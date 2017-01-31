Boss Holdings: Stable Results, Generating Cash And Still Statistically Cheap

Thus, investors might be better of with just a statistical position for now.

That being said, there is a lack of clear catalyst that would unlock the value. The management might not be incentivized to run the business with regard to minority shareholders.

The valuation then does not seem to be reasonable as the stock is trading at 70% of NCAV, and while inventories might be overvalued, the company's real estate offsets this.

The company's fundamentals are stable and continue to generate cash alongside profitable and recession resistant margins. This is likely to continue due to the nature of each segment.

Company Introduction

Boss Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:BSHI) is a holding company that operates four separate businesses. The biggest in terms of revenue is the focus on gloves and protective wear which were also the initial products that BSHI started to manufacture in the late 19th century in Kewanee, Illinois. The other segments are pet products, specialty advertisements products (Galaxy Balloons) and phone accessories (Aries Manufacturing). These have been added and expanded throughout the past 15 years via small acquisitions.

The company used to report to the SEC but decided to deregister in 2010 after it performed a split which was only effective for shareholders that owned more than 100 shares, thus cutting the shareholder count to under 300. Now it reports its results on its website. Its financial statements are audited by RSM which is a large international accounting firm.

It also used to segment its revenue to the SEC, but stopped doing so when it went 'dark' as seen below.

As you can see, the company's top line has been growing throughout the past 5 years, but that was partially due to the acquisition of the phone accessories segment and not because of strong organic growth. The gross margin for FY2015 was 25.5% and the operating margin was 4.58%, these are similar to the historical performance.

The revenue is not overly concentrated as only one customer accounts for more than 10% of net sales. The unspecified customer accounted for 17.9% in FY2015. The company also has at least one exclusive contract as it mentioned that 6-8% of the gloves segment's sales accounts for an agreement with Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) under which BSHI was selling its gloves as 'white-label' product.

Investment thesis

I believe that BSHI is offering an investment opportunity due to the following points:

The operations are stable and keep on producing free cash flow alongside positive margins. The company has not seen a single loss since 1995, and even during the crisis, the revenue did not drop significantly and each of the segments were profitable. This then allows the company to continuously produce shareholder value. The company generated $7 million of cash in past 10 years and currently holds $14 million on its balance sheet with a market cap of $26 million. This ability is unlikely to change due to the nature of its products and markets in which BSHI operates.

The valuation is still enticing even despite the run-up in the share price in the past 5 years. The NCAV value is still roughly 40% above the market cap, and while one could argue that the inventories might need to be discounted, the company is likely to carry over depreciated real estate on its books which could partially offset this.

On the other hand, these following risks need to be accounted for:

The thesis has an unclear catalyst for unlocking the value in the company as the management might not be incentivized to reward all shareholders the same. The current CEO and Chairman, Mr. Graziadio, owns at least 50% of the company alongside a group of closely connected insiders who own further 7.7%. This gives the group the ability to significantly influence the business. While he and the board are unlikely to mismanage BSHI, they might not want to sell the company or distribute the cash that recently built up on the balance sheet. The company does have a buyback program in place, but I believe this is mainly to further increase the ownership and not necessarily to buy shares on discount.

There is not much operational upside. While the company has been able to maintain solid profitability over the years, the revenue is unlikely to grow substantially, and thus, the value of the company is unlikely to increase much (apart from consistent cash flow). They could try to do an acquisition to spur some growth, but due to the low level of M&A in past, the management might be reluctant to do so.

Despite these, I believe that BSHI presents a clear investment opportunity, but due to the relative illiquidity and the lack of catalyst, I believe investors are better off with initiating only a statistical position as the appreciation of the shares is likely to occur in the long-run rather than in the near future.

Operational Stability

As mentioned, the company's results have been stable over the past as seen below.

You can see that company is also partially recession resistant. This can be further supported by the underlying performance of the subsidiaries in those years.

While the margins are slim overall, the company has been able to create cash due to its inventory build-ups.

There could be a trend here as you can see that the operational cash flow is negative roughly every three years followed by two positive years. In these negative years, the company builds up its inventory and then sells it in the following years.

One has to point out though that the company experienced a sudden jump in inventories in 2010 when the company stopped filing with the SEC and did not store the reports on its website. The build up could be partially tied to the acquisition in 2010. As the company does not seem to be able to go back to levels prior to this year, it is possible that parts of the inventories might not be as liquid as the rest.

Business-wise, the company is likely in a comfortable spot. The working gloves and protective wear are not manufactured in the US as the products are purchased from third parties in Asia and then labeled as Boss. This 'licensing' arrangement allows the company to be fairly cost-efficient and unlikely to be prone to disruption. That being said, in the last two years, the segment has struggled a bit as the sales decreased due to what the management calls 'retail weakness' and the ongoing slump in commodities (which might not last much longer though). Although, one is not seeing the impact on the overall financials.

The other three segments are also in the same position. They are niche local businesses that do not require much capital expenditure to maintain and again are unlikely to see new competition suddenly spring out. All of them are also a mixture of B2C and B2B (e.g. pet products are also sold as white-label, etc.) businesses which can provide diversification and partial stability.

While this situation is not negative, it shows that there is not much upside in the operations. They are likely to be efficient and the revenue streams are unlikely to expand much. Therefore, there is not much operational upside, and should something impact the businesses, it is more likely than not to be a negative effect.

The company countered this lack of growth through smaller acquisitions over the past 10/15 years which were largely successful in merging with the overall company but did not impact the operations enough to radically change the fundamentals.

As mentioned in the thesis, the management might want to do another acquisition with the cash build-up and the credit line which it can use (the company withdrew $2.5 million out of $7 million recently), but it is unclear what kind of business they would aim at.

Valuation

On top of the company's rather stable fundamentals, the stock is showcasing clear undervaluation. The company's market capitalization represents only 70% of the NCAV value as seen below.

While the inventory might need to be discounted as I mentioned that the company has experienced a significant build-up in 2010, the real estate could act as an offsetting factor here due to the potential over deprecation.

The company owns a significant amount of real estate in Kewanee, Illinois, where it has its main distribution centers for Boss Gloves. In total, it owns roughly 236,000 square feet across three buildings. It is challenging to estimate a market value for the buildings given the limited comparison in around the area, but one could take an example of storage buildings in the city which are being sold for roughly $36 per SF.

This might already discount the value because BSHI's property is likely to be more sophisticated than just a regular storage building, but in order to be even more conservative, we could assume $25 per SF (average cost to build a manufacturing building) which still comes to $5.9 million, significantly higher than what the current PP&E item is as seen below.

This could then partially offset the inventory and thus support the notion that the company would be worth more liquidated than as a going concern.

One could also compare for what implied EV/EBIT and EV/EBITDA multiples did the management take out shareholders with less than 100 shares during the deregistration in 2010.

As you can see, the current valuation is either below or almost at the same level as during the deregistration which might be unreasonable as the company is certainly in a different position due to continuous stable operations and cash flow generation.

Due to all these points, I believe that the stock is still cheap enough.

Management Incentives

While the fundamentals are showcasing relatively stable outlook for the businesses and the valuation indicates that the company could be worth more liquidated than as a going concern, the same positive outlook can't be said about the incentives of the management.

The company has been taken over by Mr. Graziadio and his close business partners (Mr. Paul Novelly and Lee E. Mikles, both board directors of BSHI) in 1996 and has been building up their ownership since. Mr. Graziadio who acts as a CEO and Chairman of the Board owned around 50% in 2009.

Mr. Novelly owned further 4.7% alongside the rest of the board members who owned 3%. As the company does not disclose the ownership, we are unable to update these numbers, but I believe that it is more likely than not that the insiders own more than they did in 2009 due to the share buyback programs (initiated in 2010 and 2015) and the exercise of options.

This ownership structure then poses a clear risk as minority shareholders might not be accounted for properly and the company could be run mainly for the benefit of Mr. Graziadio.

I would also point out that the group around Mr. Graziadio prefers privacy and there is not much information out there on each of the board members which does not help the uncertainty around the incentives. The 'most famous' is Mr. Novelly who owns Apex Oil, a large private oil company, but even then there is only sparse information about his dealings. He also owns a large stake in Future Fuel (NYSE:FF), a public company focused on biodiesel. Moreover, this is not the only company that Mr. Novelly and Mr. Graziadio are both significant shareholders of as can be seen here.

That being said, Mr. Graziadio is unlikely to mismanage the business due to the extent of his stake. The past performance of Mr. Novelly also suggests that he understands how to run a business. As mentioned, the company also has a buyback program in place which could serve as a slight counterpoint to the notion that management might not be incentivized to return value to shareholders, but I believe this might have been aimed more at increasing the ownership of the insiders.

All this then means that while the stock is clearly undervalued, it is uncertain as to what could be the catalyst.

Uncertainty regarding catalyst

I believe that as the management might not be incentivized to sell or to reward minority shareholders, the realization of the underlying value might take a considerable amount of time. That being said, there is one possible catalyst that could be positive but could also be a slight risk and that is if the management decides to take the company private.

While this would definitely fetch a premium to the current share price, the main question would be how big of a premium. I believe that there could be a risk of a low-ball offer from the management that might be hard for shareholders to argue against.

The risk of low-ball offer with little to no recourse for the shareholders is primarily supported by the way the company decided to argue the buyout share price during the deregistration process. The management has hired TM Capital, an investment bank, to do an appraisal of the company. I believe that the analysis was misguided and more or less artificially supported the proposed share price.

First off, the estimated liquidation value of the company was overly conservative.

While the inventories discount might be appropriate, expecting that the properties would only be sold for $1 million is dubious to say the least (at that time the company already owned the large properties in Kewanee). That would imply a price of $4 per SF without taking into account any machinery, etc., which is not a realistic price. I believe that this analysis was incentivized to discount as much as possible because it could be potentially troublesome to showcase that the company might be worth more liquidated than as a going concern (the share price during the first analysis was $5.11)

Secondly, the DCF model also had many conservative assumptions such as that the company would not return to margins seen prior to 2009. The investment bank also had to revise the DCF calculation because the original analysis which was made public in August vastly underestimated the operating income for the year 2009. Even despite the improved financials, the model output remained almost unchanged, which does not make much sense.

Lastly, TM Capital also used a comparison of 'Go Dark' transactions, which tracked share price developments of several companies after they went dark. As there was no fundamental link, this is not really a valuation as the development of a share price can hardly be generalized.

All these were then perhaps used to balance the EBIT and EBITDA valuation which could have assigned a higher share price to the transaction as seen below.

Even these, though, could have been easily manipulated as TM Capital assigned lower multiples to two of the ratios in December as compared to what they did in August.

This again does not make much sense as the company's solid performance during the financial crisis should not result in lowered multiples.

Unfortunately, the minority shareholders did not have many options to counter this as they were unable to appraise their rights. As there is currently a lack of other catalysts, it might be that the management might want to try to further consolidate its ownership through similar offers. This could then potentially pose a slight risk.

Conclusion

I believe that despite the uncertainty regarding the catalyst and the management incentives, the stock is still statistically cheap and presents an investment opportunity, especially when there is a significant cash build-up that could be used to either grow the company or potentially reward the shareholders.

Last consideration should also be the entry point of the investment as the share price is currently at all-time highs, but I am not sure that there is going to be much volatility in order to create a better opportunity if the operations are going to be stable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.