Like U.S. Bancorp, Love Wells Fargo

In singing the praises recently of US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) I identified its main advantage over other regional banks as its wealth of non interest income in proportion to net interest income. Given that many other metrics, such as net interest margin and cost/assets efficiency, are similar to those of its peers, I suggested that the higher level of fee income was a big factor in its favor. The other point I made, which was less important, was that it runs with slightly tighter capital than many of its peers (that is, lower equity/assets), so its greater income, and profit, level is magnified again into higher ROE.

I also tried to debunk the idea that USB trades at a premium valuation. This is a popular fallacy that leads many an investor to eschew the stock, which is a shame. Its higher ROE earns it a higher P/BV but this doesn't mean the all important P/E ratio is any higher than peers. There are plenty of banks in the U.S. with way high PE ratios than USB, but which trade on lower P/BV due to lower ROE. Are they cheaper than USB?! No way: you are paying a lot more for the earnings of the low ROE banks than you are for the earnings of the powerhouse of the Midwest.

In thinking of bank earnings risk we often think of credit risk, because this is the "big" cycle causing all the anxiety and opportunity over time, and of course the one that dominates recent investment memory due to the cataclysm of 2008 and its aftermath. And it should. There was a big difference in 2008 between the banks that managed to remain profitable at a lower level than normal, pay dividends, and subsequently deploy capital in M&A and those that needed heavy recapitalization and restructuring. Some of the former kind of banks are at all time highs now while others are way below 2007 peak levels.

High levels of non-interest income of the steady, repeatable, variety are hugely relevant for consideration of risk as well, because this is something that gives the bank an "additional" cushion in the event of rising credit costs other things equal. In a bad economic scenario, of course, non-interest income comes under pressure too, but this doesn't significantly offset its ability to absorb credit losses and prevent capital loss, and thus reduce the risk of dilution to shareholders. And what interests me is that I don't see significantly lower cost of equity awarded to the banks that are without question less likely to post capital loss than those with less evolved income structures. Even though I think we are still a couple of years at least away from marked credit issues in U.S. banks, this risk divergence is something I am thinking about increasingly. Why isn't it in the price? Ideas welcome.

Enter the Stagecoach

If all of this holds for U.S. Bancorp, then it also holds for Wells Fargo. The income structures of these two banks are similar and represent a lower degree of risk for long term equity investors interested in stocks that structurally advantaged, especially if they are not paying for the lower risk with lower growth.

There's a good contrast between WFC and USB, on the one hand, and Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), on the other (or any number of regional banks of that kind of size). WFC and USB made 45% of operating income from non interest sources in 2016, while CFG made 26%. All three banks report ten or more non-interest revenue streams across for example mortgage banking, trust products, deposit fees and cards.

Company Data

CFG does have a well developed fee line coming from its deposit base, but that's the only one that approaches those of USB and WFC. The other fee lines are much smaller relative to the bank's assets.

By the way, all these names reported a net interest margin (NIM) of 2.8-2.9% last year, so make similar amounts of spread income from their balance sheet. The depth of the fee bases at WFC and USB constitutes a proven moat to my mind since they have been there a long time and have not been competed away by aggressors.

I will leave you with a look at the valuation:

Advantages like those of WFC and USB do not go away overnight, and in the table above we find that you can buy WFC for a lower PE than USB and less even than CFG (and certainly than most other deposit driven banks in the U.S.) This is due to the underperformance of WFC after August 2016 due to the infamous fake account scandal. WFC is the white line, USB the green and CFG the pink.

It is also a function of the likes of CFG having greater gearing to higher interest rates owing to their higher percentage of net interest income in their revenue mix. That doesn't worry you as a long term investor because when rates fall, this costs the interest dependent banks to the same degree it has recently advantaged them, except then there is a double whammy because rates coming down often coincides with rising credit costs.

Conclusion

Putting WFC in this kind of context shows that its PE discount should not last and is a strong relative opportunity for long term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.