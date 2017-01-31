Movers And Shakers In Diabetes Management - Where Will Medtech In 2017 Take Us?

The prevalence of Type II Diabetes non-insulin dependent diabetes mellitus (NIDDM) has rocketed exponentially over recent decades with sedentary life styles, increasing obesity in the younger generation and poor diets being directly responsible for what is currently being seen as an epidemic. Alongside Type I insulin dependent diabetes mellitus (IDDM), albeit with an entirely different etiology the market for devices to manage the insulin requirements of patients make this an extremely attractive market to be driving forwards with innovative, patient focused devices which enhance patient adherence and tighten blood glucose control.

The latest statistics for diabetes prevalence in the US were published in 2012 with estimated populations being 29.1 million people (including 8.1 million undiagnosed) or 9.3% of the population. It's estimated that 2.9 million patients are entirely dependent on insulin; 3.1 million require oral medication combined with insulin and a massive 11.9 million on oral medication alone.

The medical devices market for diabetes is split into 4 main segments - syringes, pens, pumps and injectors. However with regards to innovation and technology development this is very much focused on patient quality of life, pain alleviation, patient adherence and effective blood glucose control. Although not unknown to Type II diabetes patients, insulin use is very much focused on patients who suffer from Type I IDDM who require insulin as a necessity. Currently the only options for insulin delivery are via an injected subcutaneous method (mostly using insulin pens) or using an in situ insulin pump which effectively equates to a bolus delivery device consisting of an electronic pump, reservoir and disposable infusion set. Although most Type II diabetics can be treated through oral medication and diet/exercise moderation it isn't uncommon to see these patients require insulin therapy.

In 2015 the diabetes devices market in the US was worth 9.9 billion US$ and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% thought to 2025. The market is being driven by continuing obesity and sedentary life style with the added issue of moving Type II NIIDM to an insulin reliant condition.

There are several main players in the diabetes devices market in the US, from US based companies with Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) being by far the biggest, but including Beckton Dickenson, DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) to name a few. To consider some of these companies individually gives a focus on how the market will potentially emerge throughout 2017 and their potential performances.

Medtronic had a strong 2016 with a total revenue of $US28.8 billion and net earnings of $US3.5 billion. They remained strongly focused on R&D investment totaling $US2.2 billion which constituted 7.7% of net sales. Globally their presence in the Diabetes market (full market not device only) constituted $US1.8 billion. The Medtronic focus on the insulin delivery market has been highlighted again over recent months when in September 2016 the FDA approved the 'first to market' artificial pancreas insulin delivery device. The MiniMed 670G is a hybrid closed-loop blood glucose monitoring system which is capable of delivering accurately regulated basal insulin consistently over a 24 hours period by use of a subcutaneous glucose monitor which operates a feedback system to the insulin pump. By use of an algorithm the pump is able to adjust delivery of insulin and is pre-programmed to suspend delivery if the glucose sensor detects levels above or below a critical level. All information is sent wirelessly to the insulin pump which can cleverly display trends, information, alarms and other clinical information on the screen.

The MiniMed 670G is a great step forwards in diabetes therapy as it reduces the requirement for injecting long acting insulins on top of short acting ones and most certainly will be seen in a positive light by many patients. It does however require commitment from the patient as glucose testing needs to be consistent and although the basal insulin can be adjusted, bolus injections are still required during meal times. Further to this, the device is only suitable for individuals who require over 8 units of insulin a day and has only been FDA approved for children over 14. The device shouldn't be used in children under the age of 7 due to the fact that in general children of this age group would require less than 8 insulin units in 24 hours and furthermore the FDA hasn't assessed the evidence for safety and efficacy in children aged 7-14.

In tandem with the FDA approval of the new 'artificial pancreas' Medtronic has also sought approval of MiniMed Connect which is the first App to allow full viewing of all information from the continuous glucose monitoring device. A 'cool' solution for kids managing a really tough condition, but can make it socially more acceptable.

Medtronic has a strong diabetes portfolio which it surely intends to continuing developing and with the artificial pancreas expected to become available in the US in spring of 2017 there is no doubt that they will seek to extend its use globally into the huge markets of Europe and Asia. In addition, following on from the partnership in 2014 with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) the prospect of them looking to device-drug combination therapy in the much, much larger Type II diabetes market must also be on the horizon.

Staying in the diabetes arena with the Glucose Monitoring market DexCom have also had a great end to 2016 and storming start to 2017. With the FDA approval of the DexCom G5 Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System in December last year they now also have another 'first to market' device which they claim as being the only 'The only FDA-approved CGM System that lets you make treatment decisions without pricking your finger'. Like Medtronic they too have aimed the device at mobile device management, appealing to young diabetic patients as well as older ones. The device is FDA approved for infants over the age of 2 which has a distinct attraction for parents who up until now will have had to carry out finger-prick blood glucose tests on a daily basis. Given that, the device operates via the use of a subcutaneous glucose sensor which must remain in situ for accurate monitoring. The sensor is applied through the skin to the subcutaneous fat and monitors the blood glucose level via interstitial glucose creating a tiny electrical signal. The 'patch' communicates with a transmitter via an this generated signal which in turn communicates with a dedicated 'receiver', smart phone or other smart device at 5 minute intervals providing accurate indications of blood glucose throughout the day, each patch having a 7-day life span. The 'App' style outputs provide what is effectively real-time BGM for the patient assisting in preventing hyper or hypoglycemic events and maintain tight blood glucose control which is the desired state for good disease management. Given that they are promoting the system as being 'finger-prick free' the user must still calibrate the system on a daily basis by use of traditional finger-prick testing.

That aside, the fact that the system can be used to radically reduce the amount of painful bloodletting is a real positive and the announcement by DexCom in early January 2017 that the device has been defined as 'therapeutic' by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services means that it has now been classified as 'Durable medical equipment' under Medicare Part B. This definition under the guise that it can be used to 'define medical treatment decisions' has a powerful impact on the use of the device as it will now become eligible for use under Medicare and Medicaid. Q3 financial results for 2016 showed an indication towards a strong end to the financial year with revenue growing to US$148.6 million compared to US$105.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year, and increase of 41%.

Coming from outside the traditional Medtech companies, Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has also dabbled in the diabetes devices market. Having independently developed a 'smart' contact lens and patented it in mid-2015 they then established a working partnership with Novartis. Under their licensing deal the contact lens will be commercialized through the Texas based Alcon ophthalmology division of the Swiss giant.

Working with a similar philosophy but with differing technology to more familiar blood glucose monitoring systems, the contact lens was developed such that is can detect circulating glucose in the ophthalmic fluid via an embedded sensor. Using this measure as a basis to calculate circulating blood glucose the information is transmitted to a smart device to present accurate data without the use of invasive technology. Bearing in mind the predicted growth of the diabetes devices market and how 'techy' this device is, Google may have made a really smart move experimenting in Medtech. At the time of conception the current CEO of Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Joseph Jimenez predicted that it should come to market within 5 years… which is almost up. Both Google and Novartis have been quiet on the 'contact lens front' for some time now.

Fig 1: Google 'smart' contact lens

Due to the etiology of diabetes as a disease and the path that both the developed and developing worlds seem to be gravitating down this therapy area is one which will meet or exceed predicted growth in coming years. Innovative, patient centric developments which encourage adherence and improve quality of life are key to commercial success. It will be interesting to see what 2017 will reveal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The use of this article is for educational and informational purposes only. NOT investment advice. None of the material presented in this article should be construed as investment advice (neither direct, explicit, or implied). It is strongly suggested and recommend that you do your own due diligence and/or consult a qualified financial advisor for any investment advice based on your situation.