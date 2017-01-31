Autoimmune Disease Vies With Cancer To Dominate The Class Of 2017

Given the stunning multiple sclerosis data seen with Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Ocrevus it could come as a surprise that this agent is not the biggest expected launch of 2017. That honor belongs to Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)/Regeneron’s (NASDAQ:REGN) dermatitis hopeful Dupixent, which thus also edges out AstraZeneca’s (NYSE:AZN) (OTCPK:AZNCF) (OTC:AZNDF) first shot at checkpoint blockade, durvalumab.

Among non-biologicals, meanwhile, the drug to watch is Novo Nordisk’s (NYSE:NVO) once-weekly semaglutide, EvaluatePharma figures suggest (see tables below). The data, compiled using sellside consensus 2022 sales forecasts, show that alongside cancer therapies it is drugs against autoimmune diseases that will dominate this year’s big launches.

Overall this year’s expected tally of launches comprises no fewer than 15 blockbusters, plus another three drugs that are seen almost hitting $1bn of sales in 2022. The leading biological, Dupixent, is also the biggest expected launch overall, with 2022 revenue amounting to $4.6bn.

Dupixent is due a US approval decision on March 31, and a key worry now is whether the manufacturing problems that recently delayed Sanofi/Regeneron’s rheumatoid arthritis project sarilumab might also hit Dupixent.

Other autoimmune disease-targeting biologicals that could be launched this year include Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) sarilumab competitor sirukumab, as well as its psoriasis asset guselkumab and the Roche CD20-targeting MAb Ocrevus.

The last of those has generated highly positive data in primary progressive multiple sclerosis, and could become the first drug specifically indicated for this use. However, it too has suffered a minor delay, with review of its commercial manufacturing process pushing the FDA’s decision deadline out by three months to March 28.

The 10 biggest biologicals slated for launch in 2017 Product Company Therapy area Pharmacology 2022e sales ($m) Status Dupixent Sanofi Dermatitis Anti-IL-4 & IL-13 MAb 4,558 Filed Ocrevus Roche Primary progressive multiple sclerosis Anti-CD20 MAb 3,985 Filed Durvalumab AstraZeneca Bladder cancer Anti-PD-L1 MAb 2,308 Filed Spinraza Biogen Spinal muscular atrophy Antisense 1,467 Approved KTE-C19 Kite Pharma Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy 1,415 Phase II Guselkumab Johnson & Johnson Psoriasis Anti-IL-23 MAb 1,172 Filed Sirukumab Johnson & Johnson Rheumatoid arthritis Anti-IL-6 MAb 1,134 Filed Shingrix GlaxoSmithKline Shingles Herpes zoster vaccine 993 Filed CTL019 Novartis Paediatric ALL Anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy 917 Phase III Benralizumab AstraZeneca Asthma Anti-IL-5 MAb 806 Phase III Source: EvaluatePharma January 30, 2017

Autoimmune disease also features among 2017’s biggest launches of non-biologicals, with Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) Olumiant and Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Eucrisa expected to sell $1.8bn and $1.2bn respectively in 2022. The former has had its action date delayed to April 19 by the need to review additional data analyses, while the latter is already approved.

While 2022 sales of semaglutide, Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 agonist, are set to top $2bn on hopes that it might boast a cardiovascular claim on its label, it is oncology that stands out among conventional drug launches. Most important among these is Tesaro’s (NASDAQ:TSRO) niraparib, which could seriously challenge AstraZeneca’s Lynparza and Clovis’ (NASDAQ:CLVS) Rubraca when it faces an FDA decision on June 30.

Meanwhile, Puma’s neratinib is an extremely risky bet, given its serious gastrointestinal side effects and marginal benefit in breast cancer. J&J’s apalutamide and Astra’s acalabrutinib are key franchise extensions, and will show the value of sourcing products externally, having come through takeovers of Aragon Pharmaceuticals and Acerta Pharma respectively.

High altar

Of course, oncology also features among this year’s top biotech launches, with Astra looking to join Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Merck (NYSE:MRK) & Co and Roche at the high altar of immuno-oncology. However, its initial durvalumab filing is in bladder cancer, and how the market will play out in the all-important first-line NSCLC indication is still anybody’s guess.

2017 could also see the approval of the first two CAR-T therapies, and with Novartis recently underlining its commitment to file CTL019 this year Kite will be up against a formidable opponent right from the start. Still, manufacturing and the durability of response beyond three months are uncertainties.

As such these are two of 2017’s riskier launches, and things are unlikely to go smoothly for all of the class of 2017. However, forecast sales give investors bemoaning the state of the markets something positive to look forward to.

The 10 biggest small-molecule agents slated for launch in 2017 Product Company Therapy area Pharmacology 2022e sales ($m) Status Semaglutide Novo Nordisk Type 2 diabetes Once-weekly GLP-1 agonist 2,093 Filed Niraparib Tesaro Ovarian cancer Parp inhibitor 1,794 Filed Olumiant Eli Lilly Rheumatoid arthritis Jak-1/2 inhibitor 1,784 Filed Ribociclib Novartis Breast cancer CDK 4 & 6 inhibitor 1,502 Filed Apalutamide Johnson & Johnson Prostate cancer Anti-androgen 1,449 Phase III Neratinib Puma Biotechnology Breast cancer EGFR & Her2/4 inhibitor 1,246 Filed Eucrisa Pfizer Psoriasis PDE4 inhibitor 1,151 Approved SD-809 Teva Huntington's disease VMAT2 inhibitor 1,019 Filed Ingrezza Neurocrine Biosciences Tardive dyskinesia VMAT2 inhibitor 971 Filed Acalabrutinib AstraZeneca CLL BTK inhibitor 968 Phase III Source: EvaluatePharma January 30, 2017

