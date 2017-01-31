S&P 500 Brokers Cast Macy's, Mattel And Kohl's As Top 'Safe' Gainer Dividend Dogs By 2018

Broker targets revealed the lowest priced five of ten top yield "safe" S&P500 stocks with 15.62% more gain from $5k invested than from $5K invested in all ten.

Corporate cash is managed by directors of company policies that can cancel or vary dividend payouts anytime.

Besides safety margin, S&P500 Index Top 50 by yield were also screened for payout ratios (low is best), total annual returns, and dividend growth as of 1/27/17 market close, to.

23 of 50 S&P500 Index dogs pay dividends deemed safe because their free cash flow yield exceeds dividend yield. Those 23 had cash flow margin ample to cover expected dividends.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Which Sectors Held S&P500 Index "Safe" Dogs?

Top ten S&P500 "safe" dogs came from five of 11 business sectors in the following quantities: communication services (2); consumer cyclical (5); technology (1); real estate (1); industrials (1).

23 of Top 50 S&P500 Dogs Had Cash Margins to Cover Dividends

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of 50 S&P 500 Index Dividend dogs from which these "safest" were sorted. You see below the green tinted short list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 23 S&P 500 Dividend dogs report sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column.

Financial guarantees however are easily over-turned by a board of directors of company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. On the list below, for example, Century Link (NYSE:CTL) cut it's dividend from $0.725 per quarter to $0.54 in March of 2013. Ford (NYSE:F) famously cut its dividend from $0.10 per quarter to $0.05 in July 2006, then in September 2006 cancelled all dividends for over five years until reinstating them at the $0.05 quarterly amount in January, 2012. Valero Energy cut its quarterly dividend from $0.13711 to $0.0457 in February, 2009 to preserve resources. L Brands (NYSE:LB), on the other hand, has issued special dividends at multiples of their regular quarterly payouts. In February 2014 LB paid a $1.34 dividend after paying $0.30 for the previous quarters of 2013. After the February surprise, L hiked its regular quarterly amount to $0.34, then surprised investors again with a $2.50 payout in February 2015 thereafter raising their regular Q dividend to $0.50. Thus, corporate dividend flow can surprise us either positively or negatively.

Dog Metrics Found January Gains In Lower Priced S&P 500 "Safe" Stocks

Ten "Safest" top S&P 500 stocks that showed the biggest yields January 27 per YCharts data, ranked themselves as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Forecast Five Lowest Priced of "Safe" Ten High Yield S&P 500 Index Dogs To Deliver 18.16% VS. (2) 15.71% Net Gains from All Ten by Late January 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the 10 S&P 500 Safe kennel by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 9.75% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced S&P500 "Safe" dog, Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) showed the best net gain of 24.8% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" S&P 500 Index dogs as of January 27 were: Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS), Ford Motor , Pitney Bowes , CenturyLink , and Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) whose prices ranged $9.16 to $26.49.

Higher priced five "safe" S&P 500 Index dogs as of January 27 were: Macy's (NYSE:M), HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), AT&T (NYSE:T), and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), whose prices ranged from $29.11 to $44.50.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest S&P 500 Index dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Three of these S&P 500 Dogs qualify as valuable catches! They are part of the now 52 Dogs of the Week (AKA "Valuable Catches") found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

It's about time to make investing fun again. For a free report detailing:

(1) Q1 through Q4 winners of DOTW I;

(2) twelve top dogs for each month since August 2015 up to November 2016;

(3) the Dog of the Year (DOTYI);

(4) plus the runner up (underdog) (DOTYU) who may turn out to be the dog of the first year when all the votes are counted;

(5) know the darker dog that has taken the lead;

(6) find out the first three contenders for dogs of the month in portfolio II.

That's twenty-four top dogs, yours free.

Send your e-mail address, ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock, and name of your favorite team of any sport or activity to: fredrika120@gmail.com. Remember: E-mail, ticker, team!

Get In On The Fun!

The next Dividend Dogcatcher Shindig Webinar is February 15 at 2PM EST. Here's your link to register.

If you registered online for the first Shindig in November you have a free pass to the next four. Otherwise, a $9.97 cover charge buys access to all four upcoming 2017 DDC Shindigs. (It's a boga4!)

Root for the Underdog.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from ycharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: flickr.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.