Target - Aim For The Bullseye

In addition to this, the stock, like all "brick and mortar" retailers, is beset by a case of retail anxiety over Amazon.com.

Target doesn't have the best reputation in retailing, as the company committed two well-publicized and costly blunders in the past 4 years.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) should be on the radar of all investors seeking undervalued, large-cap, income-producing stocks for their portfolios. While the company has had scorn heaped on it at various occasions over the last few years, a hard look at the numbers reveal that these issues mostly ended up being of a tempest in a teapot nature. The larger issue the market perceives for Target, and all "brick-and-mortar" retailers, is the existential threat of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) meme, but is this a good enough reason to entirely avoid a sector? One of the only sectors, I might add, in which some interesting valuations are starting to emerge?

It's always worth looking for opportunities in sectors experiencing maximum pessimism, as retailing is right now. Exhibit A would be the basic materials sector one year ago. While it would be wholly unrealistic to expect the 400%+ returns delivered by the likes of Vale (NYSE:VALE), US Steel (NYSE:X), and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) in the past year for retail stocks moving forward, those who bought into that rally did so against the sky-is-falling warnings of the "smart money." And we all know what happened there.

Today, many retail businesses are trading well off their highs of the past few years, in some cases, without any drastic changes in their business models or cash flows, and we are told to stay away because of Amazon. Even large-cap retail companies with a staple bent have been lumped into this thesis. I believe this is unjustified and based on my analysis, Target in particular stands out as being excessively punished.

It is worth looking under the hood here rather than dismissing a company out of hand because of "Amazon." Granted, many retailers are behaving like falling knives now. Each earnings call reporting flat or declining same-store sales and comps is typically followed by a punishing drop in stock price. On that note, I am doing a full mea culpa here for calling the bottom too early on Hudson's Bay Company (OTC: OTC:HBAYF), which fell a full 35% after I published a piece about it (it has since bounced ~15% off the bottom).

But HBC suffers from the same problem as Sak's Fifth Avenue (which it owns), Macy's (NYSE: M), and Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN). It appears that you can essentially fire a cannon through many of these stores' locations these days without endangering anyone.

Reporting on the demise of stores peddling high-end, overpriced, "nice to have" goods may be a plausible thesis, but extending this to North America's everyday retailing behemoths is just unreasonable. A valuation snapshot of some retailers, which I would place in this category can be found on the table below:

Company 1-yr price return 1-year EPS change* P/E P/B Dividend Yield Dividend Growth Streak Payout Ratio Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) -1.05% -6.01% 14.26 2.6 3.05% 43 years 43% Costco (NASDAQ:COST) 7.24% 10.46% 29.56 5.9 1.11% 12 years 39% Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) -21.61% -9.23% 11.97 1.3 5.10% 6 years 59% TJX (NYSE:TJX) 4.24% 5.13% 21.71 11.2 1.4% 20 years 27% Target -12.04% 7.65% 11.69 3.2 3.77% 45 years 40%

*Full-Year earnings will be released in all of these companies except Costco, whose year ended in August 2016, over the next one-two months. Change based on analysts' consensus estimates on nasdaq.com. All other data obtained from googlefinance, morningstar.ca, and ycharts.

Stable Cash Flow And Payout

At first blush, I would consider Target to be the best value, because it is down YoY, has the cheapest earnings, and the longest dividend growth streak out of the bunch. It also has a payout ratio and price to book that are both reasonable and not out of whack with the group. Caution is needed though. With full-year earnings on the horizon, more pain could be in store. However, my argument for investing in retail is not to make a quick flip, but to have access to the epic and stable cash flow these businesses have and hitch a portion of your portfolio to it:

TGT Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

Over ten years, through whatever noise or market conditions happened to be present, this company generated between $4-6 billion of operating cash flow year-in, year-out. And although we will not know the final 2016 result until February 22, we are already at $4.6 billion of operating cash flow through three quarters of fiscal 2016, shown on Google Finance below:

Another indicator for opportunistic investors is yield. When a security reaches record-high yield, especially a boring cash cow business like Target, it can indicate that the stock is undervalued.

TGT data by YCharts

Of course, the perils of "chasing yield" are well-known to many investors on this site and elsewhere, but basic red flags, such as a double-digit yield and an elevated payout ratio, are absent here. In fact, the payout ratio has scarcely budged from its 25%-40% range as far back as 10 years, save for the negative 2015 number which was due to the writedown on the Canadian operation, and is sitting at a sustainable 40% right now:

TGT data by YCharts

A World Class Operation

One criticism I read often of Target in these bearish times for retail is that it has no moat. But who does? Everyone knows that retail is a cut-throat, slim-margin business. On this basis, Target's ability to hold its own among the top ten retailers in the world (classified by NAICS) is impressive:

(Source: Mergent Online)

The main highlights from this table are that among the top ten biggest retailers worldwide, Target, which is the third, earns double the average ROE of the group and is only surpassed on this metric by Laval, Que. based convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: OTCPK:ANCUF). It also is the only member of the group to generate a double-digit EBITDA margin, more than double the peer group average, and also generates the second-most cash from operations out of the group, dwarfed only by the massive Wal-Mart Inc.

Where Target scores poorly is on debt to equity (last), quick ratio (second last), and interest coverage (seventh). It definitely is the most leveraged entity of the group. I will address this concern in a moment.

Zeroing in now on Target vs. its comparable US competitor group I came up with, I believe the relative valuation case is solid, except for the debt issue, which again is the only area where it ranks poorly:

Source: Mergent Online

Some may object to some of the companies I placed in this category, saying that they are not suitable for an apples-to-apples comparison. While there are some differences in company size and product offerings, this represents what I believe are the closest direct competitors to Target. The main metric I want to look at is profitability since our goal is to buy an undervalued business. Also, I believe that there is as much that differentiates Target from Wal-Mart and Costco as there is differentiating it from Kohl's and TJX.

Target earns the second-best gross and EBITDA margins in this group, being surpassed only by Kohl's and TJX. These companies sell fewer staple-related goods and earn higher margins but are more vulnerable at this point in the economic cycle, 8 years removed from the last recession.

The main takeaway from the chart is that the market is willing to assign a higher multiple to businesses, which it perceives to have more loyal clientele like Wal-Mart and Costco. While Costco is a great company, it is hard to see where the growth runway is when it has been bid up to its current price despite razor-thin margins. It has lower net income and lower cash from operations than Target despite having twice the market cap.

Debt Levels

Again, the weakness for Target that is probably a big factor in its current discounted valuation is its indebtedness, which you can see from my table is high relative to its four competitors. But here again, you will see that not much has changed lately other than Amazon anxiety creep:

Source: Q3 10-K

The company has reduced the debt it is carrying from two years ago by 3.6%, when it delivered record operating cash flow, and by 30% since 2013. It has also increased its cash return on invested capital, which many investors now prefer to return on equity as a metric, by 25% from a year ago. A $5 billion stock buyback program remains authorized and the company has been aggressively buying back shares, retiring 8.8% of the float since October 2015.

As always, there are risks. Wal-Mart fell from $90 to the mid $50 in 2015, and though it has somewhat recovered, it is currently 12% off its 52-week highs as well. Target is definitely on notice from its weak guidance and sector weakness and investors may want to see if the stock will break through $60 and trades in the $50s, levels not seen in 3 years. While it will be difficult for Target to grow and adapt from here, it's difficult to imagine earnings and cash flow falling off a cliff. The uncertainty is what creates the value, but the company has amply demonstrated over time that its revenues are fairly stable.

Conclusion

Maybe stores are obsolete and we will all just be sitting at home receiving dairy products and personal care items by drone within minutes of clicking in a few years. But it was not my intention to have that debate, or for that matter a debate about who is the best/worst retailer. I believe Target is a value investment candidate because its margins, EBITDA, cash flow, and dividend offer good total return prospects in a hot market. The $12B debt load should be approached with caution, but it is substantially less than the company carried a few years ago.

Taking the long view of Target shows that the company has consistently delivered, even through well-publicized, costly scandals like the credit card data breach and the total debacle that was the company's failed expansion into Canada. For these reasons, Target is less risky than high-end retailers surfing annual lows with high yields and could provide good diversification in income portfolios that may be heavy on defensive sectors like utilities, pipelines, and telecoms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TGT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may short TGT Puts with the goal of owning the stock in the next 7 days