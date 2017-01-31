Enbridge Energy Partners' (EEP) 2017 Financial Outlook and Strategic Review Update (Transcript)

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P (NYSE:EEP)

2017 Financial Outlook and Strategic Review Update

January 27, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Sanjay Lad - IR

Mark Maki - President

Jonathan Rose - Treasurer

Steve Neyland - VP of Finance

Analysts

TJ Schultz - RBC Capital Markets

Gabe Moreen - Bank of America

Robert Balsamo - FBR

Ted Durbin - Goldman Sachs

Jeremy Tonet - J P Morgan

Sharon Lui - Wells Fargo

Sanjay Lad

Thank you, Nicole. We appreciate everyone's attendance to the 2017 Financial Outlook and Strategic Review Update Conference Call for Enbridge Energy partners. This call is being webcast, and a copy of the presentation slides and news release associated with it can be downloaded from the investor section of our website at Enbridgepartners.com. A replay will be available later today, and a transcript will be posted to our website shortly thereafter.

As a reminder, the partnership's financial outlook is also relevant to Enbridge Energy Management, or EEQ. I will be available after the call for any follow-up questions you may have. Our speaker today is Mr. Mark Maki, President. Available for the Q&A session, we also have Steve Neyland, Vice President of Finance, and Jonathan Rose, Treasurer.

Moving forward to Slide 2. This presentation will include forward-looking statements. Any statements made or discussed today that do not constitute or are not historical facts, particularly comments regarding the Company's future plans and expected performance, are forward-looking statements. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied. The risks associated with forward-looking statements have been outlined in the press release and the partnership's annual report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q in current reports on Form A-K.

This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation schedules for these non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures can be found in the investor section of our website.

Please turn to slide 3. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Mark Maki, President.

Mark Maki

Thank you, Sanjay. This morning I will discuss the partnership's 2017 outlook and provide an update on the ongoing strategic review process. Please turn to slide number 4.

I want to start with the 2017 financial outlook. As outlined in this morning's press release, the partnership expects 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be between $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion and distributable cash flow, or DCF to be between $750 million to $800 million. The 2017 financial outlook is expected to be weaker than the partnership's expected 2016 full-year results.

Our reduced outlook reflects the impact of the prolonged commodity market downturn, which has resulted in a further weakening of our natural gas business. The environment is also impacting our non-mainline crude oil pipeline assets in North Dakota and the mid-continent. Despite our recent actions to reduce costs and right-size the gas business, the financial outlook for the gas business continues to weaken. A reduction in drilling activity in the Bakkan Region has resulted in reduced volume and revenue projections on portions of our existing North Dakota liquids asset and in the previously announced deferral of the Sandpiper Pipeline Project. That being said, we expect deliveries in our North Dakota mainline to Clearbrook, Minnesota to remain strong. Additionally, we expect to close on the acquisition of an investment in the Bakken Pipeline System during the year, and we have reflected a partial year cash flow contribution from this investment.

We expect our core Lakehead Pipeline System deliveries to remain very strong at record levels in 2017 as indicated by the green arrow on the slide. As a reminder, over 80% of our forecast revenues from the liquids pipeline segment are attributable to our Lakehead system.

Production growth out of Western Canada is forecast to increase and the mainline strategic position and connectivity to key North American refining centers is unrivaled. Finally, we expect higher net financing and core maintenance costs in 2017.

Now I'd like to turn to the strategic review on Slide number 5. As we've previously discussed, a strategic review of EEP is ongoing and is expected to continue into the second quarter of 2017. The objectives are to improve EEP's financial position and strengthen its future outlook.

Three initial actions are being undertaken immediately which are reflected in the partnership's 2017 financial outlook. Together, these actions reduce short-term capital expenditure requirements and enhance EEP's cash flow.

First, the partnership’s conflict committee has recommended and the Board of Directors has approved a joint funding agreement with Enbridge Energy, Inc., EECI, a subsidiary of Enbridge, Inc. This agreement is for the US portion of the Line 3 replacement program. Under the agreement, EECI will fund 99% and EEP will fund 1% of the Line 3 Project. EEP will have an option to increase its interest up to 40% at any time up to four years after the project goes into service.

Through this arrangement, EEP maintains a significant opportunity to invest in a strategic growth project, while obtaining relief from cash flow diluted funding requirements during the construction period. EECI will pay EEP approximately $450 million for its 99% interest in the project, including EEP's share of construction costs to date. Second, EEP expects to utilize funds received from the Line 3 joint funding agreement to exercise its option under the Eastern Access Joint Funding Agreement to acquire an additional 15% interest in the Eastern Access Project at a cost of approximately $360 million.

As a reminder, the Eastern Access Project is in service and cash flowing today. This long lived, stable cash flow generating asset is being acquired at an attractive valuation, and is highly complementary to EEP's existing core liquids pipeline business. Third, EECI has entered into a merger agreement to acquire all the outstanding publicly held common units of Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. Public interest represents an approximate 25% effective interest in EEP's natural gas gathering of processing business. This action enables EEP to retain more of its cash flow, reduces its cost associated with being an additional public company, and simplifies its corporate structure.

Turning to status of the partnership's ongoing strategic review. The objective of the strategic review process is to enhance EEP's financial strength and outlook. Additional actions being considered to achieve these objectives include: the sustainability of EEP's current level of distributions; further cost efficiency measures; the potential extension of existing supportive actions by our sponsor, Enbridge Inc.; the sale of a portion or all of EEP's remaining interest in the national gas gathering of processing assets, and this could include third party or sale to Enbridge Inc;

EEP's level of participation in the proposed Bakken Pipeline System Investment; and finally, further restructuring of the general partner incentive distribution rights, or IDRs. Our sponsor, Enbridge, has indicated that at this time, it is now planning a buy in of EEP, and that EEP is expected to remain a publicly traded limited partnership, subsequent to the strategic review and the resulting actions.

Additionally, Enbridge has indicated that at this time, there are no plans of combining EEP with another sponsored vehicle in the Enbridge family. We'll provide more specific information on the strategic review when the review is complete and actions are approved by the respective boards of directors.

I will now turn the call over to Q&A. Nicole, could you please open the lines?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] Our first question comes from the line of TJ Shultz of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

TJ Shultz

I think just first, on the distribution. In the past, the view has been to carry sub-par coverage for a period of time, but coverage and credit metrics improve as projects enter service. So maybe just how you're thinking has changed on this? Where do you stand on discussions with rating agencies, and kind of what are some the factors that would help pinpoint where you all are thinking about the right level for the distribution?

Mark Maki

Lots of components to the question. Let's start with the rating agency component. We'll have Jonathan Rose, our Treasurer, respond to that in just a minute. Going to how we look at distribution at Enbridge, we're very much a long-term focused company; and in our normal course, we recently completed a strategic update for the partnership. We do, as you know, take a long-term look at distribution. One of the things that we have certainly identified in the call in our comments is that we have seen a weakening or further weakening of our natural gas gathering and processing business. And that, in combination with delays in some very significant projects for us, such as the Sandpiper Project, really has resulted in us seeing a longer period of time for us to see restoration of distribution coverage, thus, the strategic review.

Maybe, J.R., you want to comment on the discussion with rating agencies.

Jonathan Rose

Yes. Enbridge Energy Partners has ongoing discussions with each of the rating agencies. We have outlined our continued and consistent objective of maintaining an investment grade profile. We have apprised the rating agencies of our strategic review, and we are working with them as we work through this process to ensure that we do have an investment grade outcome.

I'll leave it at that. Do you want to ask another question?

TJ Shultz

Sure. So what's the current view of the IDRs? You've done an IDR restructuring recently, but sounds like there are more restructurings on the table. So maybe just review of how the IDR structure fits in with your long-term plan?

Mark Maki

One of the things, TJ, that we've identified, certainly in the press release, is a number of actions that we are thinking are part and parcel of the strategic review. One of the ones that we do call out is a potential consideration of further adjustments to the IDRs. So that is something that we will be looking in the context of the strategic review.

TJ Shultz

Okay. And then the sale --just lastly for me, the sale of the remaining G&P business that you hold, is there a formal process that you all are starting here? Maybe just some more color on how quickly you can move on that, whether it's with ENB stepping in or if it's more geared towards third parties.

Mark Maki

Really, we would be open to any process, but there is no formal process kicking off at this particular point in time. What we have identified is what is in the context of the press release, which is we will consider sale of the remaining interest of the natural gas business to third parties or potentially to Enbridge Inc.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Gabe Moreen of Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Gabe Moreen

You know, the decision I think to definitively rule out ENB, the parent, buying in EEP. I'm just wondering, I guess, I don't know if, can we answer on this call from ENB's perspective of there's something that, whether from a tax perspective or regulatory perspective preventing ENB from rolling EEP in. So I'm

just curious if there's more color on that decision?

Mark Maki

Yes, Gabe. Enbridge has been very, certainly, clear that it has no, at this time, it does not want to buy in EEP. The desire, of course, is to have an effective sponsored vehicle in the form of EEP, and that is the direction that Enbridge has made clear to management of EEP.

Gabe Moreen

Understood. And then on the Line 3 and Eastern Access, kind of swap here. Has anything changed in terms of your viewpoint on Line 3 expansion prospects replacement timing?

I'm just wondering, in light of this week's events, whether that, that's at all a motivating factor here.

Mark Maki

No. I think with respect to Line 3 timing and so forth, we're still very consistent, expected to be in service in 2019. Yes, lots of news this week; but obviously very early in that, and I'm not going to jump to any conclusions about that now.

Gabe Moreen

Then just in terms of what's in guidance and what's not, I saw that exercise in Dakota Access is not in CAPEX guidance. I just want to confirm that, that's not an EBITDA guidance; and I also did want to confirm that Eastern Access, that, that is in EBITDA guidance for 2017.

Mark Maki

Eastern Access is in EBITDA guidance for 2017. The period of time between the first of the year and when we actually close the transaction, that revenue effectively will be treated as a purchase price adjustment. Everything thereafter would be, of course, bottom line or EBITDA contribution. Full-year basis is expected to be around $50 million. Going to Dakota Access, we have included Dakota Access EBITDA in our guidance for a partial year. We're making an assumption about timing of the project in that, and that is something that we're making. It's not in any way, shape, or form blessed by Energy Transfer.

Gabe Moreen

In other words, but the CAPEX payment for Dakota Access can you ballpark what that will be assuming that goes through? So that $350 million, how much more that, that's going to be to exercise the Dakota Access stake for EEP?

Mark Maki

Steve, you want to mention the, we'll have to come to an agreement, Gabe, on what the participation is, that EEP is going to have in the Dakota Access project. When you look at the actions we outline as part of the strategic review, EEP's participation in Dakota Access will be one of the things that is evaluated as part of that process. We have notionally talked about the idea. Typically in these types of arrangements, you see a 25% to 33% interest is really a good comfortable starting point for EEP. So nothing in our view at this point has changed from our prior color.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Robert Balsamo of FBR. Your line is now open.

Robert Balsamo

Excuse me. Good morning. I was wondering if you could just give little clarity on the financial outlook. You have the three components driving the decline year over year. Just regarding the net financing costs and maintenance CAPEX, that seems to be pretty significant, more than 50% of the decline. Could you maybe just elaborate on the drivers there?

Mark Maki

Sure. On the business side, and then I'll turn to Steve on the financial side, Steve Neyland.

But on the business side, what we're seeing, we'll start with things that are very good. The mainline system, volumetrically, continues to perform very, very well. That is a continuation of a theme you've seen on the system for a number of years. We expect volume growth in Western Canada to continue to drive increasing utilization of the system. So, record levels of volume in 2016. We expect volumes to increase in 2017. Where we are seeing weakening in the business is really a couple of places.

In our North Dakota asset, it's -- that business is incumbent with a number of different lines of business, if you will. Rail being part of it, gathering, there's some contract carriage, and then there's the common carrier mainline. Common carrier mainline, again, is expected to operate full or near full throughout 2017, so that system is in good shape. It's really the ancillary businesses around it. The gathering, the rail there because of declines in supply and increasing competition, we're seeing some basically reductions in the business. As well, the mainline toll in North Dakota is going down modestly. Some expansions that have been done in the past have been fully recovered in the rates.

And, finally, the other comment that I would provide is with respect to our mid-continent system. There, again, relatively recent development. We've seen some volume weakening on that system, and that's really a function of market dynamics in North America. So those are some of the key business drivers behind the items that you’re noting.

Steve, could you comment on that financing for maintenance CAPEX, please?

Steve Neyland

Yes sure. This is Steve Neyland. So as noted in the wedge on the slide, it's a combination of a couple of factors. One is maintenance capital. If you look back at our public information, we've been projecting in 2016 about a $70 million run rate. We expect that will return to more normal levels for us, and so we expect that run rate the higher as we get into 2017. So that's a component of it as well as basically the net interest, which has a component of capitalized interest which was in existence in 2016 as relates to the Sandpiper transaction. So that's another variance as you move through the bridge. Those are really the two big drivers in that wedge.

Robert Balsamo

And then just off that swing, the $50 million range, what's driving that range? Is that just more volume decline? Any other uncertainties that could -- beyond just the market continuing to weaken or lack of drilling activity that would drive?

Steve Neyland

Just so we're clear on what component you're speaking to? Are you speaking about the business side, or are you speaking about the financing side?

Robert Balsamo

Now I move to the macro, yes. The $750 million to $800 million range. I'm just curious what's moving you around that range. What would keep us on the higher or lower end? Is that mostly volumetric or?

Steve Neyland

Yes, the primary drivers behind the -- where you see the down arrows in the chart, it's really volume. Like if you take each business in sequence, natural gas business is a function of volume declines and lower realized hedge prices, so commodity price. Those two things in combination really are playing up in that business. We've done a lot of work on the cost side in that business; and, again, we continue to focus on that across the entire family or companies. That's what you're seeing on the gas business.

With respect to North Dakota, it's a combination of volume in those ancillary businesses and a slightly lower rate on the mainline into Clearbrook, Minnesota. And then on the mid-continent system, really it's a function of higher integrities expenditures on the system plus a decline in volume.

Operator

Thank you. our next question comes from the line of Ted Durbin from Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Ted Durbin

So just in terms of the agencies and the leverage, can you give us a specific number of debt to EBITDA or something else that you're really targeting to stay investment grade? Would you consider doing some equity or other things to make sure that you stay IG?

Mark Maki

Ted, it's Mark. I'll go to Jonathan Rose for some additional color in just a second. Basically, we've always said that it's important to us that we maintain an investment grade credit rating and maintain investment-grade credit metrics. Hard for us to comment on the rest of the question until we really complete the strategic review process. All I would say is we'd certainly look to minimize financing in the amount of equity that we have to do. Again, you see some very, you know, strong moves with that regard. When we look at the Line 3 funding arrangement, and taking a lot of the financing burden off of EEP's shoulders with that arrangement while at the

same time preserving the upside of participation in that project at a later point when the project is in service and cash flowing. So we have a number of those types of options, which certainly the agencies, from an EEP's perspective, find, again, very beneficial to the outlook for the partnership. Jonathan, any additional color?

Jonathan Rose

I guess I would add that our view of investment-grade credit profile leverage metrics would be a debt-to-EBITDA, that is in and around 4.0x, and FFO to debt around 20%, and that we would have adequate distribution coverage in the 1.15x range.

Ted Durbin

Okay. So can you just help us on, it looks like this on your guidance, you're going to be closer to 5 times this year. Just the path to get there, is there room to look forward a couple years, get some forward credit for Line 3 and other things? And then kind of any adjustments that they make on, assuming I don't know your preferred shares or things like that versus the GAAP number that you just quoted or that we would see?

Jonathan Rose

Our leverage would include 50% treatment for the prefered units and 50% treatment of the junior subordinated hybrid securities. In terms of path forward, I think that's all part of the strategic review that Mark has been speaking to. It's premature at this point to talk about what that path forward would be in terms of a timing for the leverage versus where it is now.

Ted Durbin

Okay. And then if I could just come back to the IDRs. You reset the, went from 50% to 25% and just swapped common for that value. If that were, would that still be part of the play-book here to take down the last 25% or what are the other ways you're thinking about if we were to eliminate the IDRs to do that?

Mark Maki

Today, Ted, I wouldn't want to get to specific on what other options might be available other than the statement which is in the press release, which we are considering the IDRs as part of the package of making EEP a strong sponsored vehicle in the Enbridge family.

Ted Durbin

Okay, great. Sorry, just following up again on the Dakota Access question. You mentioned in the press release 25% to 33% interest. Is that what you're baking in, in terms of the EBITDA guide? Or just help understand what's actually in the guidance.

Steve Neyland

This is Steve. I think we've, as Mark mentioned, there's a partial year in there, and it's a pretty conservative estimate that we've made. Obviously, there's been a lot of press and a lot of speculation there. So we have taken a very conservative route. So it's not overly significant in the scheme of the guidance that we have.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] Our next question comes from Jeremy Tonet of J P Morgan. Your line is now open.

Jeremy Tonet

My questions have been answered. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sharon Lui of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Sharon Lui

Just following up on the appropriate level of the distribution. Would the goal be to potentially self-fund EEP's near-term capital requirements, or are you trying to manage to a specific coverage ratio or leverage metric?

Mark Maki

Sharon, at this time, that's really the ideals, where we'd like to be from a coverage leverage and so forth. With the overview of wide demand in the investment-grade credit metrics, it's pretty hard for us to answer that until a strategic review process has been worked through and be in better position to provide more color and answer to this question when get through that process.

Sharon Lui

Okay. Maybe if you could provide...

Mark Maki

Sharon?

Operator

One moment.

Mark Maki

Operator, we had a bit of a hiccup in the line. Are you still there?

Operator

Yes, I'm here. One moment. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of TJ Schultz of RBC Capital Markets.

TJ Schultz

Sorry, just one follow-up on timing, and hopefully Sharon's able to get back in the queue. The strategic review process ongoing continuing into the second quarter. Just when do think that finalizes? Is it something that may go beyond the second quarter? Just looking for when we should get more news there.

Mark Maki

TJ, it's Mark. The second quarter is what we're working towards. Obviously, we've got lots to look at and work through over the coming months. For some reason, if that falls into a different path, we will certainly provide color on that. One of the things we thought was important is we had some developments along the way here that we wanted to get out in the public domain to show that we are progressing our efforts. And, you know, if there's additional news, whether its timing or other news, we will apprise the market when we're ready.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Gabe Moreen of Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Gabe Moreen

I had just two quick follow-ups. One is, I think, on the preferred that EEP has got out there, I think those start paying cash and paying out distributions once Line 3 is in service. Does this change anything in terms of the terms around the preferred, or will that also potentially be looked at in the strategic review?

Mark Maki

That's a good question, Gabe. And, certainly, the preferreds are an example of the support that the general partner has provided to EEP over the years, and that's something that as part of the strategic review will no doubt be looked at.

Gabe Moreen

Okay. Thanks Mark. And then also in terms of the Mid-coast Operating level and credit covenants there --since I assume Mid-coast Operating is still sort of out there in some shape or form. Is it just safe to say that there is going to be an equity infusion from someplace in the Enbridge family to resolve whatever covenant issues might arise at Mid-coast Operating?

Mark Maki

Jonathan, can you field that one?

Jonathan Rose

Yes, sure Mark. This is a first step in how we're looking to manage Midcoast Energy Partners and Midcoast Operating Limited Partnership. So subsequent steps will be taken, but they've not been defined or determined at this time.

Operator

Thank you. And we have Sharon Lui, Wells Fargo on the line.

Sharon Lui

Hi, there. Just perhaps a little bit more detail on the projected decline in the liquids cash flow. A bit of surprise, I guess, given the strength of Lakehead volumes. Are there certain assumptions, I guess, around the OpEx or tariffs during the year that would be a drag on cash flow as well?

Mark Maki

There are some minor factors, Sharon, inside of the tariff filings associated with the mainline system. The elements that do play up, again, they're relatively modest in the grand scheme of things, but they do show up in the decline year over year in DCF, include things like higher inflation rates. And what results from that is more return is effectively deferred, or capitalized if you will, into the rate base and then collected in future years. So inflation rates are higher in 2017, what's going to be used relative to 2016, at least that's what we're projecting at this time. Also, a somewhat lower benchmark rate of return on some of our cost of service projects. So those two factors do have a bearing on some of what you're seeing. I think probably the last factor I would note, and I don't have numbers on this at my fingertips; but as you are aware, we do true up our cost of service amounts each year. The relative true up in 2016 was larger than

what we're likely to see in 2017. So those factors in combination would result in a little bit lower effective toll on the Lakehead system in 2017 versus what it was in 2016.

Sharon Lui

Okay. That's helpful. Then I guess in terms of guidance, are you assuming a specific amount from cost reductions or cost savings baked into that?

Mark Maki

Sorry, Sharon, can you repeat the color? I'm sorry.

Sharon Lui

Potential cost savings embedded in your guidance or assumed in your guidance.

Mark Maki

We've made good progress, certainly, on the natural gas gathering side of the business with the cost reductions there. We have, inside of Enbridge, we've got a very thorough look at our cost structure associated with the combination with Spectra Energy. So, certainly, we do expect some effect to flow throughout the family as a result of that. A little early for me to comment as to amounts and so forth, but that is definitely an area that all of the management team across the entire Company is very focused on is making sure our spending in the operating area is effective.

Sharon Lui

Okay. And I guess just the last question. In terms of treatment of MEP debt, is that included in the covenant calculations now?

Steve Neyland

Sharon, when you said a covenant, you're talking about the EEP covenant calculations?

Jonathan Rose

There is no change to the covenant calculations sharing. It’s Jonathan Rose.

Sharon Lui

What about for the rating agency side?

Jonathan Rose

Again, we have effectively swapped out the ownership of the public float, so there is no change in treatment. You know, net/net it's still being reviewed in the same manner.

Operator

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time.

Mark Maki

Just one, I guess further clarifying point going back to a couple of questions ago. I just want to emphasize one key point for everyone. Certainly, as we're working through the strategic review process, how we look at metrics inside of the company will be -- that's something that we do comment on when we get done with that. Historically, we've thought about our business, especially when you consider the mainline business in particular, we've been more comfortable with a payout ratio or coverage ratio in the 1.05x range when it's built solely around the liquids pipeline business. So the design for the coverage is something that we will give consideration to throughout the strategic review process. Likewise, levels of leverage is also something that we would consider through that strategic review process.

I think that is all, Operator, as far as comments from management. Sanjay?

Sanjay Lad

Sure. Thank you for participating in today's conference call. I would like to remind you that I will be available for any follow-up questions you may have over the course of the next few days. Thank you, and have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program. You may disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

