the year of bitcoin. And being that it's only January 31, clearly it still may be. But the price action in bitcoin since the clock struck midnight back at the end of 2016 has been fascinating. Bitcoin had just turned in a one-year performance of 123.6% but in the first four days of the year went on to rally an additional 17.4%. Then came its reckoning. Following a statement from the PBOC cautioning Chinese investors about investing in virtual currencies, the cryptocurrency crashed by 21.6% in just two days, falling over 30% to the high 700s in one week before rebounding to around $925 where it is trading at the time of this writing. That will keep you on your toes.

Interestingly, on January 4 the price of bitcoin reached an "11" handle, coming close to what some called "parity" with gold which was then trading also in the 1100's. A flurry of articles comparing bitcoin to gold ensued-never mind that calling it "parity" makes as much sense as claiming a Buick and a Ferrari are at parity whenever they are both going 60 mph.

That being said, gold and bitcoin do have quite a few similarities. When we look at the six characteristics of money for example-durability, portability, acceptability, limited supply, divisibility and uniformity-both bitcoin and gold probably qualify as "money". I would even argue that in all of the categories save "acceptability", they are broadly equal. But even with respect to "acceptability," their equivalence is on the rise and largely helped by the exchangeability of bitcoin into other forms of money (e.g. US Dollars or Chinese Yuan) at readily observable prices in a fairly liquid market.

So if both have the characteristics of money, then why isn't bitcoin as good as gold? Two main reasons. First, bitcoin will never have a physical "precious" element to it. Yes, both gold and bitcoin are limited in supply, but gold will always be valued not only for its monetary properties but also for its precious and even industrial metal properties. Your spouse will never want a ring made of bitcoin.

The second difference, however, is more pragmatic from an investment perspective. After all, most of us reading this article are probably either assessing whether and how to speculate on the price of bitcoin, or asking ourselves if it is a safe place to park some cash and if so for how long. So here's the difference in trader slang: "vol". The volatility of gold over the last year was 16.5% whereas for bitcoin it was 48%. That's almost 3x more volatile.

Why such a difference? One reason is that bitcoin spent most of 2016 rallying like crazy, while gold delivered far more modest gains. But bitcoin is also an "emerging" currency and is still in the process of being born into the financial landscape, struggling to find its place. What am I? Who am I? Who can trade me legally? These are the existential questions bitcoin is asking itself. Gold has none of these problems. Traders of gold know what gold is, what it's used for, and where it stands in the regulatory landscape. This might make it much more stable. Added to this there is just so much more gold out there to trade. If gold was a mountain, it would be Everest. Bitcoin, not so much. In fact by ratio of "market caps", bitcoin would represent a small mound only 71 feet tall vs the 29,000 foot peak of Everest.

So what do we conclude? Two observations suggest themselves. Firstly, if one would like to sleep well at night with regards to one's choice for a store-of-value type investment, then perhaps gold is the better option. Secondly, bitcoin is growing up quickly, and looks here to stay. If speculation is your game, then bitcoin may be an interesting subject-assuming you have a reliable way to access and trade it and that you are monitoring global currency and commodity-related regulatory developments. But that's a subject for another post. Let's revisit this discussion in a year or two when the comparison may be materially different.

