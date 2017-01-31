Trump Is Wrong About The New York Times

What I found is that the industry itself seems to be suffering and that the print circulation of the Times is following suit.

After Trump's latest attack on The New York Times, alleging that the company is failing and should be taken over or shut down, I decided to look into the data.

During the 2016 presidential election cycle, Donald Trump made a habit of attacking The New York Times (NYSE:NYT), one of the largest newspapers in the world. Following the end of the election, I was curious about whether this behavior of his would cease or continue, but it seems that, for some, old habits die hard. While it's not wrong to question the veracity of facts surrounding the publication's coverage of Trump (and on that topic, I am not intending to debate), it's also imperative to hold individuals accountable for when they make false statements, especially when they are in a position of power.

After reflecting on Trump's latest comments regarding the Times, I figured that it would be wise to go back and look at the company to see if what he said about the business is true or not. If his latest claims are correct, the company's future, as well as the financial wellbeing of its investors, may very well be in doubt. If he isn't right, is the firm a prospect that long-term investors should consider buying into?

The claims

Over the past few days, Trump has published four Tweets referencing the Times. As you can see in the images below, three of these came on January 28th and none were flattering. In essence, his claim is that the company is a conduit for "fake news" and that it was wrong regarding his campaign. Whether or not something is "fake news" is certainly up for debate, especially if two sides of an issue disagree about what data can be trusted and what data is inaccurate.

*Taken from Trump's Twitter

That said, while Trump may have an argument on that front, the one point that struck me regarded the firm's allegedly "dwindling subscribers and readers". Unlike the claim that certain stories are false, a point that can be argued, subscriber data is fairly easy to come by regarding the Times. It is primarily on this that I plan to focus on moving forward.

Is the Times failing?

For years now, you have likely heard the common refrain that the newspaper industry is dying. This is because it's true. As you can see in the image below, the total growth in circulation for both weekday and the Sunday newspapers has been negative for the past several years. As we move more and more toward digital content, free news has become expected, and it's almost certain that this trend will continue. Having said this, there is a big difference between the industry heading downhill and the Times, which ranked as the number one weekly newspaper in 2015.

*Pew Research Center

You see, when you think about the Times, it's a mistake to focus solely on print circulation. Between 2014 and 2015, for instance, average weekday circulation fell from 648,900 issues to 603,700, while average Sunday circulation declined from 1,185,400 issues to 1,127,200. Internationally, total circulation declined from 219,500 issues to 214,700.

*Created by Author

This is not a new trend, but what this data overlooks is paid digital-only content provided by the Times. If you look at the graph above, as an example, you'll see that this part of the Times has skyrocketed over the past five years. In 2011, only 390,000 customers paid for digital-only content provided by the business, but this increased by 180.5% to 1,094,000 by the end of 2015. In the first three quarters of 2016, this growth continued, with news-only paid digital-only content up 28% year-over-year to 1,332,000 users (its total paid digital-only subscriber count came out to 1,557,000). In terms of total MAUs (monthly active users) for its U.S. content, the picture has also improved, rising from 50 million in 2013 to 62 million in 2015.

As you can imagine, this significant increase, combined with decreases in its print-oriented business, has led to some meaningful changes to the company's revenue composition. In the graph below, you can see the trend taken by its advertising revenue compared to its circulation revenue (which includes printed content). This has been quite a mixed bag for the Times, but when you look at total revenue over the past few years, you arrive at the conclusion that the picture has stayed remarkably stable.

*Created by Author

Due to writedowns, asset sales, and restructuring activities, I do not believe that net income is a good metric for the purpose of this analysis. Instead, I trust operating cash flow. As the company continues to focus on digital content, and has been successful in lowering some of its cost structure (like interest expense), operating cash flow has grown nicely over the past five years.

*Created by Author

During the first three quarters of 2016, the picture did worsen a bit, with total sales dipping from $1.13 billion down to just under $1.12 billion, and operating cash flow has fallen from $108.03 million down to $76.07 million. As we can see by looking at the company's sales over the past few years, this kind of revenue fluctuation is typical, and the drop in operating cash flow can be chalked up to retirement-related activities and changes in operating assets and liabilities. It's hard to tell whether or not this is indicative of a new trend lower (but I believe it's not based on what I can see).

Takeaway

At this moment, the Times happens to be one of Trump's favorite punching bags and I understand why. With the organization attacking him (whether such attacks are justified or not), it's only natural for somebody of his temperament to strike back. Certainly, if the allegations/reporting put forth by the Times happen to be incorrect, his resentment could very much be warranted. Even so, just because one party lobs alleged falsehoods does not make it right for the opposing party to lob undeniable falsehoods. The Times may or may not constitute "fake news", but there is precisely zero evidence that the media company is failing. They most certainly are not thriving in this environment, but in the face of an industry-wide decline, the firm seems to be holding up quite well. And for investors who believe its paid digital business will continue to grow, like it has over the past several years, it could make for a viable long-term prospect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.