Trophy Investors

Monetary policy makers have bent over backwards since the financial crisis to support financial markets. Put differently, they effectively have been handing out trophies to any and all investors for doing nothing more than simply participating in the stock market. Picked the lousy stock of a lousy company? No worries, the broader market will carry you higher. And what a smart and successful investor you have been. Great job! So what does the Federal Reserve have to show for their efforts during the post crisis period other than an economy that continues to sputter nearly a decade on? They have effectively created a generation of delusional, overconfident investors that believe that stock prices will never go down for any length of time and have unrealistic expectations about what stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) will do in the future. While this had made for a whole lot of stock market fun over the last several years, it is also likely to result in some potentially unforgiving consequences for these investors along with the broader market once reality finally returns.

Defining Adversity

I have seen some eyebrow raising discussions and articles over the past 24 hours. When I turned on my television last night, I found a quartet of investment professionals talking over each other about whether Monday's stock market pullback signaled that the so called "Trump Rally" was over. While I love a vigorous debate, what ever happened to the days of letting someone finish talking before shouting a dissenting reply? Another station had a group of analysts pondering how the market reaction might effect Fed policy makers as they gather for their next Open Market Committee meeting to discuss the future direction of interest rates on Tuesday and Wednesday. And when I went online to read the financial press, I came across several articles discussing with varying degrees of alarm how the forces of uncertainty, nervousness, worry and policy recklessness were driving the market decline.

While the stock market decline on Monday and into Tuesday is indeed notable and may very well prove sustainable - only several weeks of time will tell - what is far more attention grabbing is the dialogue surrounding the market decline on Monday.

Let's take a closer look at the numbers. The stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index hasn't dropped by more than -1% since October 11, 2016. This is a run of more than three months and 75 trading days. During this time, we saw the surprise election of a boisterous and controversial political outsider to the role of leader of the free world along with an important vote in the world's third-largest debt market in Italy that cast doubt not only on the survival of their domestic banking system but the long-term viability of the European Union. Yet stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) not only did not fall by more than -1% on any given trading day during this time period, they instead rose to new all-time highs. This included headline writers finally being put out of their misery, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed over the symbolically notable but otherwise insignificant 20,000 mark for the first time in history. Trophies for everybody!

OK. So we've forgotten over the past few months what it feels like for the stock market to go down. But then the stock market opens on Monday. And sure they were down -1.16% from Friday's close to their intraday low between the magical half hour between 10:30 and 11:00AM, but they subsequently bounced from these lows and added back +12 S&P points, or +0.53%, through the remainder of the trading day to the close. (Remember the halcyon days of QE when the market would start rallying between 10:30 and 11:00AM nearly every single trading day no matter what was happening in the world? What a world it is when everyone wins everyday!)

Thus, by the end of the day, stocks were only lower by -0.60% on Monday. Sure, this was the worst intraday decline since Election Day, but not by a whole lot. And it wasn't even the worst full trading day since Christmas. Yet those in the financial media were all aflutter about whether Monday's decline in the wake a controversial executive order and the related events that played out over the weekend represented the beginning of the end for a stock market rally that is closing in on nearly three months since the final votes were counted in the U.S.

Perhaps upon reflection a few weeks from now we will point back to Monday, January 30, as the beginning of a stock market correction. Then again, we could be at new all-time highs by the end of the week. Regardless of the outcome, this is besides the point.

Instead, what is more disconcerting is all of the fluster and dialogue about a stock market that was emitting an unfamiliar color other than green on Monday.

Trophy Investors

We have repeatedly seen this phenomenon throughout the post financial crisis period. The stock market goes down by any measurable amount - it could be as little as a couple of percentage points over a trading day or two - or for any extended duration - anything longer than about two weeks usually does the trick - and investors along with the financial media start wringing their hands with cries of what to do. Financial news websites are littered with articles discussing the perils that investors have endured along with the uncertainty and worry they now face. The 8 o'clock hour on the financial television networks are taken over by special reports with headlines like "Markets In Turmoil." And cool handed analysts provide words of reassurances that "such pullbacks provide the opportunity to buy stocks at more attractive valuations" (is buying stocks at 25.2 times earnings a "more attractive" valuation than 25.4 times earnings?). If pushed far enough or long enough to the downside (-7% over two to four weeks is about what is needed), our trusted and supposedly level headed policy makers at the U.S. Federal Reserve might even come forward with some reassuring words about additional stimulus or the pace of future interest rate increases. But somehow, someway, markets eventually find their footing and make their way higher again.

Trophies handed out. Sun shining once again. Whew - thank goodness!

But here is the problem with the seemingly endless distribution of golden plastic mounted on faux marble to the stock investing public. Stock investors have been conditioned to think that the stock market will do nothing other than go up. As a result, a generation of investors may be left feeling overconfident and will have absolutely no idea what to do or how to react when the stock market actually goes down a little bit in a sustainable way, much less by a lot. Put more directly, since they have been allowed to feel no pain, they will not know how to deal with investing adversity once it finally arrives and are likely to end up making bad and detrimental decisions along the way as a result.

As for when this new generation of stock investors will finally be forced to deal with reality, central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve have expended so much monetary treasure in trying to keep the global economy afloat for so many years that they have largely depleted their resources to continue this stock supporting effort much longer. And it is also becoming increasingly clear that it has finally (FINALLY) dawned on central bankers that repeatedly handing out an endless supply of trophies to stock investors does not make for a successful economy but instead makes for a dangerously over inflated stock market that may end up coming back to haunt the economy down the road.

The Bottom Line

Thus, the productive debate in the financial media on a given trading day when the stock market is suddenly down -1% should not focus on alarm sounding hand wringing and discussions about the seemingly intolerable pain investors are enduring. Nor should it necessarily be a reassurance fest to investors not to worry because the next trophy is coming right around the corner in the form of fresh new highs simply because that is what has happened in the recent past.

Instead, it should be a more balanced discussion that takes place each and every trading day about the more sobering economic and market forces that have propelled stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) higher for so many years without merely a flesh wound along the way. And this includes during those stretches when the stock market is streaking higher, sometimes for seemingly no reason, and market participants cannot help but want to collectively cheer it. For the new generation of investors that have joined since the post crisis period would benefit from focusing a little bit less table pounding on whether stocks like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are going to go up +1% over the next trading week and focusing a little bit more on a constructive dialog around risk and the reasons why the broader stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index might actually go down -10% to -15% over the next few months instead of up.

This way, the next time the inevitable decline takes place whether it is a -7% decline over a two to four week period or the onset of a new bear market (yes, bears are not extinct and we will experience another bear market at some point in the stock market future), all investors will be more prepared and conditioned to calmly react and make more level headed decisions about how to successfully proceed in a market that may at current valuations provide its participants with a far lower future annualized return with a good deal more risk than what it has given investors over the past eight years since the financial crisis. For the better prepared and conditioned all market participants are for something other than stocks going up, the more rational and less volatile the market is likely to be once the next sustained correction finally strikes, whether such a correction is starting to take place right now or does not come for years to come.

In the end, it is always worthwhile to continuously manage your risk while working to generate consistently positive returns.

