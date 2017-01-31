Under Armour: Out Of Balance

The CFO is leaving the company after only a year on the job.

By all accounts, Under Armour (NYSE:UA)(NYSE:UAA) posted a brutal holiday quarter. The company claimed a big issue related to being out of balance with product mix, promotional activity and reduced distribution due to sector bankruptcies.

The stock hit new multi-year lows and completely wiped out the gains over the last couple of years. Should investors close there eyes and buy the 25% dip?

My investment thesis has longed complained about out of control costs pressuring margins. From higher endorsement deals to higher capital expenditures to fund aggressive growth plans, Under Armour has not seen profits expand at the same rate of revenues normal of a company approaching $5 billion in revenues.

To complicate the issue, the athletic apparel company actually missed Q4 revenues estimates by a wide margin. The company has traditionally sailed past revenue numbers even when margin was constrained.

Under Armour forecasts a loss in Q1 and a roughly $100 million reduction in 2017 operating income from 2016 levels. Investors focusing on P/E ratios will favor Nike (NYSE:NKE) now on that metric, but the Under Armour is now cheaper based on sales. One has to assume that the company improves profits over time due to premium priced products, but this assumption is cloudy now.

UA PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Once 2017 revenue targets are updated, the forward P/S multiple bumps up to 1.6. Either way, Under Armour is still much cheaper than Nike after previously trading at a premium multiple.

The key investor takeaway is that investing in Under Armour is a belief in founding CEO Kevin Plank. All great companies hit periods of being out of balance with product mix and a strong CEO can quickly shift the company back into focus. Losing the CFO could be a problem, but his tenure over saw a nearly 50% decline in the stock and a big revenue miss.

For those that think the massive selloff is a buying opportunity, the C shares or UA ticker remain the ultimate bargain. Down below $20, the CEO isn't likely to dump more shares anytime soon and the $2 gap adds value.

The recommendation though is to wait until the disappointment disappears in the next weeks and months. The market fears the worst now, but Under Armour has the tailwinds of adding distribution at Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) this year versus losing Sports Authority and Sports Chalet to bankruptcies last year.

