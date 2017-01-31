Evidence That Omega Healthcare Investors Is Still On Sale

I am suggesting a long position in Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). In light of the recent downturn in REIT prices, I believe Omega Healthcare shows strong fundamentals and deserves a higher multiple than it is currently selling at.

Omega Healthcare Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in providing financing and capital through triple-net leases to the healthcare industry, primarily to skilled nursing facilities. Triple-net leases require the tenants to pay all property related expenses such as maintenance, insurance and taxes. The benefit of a triple-net lease is it takes away a substantial amount of risk from Omega and places it on the tenant.

In light of the recent decline in prices across virtually all REITs, the healthcare sector stand out as an opportunity for a few reasons. First, like Omega, most healthcare REITs operate through triple-net leases, making them less susceptible to risk than other operating types. Second, with a growing population of elderly citizens, the clientele is certainly there. Lastly, healthcare REITs have shown consistent growth, consistent dividends, and solid fundamentals, yet they currently sell at relatively low multiples after the recent pull-back compared with other real estate asset classes.

Adjusted Funds from operations and historical multiples

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) is the number I will use throughout this analysis when referencing their earnings per share. Unlike the general EPS calculation, AFFO takes into consideration a few of the unique differences involved with REITs and makes the correct adjustments, one of the biggest being depreciation. In 2006, reported AFFO per share equaled $1.31. Omega is on track to report 2016 AFFO of $3.38-3.39, according to the company's Non-GAAP Financial Report, displaying a 9.97% average annual increase over the last decade.

Below is a table of the high, low, average and current P/AFFO multiple:

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 Stock Price Yearly High: 37.3 44.5 40.0 37.0 24.5 24.0 Stock Price Yearly Low: 28.2 32.5 30.0 24.5 19.5 15.8 Annual AFFO per share: 3.39 3.17 2.89 2.59 2.31 1.99 YoY Growth: 7% 10% 12% 12% 16% AFFO Multiple High: 11.0 14.0 13.8 14.3 10.6 12.1 AFFO Multiple Low: 8.3 10.3 10.4 9.5 8.4 7.9 Average AFFO Multiple: 10.9 Lowest AFFO Multiple: 7.9 Highest AFFO Multiple: 14.3 Current Stock Price: 31.71 Current Multiple: 9.4

Looking at the high P/AFFO ratio of 14.3, low of 7.9, and average of 10.9 for the past five years (as opposed to a 10 year period, which would include the financial crisis), Omega is currently selling on the low side at about 9.4. Moreover, in the past five years, the AFFO per share has grown on average by 11.2% annually, much higher than the per-share AFFO growth of comparable companies Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Welltower (NYSE:HCN), or HCP (NYSE:HCP) over the same period. According to NAREIT, the average P/FFO multiple for the healthcare sector was 13.6 as of November. If Omega were to revert to its mean of 10.9, then it would be priced at $36.95, and if it were to be priced at the average of the healthcare sector, the price would be about $47. With the current low multiple and consistent growth, I believe there is much more upside than downside.

Discounting earnings and using the discounted dividend model

As another measure of valuation, I discounted the adjusted funds from operations over the next 5 years, added the continuing value, subtracted the long-term debt and divided by the weighted average amount of shares outstanding (diluted). The following table tests the sensitivity of multiple inputs.

Discount rate 10% 11% 12% 13% 5% 47.63 35.77 27.29 20.94 Growth Rate 6% 66.28 48.31 36.33 27.78

I prefer a 6% growth rate from the assumption that the company is approaching maturity in its growth, demand for SNFs is steadying, competition is growing, and also because it is a conservative number. I use 12% as the preferred discount rate by taking a risk free rate of 3%, an equity premium of 7.5%, and multiplied the equity premium by 1.2 to reflect an estimated addition of 20% risk Omega faces with a substantial amount of revenues coming from Medicare and Medicaid/ insurance. Yielding a value of $36.33 per share, and with other less conservative valuations yielding higher per share value, this is another indication that the price has more upside than downside.

Discounted dividend model

Using the Gordon Growth Model and annualizing the most recent dividend of $.61 to $2.44 as the current dividend is useful as another measure of valuation. The following table tests the sensitivity of multiple inputs.

Discount rate 10% 11% 12% 13% Growth Rate 5% 51.25 42.71 36.61 32.04 6% 64.68 51.75 43.12 36.96

Again, accepting the 6% growth rate and 12% discount rate in the discounted dividend formula, the per share value equals $43.13. Accepting the preferred growth and discount rates in the discounted earnings model and discounted dividend model, per share value sits between $36.33 and $43.12. Both of these valuations offer good upside to the current share price.

Dividend Yield, growth, and payout ratio

The dividend also looks very positive for Omega. Currently sitting around an 8% yield, it is near record highs, but there is little cause to worry. The company has consistently raised the dividend for over a decade. For the past 10 years, the company has had an average annual dividend growth of 9.2% and, for the past five years, an average annual dividend growth of 8.8% - figures much higher than Ventas, Welltower, or HCP. This makes sense given the fact that AFFO has outpaced the comparable firms as well.

There are a couple key points to consider when looking at the dividend and the policy the company follows. First, the company has raised the dividend by $.01 for the past 17 consecutive quarters which, given the declining share price of Omega and many other REITs, helps explain the high yield.

With AFFO per share of $3.38 and an annual dividend of $2.44, the payout ratio is 72% - right in line with the comparable healthcare REITs Ventas, Welltower and HCP as well as REITs as a whole, according to NAREIT. With consistent dividend history for over a decade, consistent growth, and a safe payout ratio, the company demonstrates confidence in their ability to sustain and grow both funds from operations as well as the dividend in the future.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Omega's capital structure is right in line with comparable healthcare REITs. Debt as a percentage of assets sits at 54% - similar to Ventas, Welltower and HCP. As displayed in the most recent Non-GAAP Financial Report cited above, the Debt/ EBITDA ratio is 5.59, a bit lower than the average ratio of the healthcare REIT sector at 6.56.

CEO HISTORY

Taylor C. Pickett became CEO in May of 2001 and has since taken the company from an operating deficit to earning $3.38-3.39 per share. The share price has grown from $1.50 in 2001, to highs of $44.50 in 2015, and has since come back down to around $30.

According to a recent SEC Form 4, on November 4th, 2016, Taylor C. Pickett purchased 21,800 shares (17,800 personally and 4,000 through family trust) at a share price of $29.26 - a $637,868 investment, which brought his total number of shares owned to 284,461 currently worth just over $8.5 million.

His performance since becoming CEO speaks for itself, and his large purchase of shares is just another indication that they are cheap relative to their intrinsic value.

RISKS

· As displayed in the company's most recent quarterly supplement, 90% of revenue comes from Medicare and Medicaid/ insurance, leaving only 10% to come from private pay. This is the exact opposite of Welltower and significantly different than Ventas' or HCP's revenue mix. However, with 81 operators - one tenant making up 10% of revenue and all others a mix below 8% - they have low concentration in any one tenant, displaying good diversity and defense against a substantial drop in revenue should anything happen to one of them.

· Competition has picked up among the skilled nursing facility real estate industry, which may put more pressure on Omega and other public healthcare REITs in the future. According to an estimate by Ventas, Public REITs currently own about 12% of the $1 trillion seniors housing and healthcare real estate market. However public REITs have an upper hand in the competitive market since they have more access to capital than private real estate firms.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors is a consistent healthcare REIT with a proven track record in a solid industry that has recently been beaten down due to market emotions and the scare over interest rates. Despite consistent AFFO and dividend growth, shares are currently selling at a very low multiple and valuation. I expect the two main catalysts that will bring the share price back to a more reasonable (and higher) level to be the market calming down from its recent sell-off in REITs, and the funds from operations and dividend continuing to grow and shedding light on the strengths underlying the company's fundamentals.