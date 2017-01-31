Iron Ore Defeating The Doomsday Scenario Part 1 - The Majority Is Always Wrong

Iron ore is a good example for how a contrarian investment can pay off. Cyclical industries (like mining) offer opportunities on a regular basis, but it requires a certain boldness to buy stocks when nobody else wants them.

The price of the 62% iron ore benchmark grade fell from an all-time high of $190 in 2011 to less than $40 at the end of 2015. The explanation for the upsurge and the following collapse is simple. China's hunger for steel, driven by the construction boom that followed the Great Recession, was greater than supply. Consequently prices climbed and climbed which triggered investments in new mines. Low grade deposits in China suddenly became profitable, and the leading players invested in new capacity as well.

Finally, capacity growth outpaced the demand (which increased at lower rates) since China's economic growth slowed down.

During 2014, the price fell from $135 to $65. The decline continued throughout 2015, and when the bottom was finally reached at the very end of the year, iron ore traded below $40. The prediction that Andy Xie, a Chinese economist made in early 2015 when he said that prices would slump into the thirties later in the year, became reality. However, almost no one counted on a recovery in 2016, and most experts saw iron ore tumbling to the low thirties by the end of the year.

As we know today, this scenario did not become reality, but the commodity quickly recovered to $80 by the end of the year.

But how could this happen, even though only months earlier there was little evidence that prices would go up again? More capacity was coming on stream which could only lead to further price pressure. The world's largest miner Vale (NYSE:VALE) continued to increase production, and its new S11D mine which formally adds a capacity of 90 mmt (million metric tons) was seen as a major threat. The project was completed in late 2016, and Vale shipped the first ore recently. S11D will continuously add more capacity as the ramp up takes several years. Roy Hill, another new mine located in the Australian Pilbara region began production at the end of 2015, and it adds another 55 mmt when running at full capacity.

There are two explanations why prices went up despite growing seaborne supply. First, more and more small mines in China finally stopped production, and second, demand from Chinese steel mills remained healthy. Imports to China reached one billion tons of iron ore for the first time in 2016, a 7.5% increase over 2015.

The Roller Coaster Ride

The dramatic ups and downs of the iron ore price determine the direction of the share prices of the major iron ore miners. Vale is the biggest producer worldwide, followed by Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP)(NYSE:BBL), and the number four Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX:FSUMF).

Not surprisingly, the producers with the largest exposure to iron ore were affected most by the downturn. Fortescue is the only 100% iron ore play, and in Vale's case, the commodity represented more than 80% of EBITDA last year (it used to be 95% in 2013). Rio Tinto and BHP are more diversified, hence less vulnerable, but in the good years, iron ore used to be their biggest earnings contributor as well.

With iron ore trading at $80, the earnings and cash generation potential of the four leading players is huge, and I believe the situation is not fully reflected in the share prices yet, despite the rapid recovery from the lows. All miners have lowered production costs and significantly reduced capital expenditures, so that profitability will continue to increase.

Cash production costs came down, and are now ranging from $13 to $15 per wmt (wet metric ton). Vale has become the lowest cost producer, but there is no big advantage or disadvantage for any of them. Vale's position will be further strengthened when the S11D mine ramps up, as it will be the asset with the lowest cash production costs worldwide. This development will help to compensate the transportation cost disadvantage which the Brazilian producer has in comparison to its Australian competitors which benefit from their proximity to the main customer China.

The break-even price including royalties and sustaining capex landed in China which is the more important metric, is around $30/dmt (dry metric ton) for all of them.

Iron Ore Cost Curve

Source: Fortescue investor presentation.

The two cost curves illustrate two aspects. First, costs have come down substantially from the 2012 level, and second, the four leading manufacturers are in a very comparable position. Vale which has the highest costs landed in China will reduce the gap due to further cost reductions because of the earlier mentioned S11D mine.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment

At the current price level of $80/dmt, the major producers enjoy a comfortable cash margin of around $50/dmt (before taxes) which means that the business is very profitable again.

All four miners used to generate huge free cash flows and paid attractive dividends before the price collapse, but they were forced to cut the distributions, because they were not sustainable any more. Deleveraging became a priority during a time when margins contracted significantly.

Rio Tinto and BHP are in a relatively comfortable position, as they have been able to maintain an A credit rating even during the downturn. Nevertheless they continue to work on their balance sheets and reduce leverage. Fortescue which used to have the highest leverage, reduced debt at an impressive pace from $13B in FY13 to $6.8B at the end of FY16 (which ended June 30).

Vale is the only of the major iron ore miners which debt grew significantly over the past two years. This can be explained by the capital expenditures related to the S11D mine. While the others were fortunate enough that the peak of their investments was already reached when commodity prices went down, Vale was still in the middle of it.

Rapidly growing cash flows due to tailwinds from the commodity markets, along with reduced capex budgets translate into higher free cash flows. Deleveraging is still important, but should iron ore be able to defend at least the $70 mark, there will be plenty left for increased shareholder remunerations.

Of course, the key question is whether a price range of $70 to $80 is sustainable. At present, with Chinese imports at a record level, and the outlook of growing steel demand in other regions of the world (e.g. India and possibly a major infrastructure program in the US), there seem to be few reasons to worry.

Nevertheless, commodity markets are volatile, and a correction may come as unexpected as the surprising surge last year. The biggest threat still is a crisis in China which would hurt demand. The reopening of Chinese mines if production becomes profitable again is another concern, but I doubt that this will actually happen, since Chinese deposits are of poor quality with low iron ore content. The Chinese government seems to be serious about tackling pollution, and after the surge of coking coal prices, the low quality grades are less attractive for steelmakers anyhow.

Demand and Supply in Balance

Obviously, prices should remain fairly constant if supply and demand remain in balance, and there are several signs that this can level out.

With the exception of the S11D mine, there will be no major capacity additions near-term. However, Vale's new capacity will partly replace other operating mines which are producing at higher costs so that the net capacity addition is limited. In the middle of the race to the bottom, Vale was the first producer which signaled that it was willing to limit output to stabilize prices. Vale has given a new production guidance for the next years, and it is lower than earlier projections.

Vale's Production Outlook

Source: Vale investor presentation.

The lower end of the guidance implies only a minor production increase in the current year. Rio Tinto's and BHP's production will remain essentially flat either, and Fortescue is producing at full capacity anyhow. 2018 could see some more pressure from the supply side with Vale advancing, and Rio Tinto's Silvergrass project nearing completion.

In summary, I do not expect a market imbalance this year and also not in 2018, at least if nothing unexpected happens to demand. I have doubts that the market leaders will stick to their volume over price strategy at any cost now that the majority of Chinese' miners has been forced to stop production. One result of the price collapse is that the market share of the big four has increased. There have been cautious signs that the leading players are willing to support prices, and Vale was the first to actually make a move. Rio Tinto and BHP have at least indicated that maximizing output as quickly as possible is not the only priority any more.

The Direction of Share Prices

The question is whether stocks of iron ore miners still have upside potential after the nice run in the second half of 2016. My personal opinion is yes, but of course, the iron ore price needs to play along. If the commodity can average around $80 throughout the year, I consider the stocks as clearly undervalued, but even in a scenario where prices decline to $70 or at least $60, there is still upside potential.

Another important aspect is that the market sentiment has changed, and that particularly institutional investors are considering commodities again. Those who got in during the last 18 months cannot complain anyhow. I initiated my first position at the end of 2014 and continued to add during 2015 and 2016. I bought VALE, BBL, and RIO in smaller tranches and averaged down. This strategy is now being rewarded, and I do not plan to sell anytime soon, but to selectively increase my positions on dips.

I assume that shares will respond well to the 2HY16 figures which will soon be published, and I consider the probability that earnings will surprise positively as quite high. The increasing free cash flows will lead to dividend increases, and the dividends will contribute to total return, but more about this in part 2 of this series.

Conclusion

Iron ore miners are a nice example for a contrarian investment that paid off. Despite the gains, I remain bullish for the sector and the mining industry in general. I count on a balanced market and on increasing free cash flows and higher profitability which are not fully priced in yet.

